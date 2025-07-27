Points and payouts: See what each player earned at 3M Open
Kurt Kitayama earns $1.51 million, 500 FedExCup points for 3M Open win
Written by Rob Bolton
The 3M Open wasn’t officially a play-in game for the FedExCup Playoffs, but it wasn’t unofficially one, either.
Kurt Kitayama arrived at TPC Twin Cities at 110th in the FedExCup. As one of 130 in the field of 156 outside the top 70, he was in need of a strong performance in the last two weeks of the FedExCup Regular Season to qualify for the series.
Done and done.
Paying off an 11-under 60 in the third round, Kitayama posted 23-under 261 for a one-stroke victory over Sam Stevens. With the winner’s share of 500 FedExCup points added, Kitayama vaults to 53rd in the standings, so he can now solidify his travel plans for the first leg of the Playoffs.
Kitayama also earns $1,512,000 of the total prize money of $8.4 million.
Scroll or swipe past the table below for more analysis and insight.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Kurt Kitayama (+4000)
|261 / -23
|500.000
|$1,512,000.00
|2
|Sam Stevens (+7000)
|262 / -22
|300.000
|$915,600.00
|T3
|Matt Wallace (+6000)
|264 / -20
|133.750
|$410,025.00
|T3
|David Lipsky (+17000)
|264 / -20
|133.750
|$410,025.00
|T3
|Pierceson Coody (+7500)
|264 / -20
|133.750
|$410,025.00
|T3
|Jake Knapp (+3300)
|264 / -20
|133.750
|$410,025.00
|T7
|William Mouw (+12000)
|265 / -19
|85.000
|$263,900.00
|T7
|Alex Noren (+7500)
|265 / -19
|85.000
|$263,900.00
|T7
|Takumi Kanaya (+15000)
|265 / -19
|85.000
|$263,900.00
|T10
|Noah Goodwin (+60000)
|266 / -18
|72.500
|$220,500.00
|T10
|Chris Gotterup (+1800)
|266 / -18
|72.500
|$220,500.00
|T12
|Taylor Montgomery (+22000)
|267 / -17
|62.500
|$186,900.00
|T12
|Wyndham Clark (+2500)
|267 / -17
|62.500
|$186,900.00
|T14
|Adam Svensson (+27000)
|268 / -16
|52.000
|$140,700.00
|T14
|Chris Kirk (+11000)
|268 / -16
|52.000
|$140,700.00
|T14
|Mac Meissner (+30000)
|268 / -16
|52.000
|$140,700.00
|T14
|Taylor Moore (+9000)
|268 / -16
|52.000
|$140,700.00
|T14
|Jesper Svensson (+7000)
|268 / -16
|52.000
|$140,700.00
|T14
|Thorbjørn Olesen (+9000)
|268 / -16
|52.000
|$140,700.00
|T20
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+7000)
|269 / -15
|41.000
|$95,508.00
|T20
|Gary Woodland (+10000)
|269 / -15
|41.000
|$95,508.00
|T20
|Brendan Valdes (+35000)
|269 / -15
|n/a (non-member)
|$95,508.00
|T20
|Ben Kohles (+22000)
|269 / -15
|41.000
|$95,508.00
|T20
|Emiliano Grillo (+5000)
|269 / -15
|41.000
|$95,508.00
|T25
|Thomas Rosenmueller (+22000)
|270 / -14
|34.000
|$69,020.00
|T25
|Harry Higgs (+40000)
|270 / -14
|34.000
|$69,020.00
|T25
|Akshay Bhatia (+3500)
|270 / -14
|34.000
|$69,020.00
|T28
|Kevin Roy (+8000)
|271 / -13
|23.955
|$50,590.91
|T28
|Kevin Kisner (+60000)
|271 / -13
|23.955
|$50,590.91
|T28
|Tom Kim (+9000)
|271 / -13
|23.955
|$50,590.91
|T28
|Nick Hardy (+22000)
|271 / -13
|23.955
|$50,590.91
|T28
|Cameron Champ (+5000)
|271 / -13
|23.955
|$50,590.91
|T28
|Victor Perez (+11000)
|271 / -13
|23.955
|$50,590.91
|T28
|Rickie Fowler (+4000)
|271 / -13
|23.955
|$50,590.91
|T28
|Carson Young (+20000)
|271 / -13
|23.955
|$50,590.91
|T28
|Seamus Power (+22000)
|271 / -13
|23.955
|$50,590.91
|T28
|Chad Ramey (+20000)
|271 / -13
|23.955
|$50,590.91
|T28
|Nate Lashley (+35000)
|271 / -13
|23.955
|$50,590.91
|T39
|Garrick Higgo (+17000)
|272 / -12
|15.000
|$34,860.00
|T39
|Greyson Sigg (+27000)
|272 / -12
|15.000
|$34,860.00
|T39
|Joel Dahmen (+23000)
|272 / -12
|15.000
|$34,860.00
|T39
|Austin Eckroat (+10000)
|272 / -12
|15.000
|$34,860.00
|T39
|Max Homa (+4500)
|272 / -12
|15.000
|$34,860.00
|T44
|Jhonattan Vegas (+7500)
|273 / -11
|9.556
|$24,696.00
|T44
|Patrick Fishburn (+6500)
|273 / -11
|9.556
|$24,696.00
|T44
|Zac Blair (n/a)
|273 / -11
|9.556
|$24,696.00
|T44
|Joseph Bramlett (+22000)
|273 / -11
|9.556
|$24,696.00
|T44
|Troy Merritt (+100000)
|273 / -11
|9.556
|$24,696.00
|T44
|Adam Hadwin (+25000)
|273 / -11
|9.556
|$24,696.00
|T44
|Matthieu Pavon (+30000)
|273 / -11
|9.556
|$24,696.00
|T44
|Alex Smalley (+6000)
|273 / -11
|9.556
|$24,696.00
|T44
|Michael La Sasso - a (+30000)
|273 / -11
|n/a (non-member)
|n/a (amateur)
|T53
|Mackenzie Hughes (+9000)
|274 / -10
|6.325
|$20,118.00
|T53
|Isaiah Salinda (+22000)
|274 / -10
|6.325
|$20,118.00
|T53
|Camilo Villegas (+100000)
|274 / -10
|6.325
|$20,118.00
|T53
|Adam Scott (+4500)
|274 / -10
|6.325
|$20,118.00
|T57
|Rico Hoey (+6000)
|275 / -9
|5.300
|$19,320.00
|T57
|David Skinns (+25000)
|275 / -9
|5.300
|$19,320.00
|T57
|Vince Whaley (+6500)
|275 / -9
|5.300
|$19,320.00
|T57
|Brice Garnett (+20000)
|275 / -9
|5.300
|$19,320.00
|T61
|Mark Hubbard (+12000)
|276 / -8
|4.200
|$18,396.00
|T61
|Matti Schmid (+8000)
|276 / -8
|4.200
|$18,396.00
|T61
|Trevor Cone (+40000)
|276 / -8
|4.200
|$18,396.00
|T61
|Ben Silverman (+25000)
|276 / -8
|4.200
|$18,396.00
|T61
|Cristobal Del Solar (+100000)
|276 / -8
|4.200
|$18,396.00
|T61
|Luke Clanton (+4500)
|276 / -8
|4.200
|$18,396.00
|T61
|Sam Burns (+1800)
|276 / -8
|4.200
|$18,396.00
|T68
|Matt McCarty (+9000)
|277 / -7
|3.125
|$17,472.00
|T68
|Taylor Pendrith (+3300)
|277 / -7
|3.125
|$17,472.00
|T68
|Niklas Nørgaard (+7500)
|277 / -7
|3.125
|$17,472.00
|T68
|Sam Ryder (+15000)
|277 / -7
|3.125
|$17,472.00
|T72
|Antoine Rozner (+12000)
|279 / -5
|2.750
|$16,968.00
|T72
|Henrik Norlander (+22000)
|279 / -5
|2.750
|$16,968.00
|74
|Steven Fisk (+20000)
|280 / -4
|2.600
|$16,716.00
|75
|David Ford (+40000)
|281 / -3
|2.500
|$16,548.00
|76
|Taylor Dickson (+100000)
|282 / -2
|2.400
|$16,380.00
NOTE: “Points and Payouts” cites pre-tournament odds to win at FanDuel for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, FanDuel.
This is Kitayama’s second PGA TOUR title in four seasons as a member. Despite a quiet 2025, he had the momentum of top-15 finishes in his most recent two starts to go with a T6 in his 3M Open debut a year ago, so his shorter odds of +4000 reflected all of it. That slotted him tied for 11th-shortest to prevail pre-tournament at FanDuel. Stevens was +7000.
In addition to the aforementioned boosts, Kitayama’s benefits include exemptions into the 2026 editions of The Sentry, THE PLAYERS Championship, the Masters and the PGA Championship. His membership exemption as a winner extends through his age-34 season of 2027.
For the first time in a while, there were co-favorites for a PGA TOUR stop. At the 3M Open, the shortest odds to win of +1800 were shared by red-hot Chris Gotterup and the consistently strong Sam Burns. They finished a respective T10 and T61.
Defending champion Jhonattan Vegas (+7500) landed in a nine-way tie for 44th.
