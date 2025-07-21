Odds Outlook: Sam Burns tops betting boards for 3M Open

The only former champion in the top choices, 2022 winner Tony Finau (+3500), is the all-time leading money winner at the 3M Open. Making his seventh start, his top paydays include T3 in 2020, T7 in 2023, and T12 in 2024. His worst payday is T28. Although he has earned a paycheck in his last seven starts on TOUR, his best result is T15. He picked up his only top-10 result of the season, T5, on one of his other favorite tracks, Torrey Pines at The Genesis Invitational. Opening 70-68 at Royal Portrush to share 10th place, he faded with 72-75 on the weekend. The familiar TPC Twin Cities could be the accelerant to kick off his late summer resurgence. Joining Vegas and Finau in the field as a former winner is 2023 record-setting champ Lee Hodges (+6000).