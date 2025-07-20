Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Barracuda Championship
2 Min Read
Ryan Gerard’s interview after winning Barracuda
Ryan Gerard earns $720K, 300 FedExCup points for win at Barracuda Championship
Written by Rob Bolton
Sometimes the guy who’s played the best winds up beating the rest.
That narrative easily could refer to Scottie Scheffler winning The Open Championship on Sunday, but it’s intentionally directed at Ryan Gerard, who broke through for his first PGA TOUR victory later in the day at the Barracuda Championship. Gerard totaled 47 points and prevailed by three over Erik van Rooyen in the only tournament on the schedule that uses Modified Stableford scoring to measure performance.
Gerard arrived at Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood Course at 46th in the FedExCup standings, highest in the field of 156 (that included 50 DP World Tour members). His total is 300 points larger as a result of the win, so he’s climbed to 28th overall. He also pockets $720,000 in earnings from a total purse of $4 million.
Scroll or swipe past the table below for more analysis and insight.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Ryan Gerard (+2200)
|+47
|300.000
|$720,000.00
|2
|Erik van Rooyen (+3500)
|+44
|165.000
|$436,000.00
|3
|Todd Clements (+17000)
|+39
|n/a (non-member)
|$276,000.00
|T4
|Beau Hossler (+3500)
|+37
|68.333
|$168,333.33
|T4
|Max McGreevy (+6500)
|+37
|68.333
|$168,333.33
|T4
|Jacques Kruyswijk (+10000)
|+37
|n/a (non-member)
|$168,333.33
|7
|Jackson Suber (+8000)
|+35
|55.000
|$135,000.00
|T8
|David Skinns (+10000)
|+34
|45.000
|$117,000.00
|T8
|Jason Scrivener (+40000)
|+34
|n/a (non-member)
|$117,000.00
|T8
|Rico Hoey (+2500)
|+34
|45.000
|$117,000.00
|T11
|Ben Silverman (+15000)
|+33
|35.000
|$93,000.00
|T11
|Andrew Putnam (+4500)
|+33
|35.000
|$93,000.00
|T11
|Martin Laird (+12000)
|+33
|35.000
|$93,000.00
|T14
|Kurt Kitayama (+1800)
|+32
|30.500
|$73,000.00
|T14
|Sam Ryder (+5000)
|+32
|30.500
|$73,000.00
|T14
|Lanto Griffin (+15000)
|+32
|30.500
|$73,000.00
|T17
|Robin Williams (+50000)
|+31
|n/a (non-member)
|$61,000.00
|T17
|Carson Young (+7500)
|+31
|29.000
|$61,000.00
|T17
|Joel Dahmen (+11000)
|+31
|29.000
|$61,000.00
|T20
|Quade Cummins (+8000)
|+30
|26.756
|$49,000.00
|T20
|Doug Ghim (+4500)
|+30
|26.756
|$49,000.00
|T20
|Joel Girrback (+75000)
|+30
|n/a (non-member)
|$49,000.00
|T23
|Ben Polland (+100000)
|+29
|n/a (non-member)
|$34,800.00
|T23
|Ricky Castillo (+5000)
|+29
|21.674
|$34,800.00
|T23
|Jonathan Byrd (+75000)
|+29
|21.674
|$34,800.00
|T23
|Will Gordon (+7500)
|+29
|21.674
|$34,800.00
|T23
|Hayden Springer (+6000)
|+29
|21.674
|$34,800.00
|T23
|Vince Whaley (+2000)
|+29
|21.674
|$34,800.00
|T29
|Dylan Frittelli (+27000)
|+28
|17.422
|$27,400.00
|T29
|Thomas Rosenmueller (+9000)
|+28
|17.422
|$27,400.00
|T29
|Yuto Katsuragawa (+22000)
|+28
|n/a (non-member)
|$27,400.00
|T32
|Nate Lashley (+11000)
|+27
|14.622
|$23,866.67
|T32
|Chandler Phillips (+6500)
|+27
|14.622
|$23,866.67
|T32
|David Lipsky (+15000)
|+27
|14.622
|$23,866.67
|T35
|Chesson Hadley (17000)
|+26
|11.511
|$19,500.00
|T35
|Mark Hubbard (+3500)
|+26
|11.511
|$19,500.00
|T35
|Isaiah Salinda (+6000)
|+26
|11.511
|$19,500.00
|T35
|Brandon Robinson Thompson (+17000)
|+26
|n/a (non-member)
|$19,500.00
|T35
|Kevin Roy (+2800)
|+26
|11.511
|$19,500.00
|T35
|Dale Whitnell (+75000)
|+26
|n/a (non-member)
|$19,500.00
|T41
|Kris Ventura (+5000)
|+25
|8.400
|$15,400.00
|T41
|Paul Peterson (+17000)
|+25
|8.400
|$15,400.00
|T41
|Austin Cook (+100000)
|+25
|8.400
|$15,400.00
|T41
|Tom Vaillant (+35000)
|+25
|n/a (non-member)
|$15,400.00
|T45
|Joseph Bramlett (+6500)
|+24
|6.689
|$13,000.00
|T45
|Max Homa (+2500)
|+24
|6.689
|$13,000.00
|T47
|Patrick Newcomb (+75000)
|+23
|n/a (non-member)
|$11,186.67
|T47
|Ryo Hisatsune (+4000)
|+23
|5.911
|$11,186.67
|T47
|Trevor Cone (+11000)
|+23
|5.911
|$11,186.67
|T50
|Nick Watney (+75000)
|+22
|5.134
|$10,160.00
|T50
|Andrew Wilson (+50000)
|+22
|n/a (non-member)
|$10,160.00
|T52
|Hayden Buckley (+40000)
|+21
|4.512
|$9,720.00
|T52
|Patrick Fishburn (+3000)
|+21
|4.512
|$9,720.00
|T54
|Zac Blair (+17000)
|+20
|3.889
|$9,440.00
|T54
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez (+12000)
|+20
|n/a (non-member)
|$9,440.00
|56
|Ben Martin (+15000)
|+19
|3.609
|$9,320.00
|T57
|Ricardo Gouveia (+35000)
|+18
|n/a (non-member)
|$9,160.00
|T57
|Callum Shinkwin (+27000)
|+18
|n/a (non-member)
|$9,160.00
|T57
|Pierceson Coody (+2500)
|+18
|3.360
|$9,160.00
|T60
|Matt NeSmith (+22000)
|+17
|3.049
|$8,960.00
|T60
|Marcus Kinhult (+40000)
|+17
|n/a (non-member)
|$8,960.00
|62
|Luke List (+6500)
|+16
|2.862
|$8,840.00
|63
|Brandon Wu (+75000)
|+12
|2.738
|$8,760.00
|64
|Camilo Villegas (+40000)
|+8
|2.613
|$8,680.00
|T65
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat (+25000)
|+7
|n/a (non-member)
|$8,560.00
|T65
|David Longmire (+100000)
|+7
|n/a (non-member)
|$8,560.00
NOTE: "Points and payouts" cites pre-tournament odds to win at FanDuel for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit FanDuel.
Although Gerard sat on the pole in the FedExCup standings relative to the field in the final of five Additional Events this season, at +2200 to win pre-tournament at FanDuel, he was but third-shortest behind Kurt Kitayama (+1800) and Vince Whaley (+2000). That’s probably somewhat influenced by the fact that, while Gerard had cashed in 19 of 22 starts this season, only three resulted in a top 10, and he had only one top 40 in his last seven.
Gerard shared the overnight lead with Rico Hoey (+2500) and then closed with 13 points, while Hoey scored zero in the finale to drift into a three-way share of eighth place. Kitayama finished T14, while Whaley checked up at T23.
The 25-year-old Gerard is the 11th first-time winner of 2025. Thanks to this victory, he’s exempt as a winner on the PGA TOUR through 2027. He’s also earned exemptions into the 2026 editions of The Sentry, THE PLAYERS Championship and the PGA Championship. Should he retain position inside the top 50 in the FedExCup standings at the conclusion of the BMW Championship, he’ll qualify for all of the Signature Events next year, too.
Defending champion Nick Dunlap (+5500) missed the cut by 10 points.
