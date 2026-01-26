Points and payouts: See what each player earned at The American Express
3 Min Read
Golfbet recap: Top five winning wagers at The American Express
Scottie Scheffler earns $1.66 million, 500 FedExCup points with 20th TOUR victory
Written by Staff
Scottie Scheffler earns $1.66 million, 500 FedExCup points with 20th TOUR victory
Scottie Scheffler captured The American Express title with a commanding four-shot victory and 27-under performance, earning $1.66 million and 500 FedExCup points. The victory marks Scheffler's 20th TOUR triumph and his first win of the 2026 season.
Scroll below to see full points and what players earned at The American Express.
|Position
|Golfer
|Score
|FedExCup points
|Earnings
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|261 / -27
|500.000
|$1,656,000.00
|T2
|Jason Day
|265 / -23
|183.750
|$616,400.00
|T2
|Andrew Putnam
|265 / -23
|183.750
|$616,400.00
|T2
|Ryan Gerard
|265 / -23
|183.750
|$616,400.00
|T2
|Matt McCarty
|265 / -23
|183.750
|$616,400.00
|T6
|Samuel Stevens
|266 / -22
|95.000
|$322,000.00
|T6
|Si Woo Kim
|266 / -22
|95.000
|$322,000.00
|T8
|Russell Henley
|267 / -21
|75.000
|$250,700.00
|T8
|Haotong Li
|267 / -21
|75.000
|$250,700.00
|T8
|Tom Hoge
|267 / -21
|75.000
|$250,700.00
|T8
|Austin Smotherman
|267 / -21
|75.000
|$250,700.00
|T8
|Sahith Theegala
|267 / -21
|75.000
|$250,700.00
|T13
|Wyndham Clark
|268 / -20
|55.200
|$169,740.00
|T13
|Zach Bauchou
|268 / -20
|55.200
|$169,740.00
|T13
|Patrick Cantlay
|268 / -20
|55.200
|$169,740.00
|T13
|Jacob Bridgeman
|268 / -20
|55.200
|$169,740.00
|T13
|David Ford
|268 / -20
|55.200
|$169,740.00
|T18
|Blades Brown
|269 / -19
|0.000
|$117,606.67
|T18
|Pierceson Coody
|269 / -19
|44.000
|$117,606.67
|T18
|Rickie Fowler
|269 / -19
|44.000
|$117,606.67
|T18
|Will Zalatoris
|269 / -19
|44.000
|$117,606.67
|T18
|S.H. Kim
|269 / -19
|44.000
|$117,606.67
|T18
|Karl Vilips
|269 / -19
|44.000
|$117,606.67
|T24
|Ben Griffin
|270 / -18
|35.500
|$81,420.00
|T24
|Harry Hall
|270 / -18
|35.500
|$81,420.00
|T24
|Adam Scott
|270 / -18
|35.500
|$81,420.00
|T27
|Nick Taylor
|271 / -17
|25.273
|$57,918.18
|T27
|Billy Horschel
|271 / -17
|25.273
|$57,918.18
|T27
|Harris English
|271 / -17
|25.273
|$57,918.18
|T27
|Sam Ryder
|271 / -17
|25.273
|$57,918.18
|T27
|Max Homa
|271 / -17
|25.273
|$57,918.18
|T27
|Max McGreevy
|271 / -17
|25.273
|$57,918.18
|T27
|Sam Burns
|271 / -17
|25.273
|$57,918.18
|T27
|Eric Cole
|271 / -17
|25.273
|$57,918.18
|T27
|Jordan Smith
|271 / -17
|25.273
|$57,918.18
|T27
|Matthieu Pavon
|271 / -17
|25.273
|$57,918.18
|T27
|Johnny Keefer
|271 / -17
|25.273
|$57,918.18
|T38
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|272 / -16
|15.500
|$39,100.00
|T38
|J.T. Poston
|272 / -16
|15.500
|$39,100.00
|T38
|Robert MacIntyre
|272 / -16
|15.500
|$39,100.00
|T38
|Tom Kim
|272 / -16
|15.500
|$39,100.00
|T38
|Min Woo Lee
|272 / -16
|15.500
|$39,100.00
|T38
|Joel Dahmen
|272 / -16
|15.500
|$39,100.00
|T44
|Rafael Campos
|273 / -15
|8.792
|$25,376.67
|T44
|Matt Kuchar
|273 / -15
|8.792
|$25,376.67
|T44
|David Lipsky
|273 / -15
|8.792
|$25,376.67
|T44
|Patrick Rodgers
|273 / -15
|8.792
|$25,376.67
|T44
|Alex Smalley
|273 / -15
|8.792
|$25,376.67
|T44
|Keith Mitchell
|273 / -15
|8.792
|$25,376.67
|T44
|Carson Young
|273 / -15
|8.792
|$25,376.67
|T44
|Rasmus Højgaard
|273 / -15
|8.792
|$25,376.67
|T44
|Dylan Wu
|273 / -15
|8.792
|$25,376.67
|T44
|Ryo Hisatsune
|273 / -15
|8.792
|$25,376.67
|T44
|A.J. Ewart
|273 / -15
|8.792
|$25,376.67
|T44
|Ricky Castillo
|273 / -15
|8.792
|$25,376.67
|T56
|Michael Brennan
|274 / -14
|5.200
|$20,884.00
|T56
|Taylor Moore
|274 / -14
|5.200
|$20,884.00
|T56
|Denny McCarthy
|274 / -14
|5.200
|$20,884.00
|T56
|Davis Riley
|274 / -14
|5.200
|$20,884.00
|T56
|Max Greyserman
|274 / -14
|5.200
|$20,884.00
|T56
|Daniel Berger
|274 / -14
|5.200
|$20,884.00
|T56
|John Parry
|274 / -14
|5.200
|$20,884.00
|T63
|Seamus Power
|275 / -13
|3.900
|$19,688.00
|T63
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|275 / -13
|3.900
|$19,688.00
|T63
|Mac Meissner
|275 / -13
|3.900
|$19,688.00
|T63
|Chandler Phillips
|275 / -13
|3.900
|$19,688.00
|T63
|Davis Chatfield
|275 / -13
|3.900
|$19,688.00
|T63
|Chad Ramey
|275 / -13
|3.900
|$19,688.00
|69
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|276 / -12
|3.200
|$19,044.00
|T70
|Zach Johnson
|278 / -10
|2.950
|$18,768.00
|T70
|Adrien Saddier
|278 / -10
|2.950
|$18,768.00
|72
|Gary Woodland
|279 / -9
|2.800
|$18,492.00
|73
|Zecheng Dou
|282 / -6
|2.700
|$18,308.00
The final round at the Pete Dye Stadium Course featured movement throughout the leaderboard, with Scheffler climbing up one position from T2 to claim the title with a 6-under final round.
The most impressive final-round performance came from Jason Day, who posted an 8-under final round to move 18 positions from T20 into the T2 finish alongside Ryan Gerard, Matt McCarty and Andrew Putnam. Day's closing round earned him $616,400 and 183.75 FedExCup points.
Will Zalatoris delivered another standout performance, matching Day's 8-under final round to climb 43 positions from T61 to T18 for the tournament's highest movement up the leaderboard. Ryan Gerard also made a significant move, advancing 13 spots from T15 with his 7-under final round to join the T2 group. Si Woo Kim, who had held the lead entering the final round, struggled with an even-par final round and dropped five positions to T6, finishing at 22-under alongside Samuel Stevens. Sahith Theegala posted a 7-under final round to move up 16 positions to T8, while Russell Henley climbed seven spots with his 5-under closing round to also reach T8.
Scheffler's path to victory showcased consistent excellence throughout the week. After opening with a 9-under first round that left him T3, he moved to T1 after the second round with an 8-under performance. Despite slipping to T2 following a 4-under third round, Scheffler regained control in the final round with his 6-under finish to secure the championship.
Jason Day's remarkable final-day surge highlighted an impressive week that began with a 9-under opening round. Though he struggled in the second round with a 1-under score that dropped him to T35, Day recovered with a 5-under third round before his tournament-best closing 8-under performance. Ryan Gerard demonstrated steady improvement throughout the tournament, beginning at T106 after his 2-under first round before consecutive strong performances of 6-under, 8-under, and 7-under in the subsequent rounds propelled him to his T2 finish.
Matt McCarty maintained consistent play near the top of the leaderboard all week, starting with a 9-under first round that placed him T3. He followed with rounds of 6-under, 4-under, and 4-under to secure his position in the T2 group, earning $616,400 and 183.75 FedExCup points. Andrew Putnam's tournament featured the week's most dramatic turnaround. He recovered from an opening-round, even-par score that left him T131 with a spectacular 12-under Round 2 that vaulted him to T18, before adding rounds of 7-under and 4-under to claim his share of second place.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.