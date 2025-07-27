Points and payouts: See what each player earned at 3M Open

This is Kitayama’s second PGA TOUR title in four seasons as a member. Despite a quiet 2025, he had the momentum of top-15 finishes in his most recent two starts to go with a T6 in his 3M Open debut a year ago, so his shorter odds of +4000 reflected all of it. That slotted him tied for 11th-shortest to prevail pre-tournament at FanDuel. Stevens was +7000.