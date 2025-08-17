Points and payouts: See what each player earned at BMW Championship
3 Min Read
Scottie Scheffler interview after winning BMW Championship
Scottie Scheffler collects 2,000 FedExCup points, $3.6 million with BMW Championship win
Written by Rob Bolton
The last eight times that Scottie Scheffler held the 54-hole lead, he’s gone on to win, including in all of his first four opportunities of 2025. But it’s not a prerequisite to reach paydirt. Since the streak started at the 2024 Masters, he’s won another three times coming from behind, including the Olympic Men’s Golf Competition and the Hero World Challenge.
Make it four.
With a 3-under 67 in the final round of the BMW Championship, Scheffler prevailed by two strokes over Robert MacIntyre, who was bidding for a wire-to-wire win. Scheffler signed for four red numbers en route to 15-under 265.
While factual and fresh, it’s strictly academic to state that Scheffler banks 2,000 FedExCup points for the win at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland, because he was a lock to advance to the TOUR Championship long ago. What’s new is the $3.6 million in earnings that the FedExCup points leader grabs from a purse of $20 million.
Scroll or swipe past the table below for more details of the outcome.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Scottie Scheffler (+220)
|265 / -15
|2000.000
|$3,600,000.00
|2
|Robert MacIntyre (+5500)
|267 / -13
|1200.000
|$2,160,000.00
|3
|Maverick McNealy (+3300)
|269 / -11
|760.000
|$1,360,000.00
|T4
|Tommy Fleetwood (+2000)
|270 / -10
|490.000
|$910,000.00
|T4
|Sam Burns (+3500)
|270 / -10
|490.000
|$910,000.00
|6
|Harry Hall (+6000)
|272 / -8
|400.000
|$750,000.00
|T7
|Viktor Hovland (+3500)
|273 / -7
|340.000
|$645,000.00
|T7
|Rickie Fowler (+6000)
|273 / -7
|340.000
|$645,000.00
|T7
|Ludvig Åberg (+2200)
|273 / -7
|340.000
|$645,000.00
|10
|Michael Kim (+15000)
|274 / -6
|300.000
|$560,000.00
|11
|Cameron Young (+2700)
|275 / -5
|280.000
|$520,000.00
|T12
|Ben Griffin (+3500)
|277 / -3
|242.667
|$441,000.00
|T12
|Rory McIlroy (+750)
|277 / -3
|242.667
|$441,000.00
|T12
|Harris English (+5000)
|277 / -3
|242.667
|$441,000.00
|T15
|Taylor Pendrith (+7000)
|278 / -2
|216.000
|$372,000.00
|T15
|Russell Henley (+3500)
|278 / -2
|216.000
|$372,000.00
|T17
|Keegan Bradley (+4500)
|279 / -1
|200.000
|$332,000.00
|T17
|Matt Fitzpatrick (+4000)
|279 / -1
|200.000
|$332,000.00
|T19
|Si Woo Kim (+6000)
|280 / E
|176.000
|$272,750.00
|T19
|Brian Harman (+8000)
|280 / E
|176.000
|$272,750.00
|T19
|Kurt Kitayama (+3500)
|280 / E
|176.000
|$272,750.00
|T19
|Jacob Bridgeman (+15000)
|280 / E
|176.000
|$272,750.00
|T23
|Shane Lowry (+7000)
|281 / 1
|148.667
|$213,000.00
|T23
|J.J. Spaun (+3000)
|281 / 1
|148.667
|$213,000.00
|T23
|Jason Day (+8000)
|281 / 1
|148.667
|$213,000.00
|T26
|Hideki Matsuyama (+4000)
|282 / 2
|133.000
|$177,500.00
|T26
|Akshay Bhatia (+5000)
|282 / 2
|133.000
|$177,500.00
|T28
|Xander Schauffele (+1800)
|283 / 3
|121.000
|$163,500.00
|T28
|Denny McCarthy (+8000)
|283 / 3
|121.000
|$163,500.00
|T30
|J.T. Poston (+8000)
|284 / 4
|106.000
|$146,000.00
|T30
|Justin Rose (+4000)
|284 / 4
|106.000
|$146,000.00
|T30
|Patrick Cantlay (+2500)
|284 / 4
|106.000
|$146,000.00
|T33
|Chris Gotterup (+3500)
|286 / 6
|82.333
|$119,666.67
|T33
|Bud Cauley (+12500)
|286 / 6
|82.333
|$119,666.67
|T33
|Tom Hoge (+50000)
|286 / 6
|82.333
|$119,666.67
|T33
|Justin Thomas (+2500)
|286 / 6
|82.333
|$119,666.67
|T33
|Nick Taylor (+10000)
|286 / 6
|82.333
|$119,666.67
|T33
|Collin Morikawa (+3500)
|286 / 6
|82.333
|$119,666.67
|39
|Corey Conners (+3400)
|287 / 7
|68.000
|$104,000.00
|T40
|Sungjae Im (+8000)
|290 / 10
|62.000
|$98,000.00
|T40
|Lucas Glover (+12500)
|290 / 10
|62.000
|$98,000.00
|42
|Sam Stevens (+12500)
|291 / 11
|56.000
|$92,000.00
|43
|Ryan Fox (+12500)
|292 / 12
|52.000
|$88,000.00
|44
|Ryan Gerard (+15000)
|294 / 14
|48.000
|$84,000.00
|45
|Jhonattan Vegas (+12500)
|295 / 15
|44.000
|$80,000.00
|46
|Thomas Detry (+15000)
|297 / 17
|42.000
|$76,000.00
|47
|Brian Campbell (+75000)
|298 / 18
|40.000
|$72,000.00
|48
|Andrew Novak (+8000)
|300 / 20
|38.000
|$70,000.00
NOTE: “Points and Payouts” cites pre-tournament odds to win at FanDuel for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit FanDuel.
Scheffler’s margin of victory was boosted by what arguably was his shot of the tournament. After finding the rough left of the green at the par-3 17th hole on Sunday, he chipped in for birdie from one inch inside 82 feet. A standard-issue par at the last closed out the title for the odds-on favorite to do just that.
Scheffler was a ridiculous +220 to win pre-tournament at FanDuel. That value was suppressed by the fact that the field was planned for only 50 qualifiers. (It went off one short of that because Sepp Straka withdrew for personal reasons.)
Bettors with tickets on which MacIntyre was an outright were given a thrill ride. He was +5500 to win, smack dab in the middle of the field. Instead, the lefty settles for his second runner-up finish in seven starts (also by two shots at the U.S. Open).
The chase for third place was on in earnest behind the lead twosome. It was Maverick McNealy who emerged to finish four swings off Scheffler’s pace. McNealy was a respectable +3300 to win.
Defending champion Keegan Bradley (+4500) placed T17, while the first winner at Caves Valley (in 2021), Patrick Cantlay (+2500), drifted to T30.
The only swap among the top 30 in the FedExCup for entry into the TOUR Championship involved Harry Hall (+6000), who finished sixth to climb to 26th in points, and Lucas Glover (+12500), who tumbled to 36th after a T40.
The season-long ledger for Scheffler has taken on a life of its own in the last two seasons, so it’s timely to take a peek at where things stand with the Playoffs finale up next.
If you bet exactly $100 for Scheffler to win in all 18 of his PGA TOUR starts in 2025, you’d be $330 richer in the aggregate. The total kickback of his five wins is $1,630 and you’d have recaptured $500 of your original investments for a gross of $2,130. The net isn’t enough for a down payment on a luxury automobile or to put the kids through college, but that the persistent tournament favorite has you back in the black in the outright market after going winless in his first eight starts is objectively bananas.
