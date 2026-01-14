Sony Open in Hawaii prop bets: Look to lefty Robert MacIntyre to handle breeze at Waialae
Written by Mike Glasscott
The Sony Open in Hawaii is the first chance in 2026 to dive into the prop markets at DraftKings Sportsbook. The warm waters off the Waialae Country Club in Honolulu (par 70; 7,044 yards), the host course since 1965, welcome a field of 120 players. Time to dig in and find some Aloha!
Winner Without Collin Morikawa, Russell Henley, J.J. Spaun, Hideki Matsuyama, Ben Griffin
The last two winners of the event paid out well over +10000, but the five previous winners were nowhere near as deep. Let’s play one from each tier.
- Robert MacIntyre (+1700) could be had for +2000 with the full field, but I will gladly take the slight discount to eliminate six TOUR wins and five world-class players. The Scotsman won this fall at the DP World Tour's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and showed his class at the U.S. Open (solo second) and The Open Championship (T7). A bit of breeze will not affect his golf ball or his confidence after a successful Ryder Cup and DP World Tour finish.
- Lee Hodges (+7500) and the players from The RSM Classic are familiar with the correlation between the two courses. In 2024, Hodges finished T5 at The RSM Classic and then pinned a T10 result at Waialae, including co-leading the field in birdies. In 2025, Hodges shared fourth place at The RSM Classic, so I will ride the trend. Last year’s runner-up at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Nico Echavarria, earned T2 money in 2024 at The RSM Classic.
- Brian Campbell (+20000) is not going to knock the cover off the golf ball, but he won twice in his rookie season. Playing only 7,044 yards, he will be able to keep up. His ability to play from the fairway (21st Driving Accuracy) and hole putts (44th Stokes Gained: Putting) makes for a tasty outsider.
Top 10 Longshots (Including Ties)
- Seamus Power (+650) owns just one top-10 payday in seven tries, but the check cashed for a solo third-place finish in 2022. He enters 2026 on a run of six straight, including T7 at The RSM Classic and T11 in Bermuda, another seaside event where he is a former champion.
- Zac Blair (+900) painted the top 10 for +500 for a top-20 finish at The RSM Classic to wrap up last year. Play the heat? He owns a pair of career top-10 paydays here from his early days, including a solo third-place finish in 2016.
Top 20
- Nick Taylor (+145) won last year to add to his streak of T11 or better paychecks. Defending a title for the fifth time on TOUR, he will understand the necessary duties and responsibilities. It’s obvious he loves this course, just one round above 70 in his last 20, so up the units and enjoy the ride!
- Vince Whaley (+300) cashed a check in his last 19 starts, third best on TOUR. He played all seven FedEx Fall events and shared third twice. Roll on.
Group F Winner
Eric Cole (+330), Kristoffer Reitan (+340), Taylor Pendrith (+340), Mac Meissner (+340), Matt McCarty (+350)
I cannot take my eyes off McCarty in this group. In his first title defense last fall at the Bank of Utah Championship, he shared third. Never easy to defend for the first time, let alone contend in a shootout. A trip to Australia in December resulted in another top-10 payday (T8) at their national open. Another fairway finder (37th Fairways) and excellent putter (17th SG: Putting), the big greens will be right up his alley. Top putters have thrived here over the years. Reitan, the winner of the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa in late December, is making his TOUR debut. Cole has never won on TOUR before. Pendrith is making his first since August. Meissner owns only one top-10 paycheck in his career on TOUR, but has hit the top 30 in six of his last seven. Let’s gamble!
Will there be a playoff?
Yes (+400); No (-650)
In three of the last four events and six of the previous 10 editions, extra holes have been needed to determine the champion. The last six tournaments have ended via a playoff or the champion winning by a solitary shot. With the final hole playing just 551 yards (par 5), there is a chance for a two-shot swing or better, if the pressure is too much!
