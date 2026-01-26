Odds Outlook: Xander Schauffele favored as Brooks Koepka makes PGA TOUR return at Farmers Insurance Open

Long Beach native Patrick Cantlay (+2500) tees it up at the Farmers Insurance Open for just the second time since 2019. In four previous visits, he made the cut twice, and a T51 is the biggest check he pocketed. Sharps will point out that he earned his best two results at Torrey Pines when the South Course was used during all four rounds. He cashed T15 at the U.S. Open in 2021 and T5 at The Genesis Invitational in 2025, including playing his final 54 holes in 10-under. He made his annual stop to the ATM in the Coachella Valley last week, earning T13 money and leading the field in Scrambling. Yep, he is still looking for his first victory since the 2022 BMW Championship. This is a recording until it is not.