Points and payouts: See what each player earned at BMW Championship

If you bet exactly $100 for Scheffler to win in all 18 of his PGA TOUR starts in 2025, you’d be $330 richer in the aggregate. The total kickback of his five wins is $1,630 and you’d have recaptured $500 of your original investments for a gross of $2,130. The net isn’t enough for a down payment on a luxury automobile or to put the kids through college, but that the persistent tournament favorite has you back in the black in the outright market after going winless in his first eight starts is objectively bananas.