4H AGO

Points and payouts: See what each player earned at The American Express

3 Min Read

Golfbet News

    Written by Staff

    Scottie Scheffler captured The American Express title with a commanding four-shot victory and 27-under performance, earning $1.66 million and 500 FedExCup points. The victory marks Scheffler's 20th TOUR triumph and his first win of the 2026 season.

    Scroll below to see full points and what players earned at The American Express.


    PositionGolferScoreFedExCup pointsEarnings
    1Scottie Scheffler261 / -27500.000$1,656,000.00
    T2Jason Day265 / -23183.750$616,400.00
    T2Andrew Putnam265 / -23183.750$616,400.00
    T2Ryan Gerard265 / -23183.750$616,400.00
    T2Matt McCarty265 / -23183.750$616,400.00
    T6Samuel Stevens266 / -2295.000$322,000.00
    T6Si Woo Kim266 / -2295.000$322,000.00
    T8Russell Henley267 / -2175.000$250,700.00
    T8Haotong Li267 / -2175.000$250,700.00
    T8Tom Hoge267 / -2175.000$250,700.00
    T8Austin Smotherman267 / -2175.000$250,700.00
    T8Sahith Theegala267 / -2175.000$250,700.00
    T13Wyndham Clark268 / -2055.200$169,740.00
    T13Zach Bauchou268 / -2055.200$169,740.00
    T13Patrick Cantlay268 / -2055.200$169,740.00
    T13Jacob Bridgeman268 / -2055.200$169,740.00
    T13David Ford268 / -2055.200$169,740.00
    T18Blades Brown269 / -190.000$117,606.67
    T18Pierceson Coody269 / -1944.000$117,606.67
    T18Rickie Fowler269 / -1944.000$117,606.67
    T18Will Zalatoris269 / -1944.000$117,606.67
    T18S.H. Kim269 / -1944.000$117,606.67
    T18Karl Vilips269 / -1944.000$117,606.67
    T24Ben Griffin270 / -1835.500$81,420.00
    T24Harry Hall270 / -1835.500$81,420.00
    T24Adam Scott270 / -1835.500$81,420.00
    T27Nick Taylor271 / -1725.273$57,918.18
    T27Billy Horschel271 / -1725.273$57,918.18
    T27Harris English271 / -1725.273$57,918.18
    T27Sam Ryder271 / -1725.273$57,918.18
    T27Max Homa271 / -1725.273$57,918.18
    T27Max McGreevy271 / -1725.273$57,918.18
    T27Sam Burns271 / -1725.273$57,918.18
    T27Eric Cole271 / -1725.273$57,918.18
    T27Jordan Smith271 / -1725.273$57,918.18
    T27Matthieu Pavon271 / -1725.273$57,918.18
    T27Johnny Keefer271 / -1725.273$57,918.18
    T38Christiaan Bezuidenhout272 / -1615.500$39,100.00
    T38J.T. Poston272 / -1615.500$39,100.00
    T38Robert MacIntyre272 / -1615.500$39,100.00
    T38Tom Kim272 / -1615.500$39,100.00
    T38Min Woo Lee272 / -1615.500$39,100.00
    T38Joel Dahmen272 / -1615.500$39,100.00
    T44Rafael Campos273 / -158.792$25,376.67
    T44Matt Kuchar273 / -158.792$25,376.67
    T44David Lipsky273 / -158.792$25,376.67
    T44Patrick Rodgers273 / -158.792$25,376.67
    T44Alex Smalley273 / -158.792$25,376.67
    T44Keith Mitchell273 / -158.792$25,376.67
    T44Carson Young273 / -158.792$25,376.67
    T44Rasmus Højgaard273 / -158.792$25,376.67
    T44Dylan Wu273 / -158.792$25,376.67
    T44Ryo Hisatsune273 / -158.792$25,376.67
    T44A.J. Ewart273 / -158.792$25,376.67
    T44Ricky Castillo273 / -158.792$25,376.67
    T56Michael Brennan274 / -145.200$20,884.00
    T56Taylor Moore274 / -145.200$20,884.00
    T56Denny McCarthy274 / -145.200$20,884.00
    T56Davis Riley274 / -145.200$20,884.00
    T56Max Greyserman274 / -145.200$20,884.00
    T56Daniel Berger274 / -145.200$20,884.00
    T56John Parry274 / -145.200$20,884.00
    T63Seamus Power275 / -133.900$19,688.00
    T63Matt Fitzpatrick275 / -133.900$19,688.00
    T63Mac Meissner275 / -133.900$19,688.00
    T63Chandler Phillips275 / -133.900$19,688.00
    T63Davis Chatfield275 / -133.900$19,688.00
    T63Chad Ramey275 / -133.900$19,688.00
    69Adrien Dumont de Chassart276 / -123.200$19,044.00
    T70Zach Johnson278 / -102.950$18,768.00
    T70Adrien Saddier278 / -102.950$18,768.00
    72Gary Woodland279 / -92.800$18,492.00
    73Zecheng Dou282 / -62.700$18,308.00

    The final round at the Pete Dye Stadium Course featured movement throughout the leaderboard, with Scheffler climbing up one position from T2 to claim the title with a 6-under final round.

    The most impressive final-round performance came from Jason Day, who posted an 8-under final round to move 18 positions from T20 into the T2 finish alongside Ryan Gerard, Matt McCarty and Andrew Putnam. Day's closing round earned him $616,400 and 183.75 FedExCup points.

    Will Zalatoris delivered another standout performance, matching Day's 8-under final round to climb 43 positions from T61 to T18 for the tournament's highest movement up the leaderboard. Ryan Gerard also made a significant move, advancing 13 spots from T15 with his 7-under final round to join the T2 group. Si Woo Kim, who had held the lead entering the final round, struggled with an even-par final round and dropped five positions to T6, finishing at 22-under alongside Samuel Stevens. Sahith Theegala posted a 7-under final round to move up 16 positions to T8, while Russell Henley climbed seven spots with his 5-under closing round to also reach T8.

    Scheffler's path to victory showcased consistent excellence throughout the week. After opening with a 9-under first round that left him T3, he moved to T1 after the second round with an 8-under performance. Despite slipping to T2 following a 4-under third round, Scheffler regained control in the final round with his 6-under finish to secure the championship.

    Jason Day's remarkable final-day surge highlighted an impressive week that began with a 9-under opening round. Though he struggled in the second round with a 1-under score that dropped him to T35, Day recovered with a 5-under third round before his tournament-best closing 8-under performance. Ryan Gerard demonstrated steady improvement throughout the tournament, beginning at T106 after his 2-under first round before consecutive strong performances of 6-under, 8-under, and 7-under in the subsequent rounds propelled him to his T2 finish.

    Matt McCarty maintained consistent play near the top of the leaderboard all week, starting with a 9-under first round that placed him T3. He followed with rounds of 6-under, 4-under, and 4-under to secure his position in the T2 group, earning $616,400 and 183.75 FedExCup points. Andrew Putnam's tournament featured the week's most dramatic turnaround. He recovered from an opening-round, even-par score that left him T131 with a spectacular 12-under Round 2 that vaulted him to T18, before adding rounds of 7-under and 4-under to claim his share of second place.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

