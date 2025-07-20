Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Barracuda Championship

Although Gerard sat on the pole in the FedExCup standings relative to the field in the final of five Additional Events this season, at +2200 to win pre-tournament at FanDuel, he was but third-shortest behind Kurt Kitayama (+1800) and Vince Whaley (+2000). That’s probably somewhat influenced by the fact that, while Gerard had cashed in 19 of 22 starts this season, only three resulted in a top 10, and he had only one top 40 in his last seven.