Points and payouts: See what each player earned at 3M Open

Kurt Kitayama earns $1.51 million, 500 FedExCup points for 3M Open win

    Written by Rob Bolton

    The 3M Open wasn’t officially a play-in game for the FedExCup Playoffs, but it wasn’t unofficially one, either.

    Kurt Kitayama arrived at TPC Twin Cities at 110th in the FedExCup. As one of 130 in the field of 156 outside the top 70, he was in need of a strong performance in the last two weeks of the FedExCup Regular Season to qualify for the series.

    Done and done.

    Paying off an 11-under 60 in the third round, Kitayama posted 23-under 261 for a one-stroke victory over Sam Stevens. With the winner’s share of 500 FedExCup points added, Kitayama vaults to 53rd in the standings, so he can now solidify his travel plans for the first leg of the Playoffs.

    Kitayama also earns $1,512,000 of the total prize money of $8.4 million.

    Scroll or swipe past the table below for more analysis and insight.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Kurt Kitayama (+4000)261 / -23500.000$1,512,000.00
    2Sam Stevens (+7000)262 / -22300.000$915,600.00
    T3Matt Wallace (+6000)264 / -20133.750$410,025.00
    T3David Lipsky (+17000)264 / -20133.750$410,025.00
    T3Pierceson Coody (+7500)264 / -20133.750$410,025.00
    T3Jake Knapp (+3300)264 / -20133.750$410,025.00
    T7William Mouw (+12000)265 / -1985.000$263,900.00
    T7Alex Noren (+7500)265 / -1985.000$263,900.00
    T7Takumi Kanaya (+15000)265 / -1985.000$263,900.00
    T10Noah Goodwin (+60000)266 / -1872.500$220,500.00
    T10Chris Gotterup (+1800)266 / -1872.500$220,500.00
    T12Taylor Montgomery (+22000)267 / -1762.500$186,900.00
    T12Wyndham Clark (+2500)267 / -1762.500$186,900.00
    T14Adam Svensson (+27000)268 / -1652.000$140,700.00
    T14Chris Kirk (+11000)268 / -1652.000$140,700.00
    T14Mac Meissner (+30000)268 / -1652.000$140,700.00
    T14Taylor Moore (+9000)268 / -1652.000$140,700.00
    T14Jesper Svensson (+7000)268 / -1652.000$140,700.00
    T14Thorbjørn Olesen (+9000)268 / -1652.000$140,700.00
    T20Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+7000)269 / -1541.000$95,508.00
    T20Gary Woodland (+10000)269 / -1541.000$95,508.00
    T20Brendan Valdes (+35000)269 / -15n/a (non-member)$95,508.00
    T20Ben Kohles (+22000)269 / -1541.000$95,508.00
    T20Emiliano Grillo (+5000)269 / -1541.000$95,508.00
    T25Thomas Rosenmueller (+22000)270 / -1434.000$69,020.00
    T25Harry Higgs (+40000)270 / -1434.000$69,020.00
    T25Akshay Bhatia (+3500)270 / -1434.000$69,020.00
    T28Kevin Roy (+8000)271 / -1323.955$50,590.91
    T28Kevin Kisner (+60000)271 / -1323.955$50,590.91
    T28Tom Kim (+9000)271 / -1323.955$50,590.91
    T28Nick Hardy (+22000)271 / -1323.955$50,590.91
    T28Cameron Champ (+5000)271 / -1323.955$50,590.91
    T28Victor Perez (+11000)271 / -1323.955$50,590.91
    T28Rickie Fowler (+4000)271 / -1323.955$50,590.91
    T28Carson Young (+20000)271 / -1323.955$50,590.91
    T28Seamus Power (+22000)271 / -1323.955$50,590.91
    T28Chad Ramey (+20000)271 / -1323.955$50,590.91
    T28Nate Lashley (+35000)271 / -1323.955$50,590.91
    T39Garrick Higgo (+17000)272 / -1215.000$34,860.00
    T39Greyson Sigg (+27000)272 / -1215.000$34,860.00
    T39Joel Dahmen (+23000)272 / -1215.000$34,860.00
    T39Austin Eckroat (+10000)272 / -1215.000$34,860.00
    T39Max Homa (+4500)272 / -1215.000$34,860.00
    T44Jhonattan Vegas (+7500)273 / -119.556$24,696.00
    T44Patrick Fishburn (+6500)273 / -119.556$24,696.00
    T44Zac Blair (n/a)273 / -119.556$24,696.00
    T44Joseph Bramlett (+22000)273 / -119.556$24,696.00
    T44Troy Merritt (+100000)273 / -119.556$24,696.00
    T44Adam Hadwin (+25000)273 / -119.556$24,696.00
    T44Matthieu Pavon (+30000)273 / -119.556$24,696.00
    T44Alex Smalley (+6000)273 / -119.556$24,696.00
    T44Michael La Sasso - a (+30000)273 / -11n/a (non-member)n/a (amateur)
    T53Mackenzie Hughes (+9000)274 / -106.325$20,118.00
    T53Isaiah Salinda (+22000)274 / -106.325$20,118.00
    T53Camilo Villegas (+100000)274 / -106.325$20,118.00
    T53Adam Scott (+4500)274 / -106.325$20,118.00
    T57Rico Hoey (+6000)275 / -95.300$19,320.00
    T57David Skinns (+25000)275 / -95.300$19,320.00
    T57Vince Whaley (+6500)275 / -95.300$19,320.00
    T57Brice Garnett (+20000)275 / -95.300$19,320.00
    T61Mark Hubbard (+12000)276 / -84.200$18,396.00
    T61Matti Schmid (+8000)276 / -84.200$18,396.00
    T61Trevor Cone (+40000)276 / -84.200$18,396.00
    T61Ben Silverman (+25000)276 / -84.200$18,396.00
    T61Cristobal Del Solar (+100000)276 / -84.200$18,396.00
    T61Luke Clanton (+4500)276 / -84.200$18,396.00
    T61Sam Burns (+1800)276 / -84.200$18,396.00
    T68Matt McCarty (+9000)277 / -73.125$17,472.00
    T68Taylor Pendrith (+3300)277 / -73.125$17,472.00
    T68Niklas Nørgaard (+7500)277 / -73.125$17,472.00
    T68Sam Ryder (+15000)277 / -73.125$17,472.00
    T72Antoine Rozner (+12000)279 / -52.750$16,968.00
    T72Henrik Norlander (+22000)279 / -52.750$16,968.00
    74Steven Fisk (+20000)280 / -42.600$16,716.00
    75David Ford (+40000)281 / -32.500$16,548.00
    76Taylor Dickson (+100000)282 / -22.400$16,380.00

    NOTE: “Points and Payouts” cites pre-tournament odds to win at FanDuel for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, FanDuel.

    This is Kitayama’s second PGA TOUR title in four seasons as a member. Despite a quiet 2025, he had the momentum of top-15 finishes in his most recent two starts to go with a T6 in his 3M Open debut a year ago, so his shorter odds of +4000 reflected all of it. That slotted him tied for 11th-shortest to prevail pre-tournament at FanDuel. Stevens was +7000.

    In addition to the aforementioned boosts, Kitayama’s benefits include exemptions into the 2026 editions of The Sentry, THE PLAYERS Championship, the Masters and the PGA Championship. His membership exemption as a winner extends through his age-34 season of 2027.

    For the first time in a while, there were co-favorites for a PGA TOUR stop. At the 3M Open, the shortest odds to win of +1800 were shared by red-hot Chris Gotterup and the consistently strong Sam Burns. They finished a respective T10 and T61.

    Defending champion Jhonattan Vegas (+7500) landed in a nine-way tie for 44th.

    For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.

