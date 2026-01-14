Sony Open in Hawaii prop bets: Look to lefty Robert MacIntyre to handle breeze at Waialae

I cannot take my eyes off McCarty in this group. In his first title defense last fall at the Bank of Utah Championship, he shared third. Never easy to defend for the first time, let alone contend in a shootout. A trip to Australia in December resulted in another top-10 payday (T8) at their national open. Another fairway finder (37th Fairways) and excellent putter (17th SG: Putting), the big greens will be right up his alley. Top putters have thrived here over the years. Reitan, the winner of the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa in late December, is making his TOUR debut. Cole has never won on TOUR before. Pendrith is making his first since August. Meissner owns only one top-10 paycheck in his career on TOUR, but has hit the top 30 in six of his last seven. Let’s gamble!