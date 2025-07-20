PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
47M AGO

Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Barracuda Championship

2 Min Read

Golfbet News

Ryan Gerard’s interview after winning Barracuda

Ryan Gerard’s interview after winning Barracuda

Ryan Gerard earns $720K, 300 FedExCup points for win at Barracuda Championship

    Written by Rob Bolton

    Sometimes the guy who’s played the best winds up beating the rest.

    That narrative easily could refer to Scottie Scheffler winning The Open Championship on Sunday, but it’s intentionally directed at Ryan Gerard, who broke through for his first PGA TOUR victory later in the day at the Barracuda Championship. Gerard totaled 47 points and prevailed by three over Erik van Rooyen in the only tournament on the schedule that uses Modified Stableford scoring to measure performance.

    Gerard arrived at Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood Course at 46th in the FedExCup standings, highest in the field of 156 (that included 50 DP World Tour members). His total is 300 points larger as a result of the win, so he’s climbed to 28th overall. He also pockets $720,000 in earnings from a total purse of $4 million.

    Scroll or swipe past the table below for more analysis and insight.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Ryan Gerard (+2200)+47300.000$720,000.00
    2Erik van Rooyen (+3500)+44165.000$436,000.00
    3Todd Clements (+17000)+39n/a (non-member)$276,000.00
    T4Beau Hossler (+3500)+3768.333$168,333.33
    T4Max McGreevy (+6500)+3768.333$168,333.33
    T4Jacques Kruyswijk (+10000)+37n/a (non-member)$168,333.33
    7Jackson Suber (+8000)+3555.000$135,000.00
    T8David Skinns (+10000)+3445.000$117,000.00
    T8Jason Scrivener (+40000)+34n/a (non-member)$117,000.00
    T8Rico Hoey (+2500)+3445.000$117,000.00
    T11Ben Silverman (+15000)+3335.000$93,000.00
    T11Andrew Putnam (+4500)+3335.000$93,000.00
    T11Martin Laird (+12000)+3335.000$93,000.00
    T14Kurt Kitayama (+1800)+3230.500$73,000.00
    T14Sam Ryder (+5000)+3230.500$73,000.00
    T14Lanto Griffin (+15000)+3230.500$73,000.00
    T17Robin Williams (+50000)+31n/a (non-member)$61,000.00
    T17Carson Young (+7500)+3129.000$61,000.00
    T17Joel Dahmen (+11000)+3129.000$61,000.00
    T20Quade Cummins (+8000)+3026.756$49,000.00
    T20Doug Ghim (+4500)+3026.756$49,000.00
    T20Joel Girrback (+75000)+30n/a (non-member)$49,000.00
    T23Ben Polland (+100000)+29n/a (non-member)$34,800.00
    T23Ricky Castillo (+5000)+2921.674$34,800.00
    T23Jonathan Byrd (+75000)+2921.674$34,800.00
    T23Will Gordon (+7500)+2921.674$34,800.00
    T23Hayden Springer (+6000)+2921.674$34,800.00
    T23Vince Whaley (+2000)+2921.674$34,800.00
    T29Dylan Frittelli (+27000)+2817.422$27,400.00
    T29Thomas Rosenmueller (+9000)+2817.422$27,400.00
    T29Yuto Katsuragawa (+22000)+28n/a (non-member)$27,400.00
    T32Nate Lashley (+11000)+2714.622$23,866.67
    T32Chandler Phillips (+6500)+2714.622$23,866.67
    T32David Lipsky (+15000)+2714.622$23,866.67
    T35Chesson Hadley (17000)+2611.511$19,500.00
    T35Mark Hubbard (+3500)+2611.511$19,500.00
    T35Isaiah Salinda (+6000)+2611.511$19,500.00
    T35Brandon Robinson Thompson (+17000)+26n/a (non-member)$19,500.00
    T35Kevin Roy (+2800)+2611.511$19,500.00
    T35Dale Whitnell (+75000)+26n/a (non-member)$19,500.00
    T41Kris Ventura (+5000)+258.400$15,400.00
    T41Paul Peterson (+17000)+258.400$15,400.00
    T41Austin Cook (+100000)+258.400$15,400.00
    T41Tom Vaillant (+35000)+25n/a (non-member)$15,400.00
    T45Joseph Bramlett (+6500)+246.689$13,000.00
    T45Max Homa (+2500)+246.689$13,000.00
    T47Patrick Newcomb (+75000)+23n/a (non-member)$11,186.67
    T47Ryo Hisatsune (+4000)+235.911$11,186.67
    T47Trevor Cone (+11000)+235.911$11,186.67
    T50Nick Watney (+75000)+225.134$10,160.00
    T50Andrew Wilson (+50000)+22n/a (non-member)$10,160.00
    T52Hayden Buckley (+40000)+214.512$9,720.00
    T52Patrick Fishburn (+3000)+214.512$9,720.00
    T54Zac Blair (+17000)+203.889$9,440.00
    T54Ivan Cantero Gutierrez (+12000)+20n/a (non-member)$9,440.00
    56Ben Martin (+15000)+193.609$9,320.00
    T57Ricardo Gouveia (+35000)+18n/a (non-member)$9,160.00
    T57Callum Shinkwin (+27000)+18n/a (non-member)$9,160.00
    T57Pierceson Coody (+2500)+183.360$9,160.00
    T60Matt NeSmith (+22000)+173.049$8,960.00
    T60Marcus Kinhult (+40000)+17n/a (non-member)$8,960.00
    62Luke List (+6500)+162.862$8,840.00
    63Brandon Wu (+75000)+122.738$8,760.00
    64Camilo Villegas (+40000)+82.613$8,680.00
    T65Kiradech Aphibarnrat (+25000)+7n/a (non-member)$8,560.00
    T65David Longmire (+100000)+7n/a (non-member)$8,560.00

    NOTE: "Points and payouts" cites pre-tournament odds to win at FanDuel for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit FanDuel.

    Although Gerard sat on the pole in the FedExCup standings relative to the field in the final of five Additional Events this season, at +2200 to win pre-tournament at FanDuel, he was but third-shortest behind Kurt Kitayama (+1800) and Vince Whaley (+2000). That’s probably somewhat influenced by the fact that, while Gerard had cashed in 19 of 22 starts this season, only three resulted in a top 10, and he had only one top 40 in his last seven.

    Gerard shared the overnight lead with Rico Hoey (+2500) and then closed with 13 points, while Hoey scored zero in the finale to drift into a three-way share of eighth place. Kitayama finished T14, while Whaley checked up at T23.

    The 25-year-old Gerard is the 11th first-time winner of 2025. Thanks to this victory, he’s exempt as a winner on the PGA TOUR through 2027. He’s also earned exemptions into the 2026 editions of The Sentry, THE PLAYERS Championship and the PGA Championship. Should he retain position inside the top 50 in the FedExCup standings at the conclusion of the BMW Championship, he’ll qualify for all of the Signature Events next year, too.

    Defending champion Nick Dunlap (+5500) missed the cut by 10 points.

    For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Gerard breaks through at Barracuda for first PGA TOUR title

    Daily Wrap Up
    Image for article.
    Jul 20, 2025

    Blanchet earns first career Korn Ferry Tour title at Price Cutter Charity

    Daily Wrap Up
    Image for article.
    Jul 20, 2025

    Golfbet Recap: Expect Scheffler to be favored in every major in 2026 after win at The Open

    Golfbet News
    Official

    The Open Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    3

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T4

    CHN
    H. Li
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T7

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -7

    T10

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T10

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T14

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T14

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW