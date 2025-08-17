PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Points and payouts: See what each player earned at BMW Championship

3 Min Read

Golfbet News

Scottie Scheffler interview after winning BMW Championship

Scottie Scheffler interview after winning BMW Championship

Scottie Scheffler collects 2,000 FedExCup points, $3.6 million with BMW Championship win

    Written by Rob Bolton

    The last eight times that Scottie Scheffler held the 54-hole lead, he’s gone on to win, including in all of his first four opportunities of 2025. But it’s not a prerequisite to reach paydirt. Since the streak started at the 2024 Masters, he’s won another three times coming from behind, including the Olympic Men’s Golf Competition and the Hero World Challenge.

    Make it four.

    With a 3-under 67 in the final round of the BMW Championship, Scheffler prevailed by two strokes over Robert MacIntyre, who was bidding for a wire-to-wire win. Scheffler signed for four red numbers en route to 15-under 265.

    While factual and fresh, it’s strictly academic to state that Scheffler banks 2,000 FedExCup points for the win at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland, because he was a lock to advance to the TOUR Championship long ago. What’s new is the $3.6 million in earnings that the FedExCup points leader grabs from a purse of $20 million.

    Scroll or swipe past the table below for more details of the outcome.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Scottie Scheffler (+220)265 / -152000.000$3,600,000.00
    2Robert MacIntyre (+5500)267 / -131200.000$2,160,000.00
    3Maverick McNealy (+3300)269 / -11760.000$1,360,000.00
    T4Tommy Fleetwood (+2000)270 / -10490.000$910,000.00
    T4Sam Burns (+3500)270 / -10490.000$910,000.00
    6Harry Hall (+6000)272 / -8400.000$750,000.00
    T7Viktor Hovland (+3500)273 / -7340.000$645,000.00
    T7Rickie Fowler (+6000)273 / -7340.000$645,000.00
    T7Ludvig Åberg (+2200)273 / -7340.000$645,000.00
    10Michael Kim (+15000)274 / -6300.000$560,000.00
    11Cameron Young (+2700)275 / -5280.000$520,000.00
    T12Ben Griffin (+3500)277 / -3242.667$441,000.00
    T12Rory McIlroy (+750)277 / -3242.667$441,000.00
    T12Harris English (+5000)277 / -3242.667$441,000.00
    T15Taylor Pendrith (+7000)278 / -2216.000$372,000.00
    T15Russell Henley (+3500)278 / -2216.000$372,000.00
    T17Keegan Bradley (+4500)279 / -1200.000$332,000.00
    T17Matt Fitzpatrick (+4000)279 / -1200.000$332,000.00
    T19Si Woo Kim (+6000)280 / E176.000$272,750.00
    T19Brian Harman (+8000)280 / E176.000$272,750.00
    T19Kurt Kitayama (+3500)280 / E176.000$272,750.00
    T19Jacob Bridgeman (+15000)280 / E176.000$272,750.00
    T23Shane Lowry (+7000)281 / 1148.667$213,000.00
    T23J.J. Spaun (+3000)281 / 1148.667$213,000.00
    T23Jason Day (+8000)281 / 1148.667$213,000.00
    T26Hideki Matsuyama (+4000)282 / 2133.000$177,500.00
    T26Akshay Bhatia (+5000)282 / 2133.000$177,500.00
    T28Xander Schauffele (+1800)283 / 3121.000$163,500.00
    T28Denny McCarthy (+8000)283 / 3121.000$163,500.00
    T30J.T. Poston (+8000)284 / 4106.000$146,000.00
    T30Justin Rose (+4000)284 / 4106.000$146,000.00
    T30Patrick Cantlay (+2500)284 / 4106.000$146,000.00
    T33Chris Gotterup (+3500)286 / 682.333$119,666.67
    T33Bud Cauley (+12500)286 / 682.333$119,666.67
    T33Tom Hoge (+50000)286 / 682.333$119,666.67
    T33Justin Thomas (+2500)286 / 682.333$119,666.67
    T33Nick Taylor (+10000)286 / 682.333$119,666.67
    T33Collin Morikawa (+3500)286 / 682.333$119,666.67
    39Corey Conners (+3400)287 / 768.000$104,000.00
    T40Sungjae Im (+8000)290 / 1062.000$98,000.00
    T40Lucas Glover (+12500)290 / 1062.000$98,000.00
    42Sam Stevens (+12500)291 / 1156.000$92,000.00
    43Ryan Fox (+12500)292 / 1252.000$88,000.00
    44Ryan Gerard (+15000)294 / 1448.000$84,000.00
    45Jhonattan Vegas (+12500)295 / 1544.000$80,000.00
    46Thomas Detry (+15000)297 / 1742.000$76,000.00
    47Brian Campbell (+75000)298 / 1840.000$72,000.00
    48Andrew Novak (+8000)300 / 2038.000$70,000.00

    NOTE: “Points and Payouts” cites pre-tournament odds to win at FanDuel for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit FanDuel.

    Scheffler’s margin of victory was boosted by what arguably was his shot of the tournament. After finding the rough left of the green at the par-3 17th hole on Sunday, he chipped in for birdie from one inch inside 82 feet. A standard-issue par at the last closed out the title for the odds-on favorite to do just that.

    Scheffler was a ridiculous +220 to win pre-tournament at FanDuel. That value was suppressed by the fact that the field was planned for only 50 qualifiers. (It went off one short of that because Sepp Straka withdrew for personal reasons.)

    Bettors with tickets on which MacIntyre was an outright were given a thrill ride. He was +5500 to win, smack dab in the middle of the field. Instead, the lefty settles for his second runner-up finish in seven starts (also by two shots at the U.S. Open).

    The chase for third place was on in earnest behind the lead twosome. It was Maverick McNealy who emerged to finish four swings off Scheffler’s pace. McNealy was a respectable +3300 to win.

    Defending champion Keegan Bradley (+4500) placed T17, while the first winner at Caves Valley (in 2021), Patrick Cantlay (+2500), drifted to T30.

    The only swap among the top 30 in the FedExCup for entry into the TOUR Championship involved Harry Hall (+6000), who finished sixth to climb to 26th in points, and Lucas Glover (+12500), who tumbled to 36th after a T40.

    The season-long ledger for Scheffler has taken on a life of its own in the last two seasons, so it’s timely to take a peek at where things stand with the Playoffs finale up next.

    If you bet exactly $100 for Scheffler to win in all 18 of his PGA TOUR starts in 2025, you’d be $330 richer in the aggregate. The total kickback of his five wins is $1,630 and you’d have recaptured $500 of your original investments for a gross of $2,130. The net isn’t enough for a down payment on a luxury automobile or to put the kids through college, but that the persistent tournament favorite has you back in the black in the outright market after going winless in his first eight starts is objectively bananas.

    For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Aug 12, 2025

    Bolton: Strategy proves pivotal for penultimate FedExCup Playoffs event

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Aug 16, 2025

    Who has most at stake Sunday at BMW Championship?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Aug 16, 2025

    MacIntyre posts 64, builds five-shot lead over Scheffler at BMW

    Daily Wrap Up
    Official

    BMW Championship

    1

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    2

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    +3

    -13

    2

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    +3

    3

    Maverick McNealy
    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    -11

    3

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T4

    Sam Burns
    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    -10

    T4

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    6

    Harry Hall
    ENG
    H. Hall
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E

    -8

    6

    ENG
    H. Hall
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    E
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW