Points and payouts: See what each player earned at The American Express

Matt McCarty maintained consistent play near the top of the leaderboard all week, starting with a 9-under first round that placed him T3. He followed with rounds of 6-under, 4-under, and 4-under to secure his position in the T2 group, earning $616,400 and 183.75 FedExCup points. Andrew Putnam's tournament featured the week's most dramatic turnaround. He recovered from an opening-round, even-par score that left him T131 with a spectacular 12-under Round 2 that vaulted him to T18, before adding rounds of 7-under and 4-under to claim his share of second place.