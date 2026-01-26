Running with Rick: Expect bombers like Cameron Young to have driver on full display at Torrey Pines

Since playing this event last year and finishing T25, Chris Gotterup has won twice, earned four top-five finishes, and proven himself to be one of the more talented players on TOUR. From a statistical standpoint, Gotterup’s “secret” is that he doesn’t have to be great in all facets of his game to win. In fact, he won in Honolulu a few weeks ago while losing strokes on approach, which is an incredibly rare feat. He has such a high floor with his driver that it allows for leniency in other areas. That driver will be on full display around Torrey Pines this week, and I find it quite likely that Gotterup contends for a second straight start. DraftKings has his top-10 odds at +280.