Odds Outlook: Sam Burns tops betting boards for 3M Open

The 3M Open is one of the final two events of the 2025 PGA TOUR regular season to determine the top 70 players eligible for the FedExCup Playoffs. Sam Burns (+1600), currently ranked No. 22 in the FedExCup Standings, sits as the top choice at FanDuel Sportsbook as the TOUR heads to Minnesota.
The 28-year-old rattled off 11 paydays in his last 11 starts, including seven results inside the top 20. The five-time TOUR champion continues to hunt down his first victory since March 2023. Already a playoff runner-up in Canada in June, Burns enjoys his golf in northern climes. Returning to TPC Twin Cities (par 71; 7,431 yards) in the Minneapolis suburb of Blaine, the Louisiana native shared seventh in 2019 and cashed T12 in 2024.
The fortnight across the pond was a fruitful one for second-choice Chris Gotterup (+1800). The 2024 champion at the inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic hopped a flight to the United Kingdom and doubled his career earnings in two weeks. Winning the Genesis Scottish Open by holding off Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick, he defeated every player in the field at the 153rd Open Championship except two and earned his second consecutive top-25 payday in a major championship.
The New Jersey native eviscerated the par 5s at Royal Portrush, playing them in 13-under, the best in the field for the week. He's making his third visit to the Twin Cities, where he will find three more par 5s and has never missed the weekend. Another top finish this week will guarantee him a spot at East Lake and advance his case for Ryder Cup involvement.
The top three choices, including 2024 RSM Classic champion Maverick McNealy (+2000), all have a victory under their belt and have never missed the cut in previous visits to TPC Twin Cities. Currently 11th in FedExCup points, the 2025 Genesis Invitational runner-up has shared third at the Valero Texas Open and RBC Heritage and owns a T5 payout from the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. Qualifying for the weekend in 17 of 20 starts in 2025, McNealy also played all four rounds in all four major championships, which included a closing 66 for T23 at Royal Portrush. Making his fourth start at TPC Twin Cities, he looks to improve on his podium finish of T3 in 2024.
The two-week summer jaunt to the United Kingdom was also lucrative for Wyndham Clark (+2500). The big-hitting 2023 U.S. Open champion cashed T11 at The Renaissance Club and followed with T4 at Royal Portrush. Opening with 76 at the final major championship of the season, he rallied to post 197 over the final 54 holes to match the second-best closing run in championship history. Clark played the first four tournaments in Minnesota before passing on the 2023 and 2024 editions. His best result was T5 in the inaugural edition in 2019. Before heading across the Atlantic, he cashed T17 at the Travelers Championship and missed the weekend at the Rocket Classic in Detroit after posting 4-under (66-74).
Closing with 67-63 in 2024, Max Greyserman (+2800) fell one shot short of a playoff, but his solo second combined with his solo second at the Wyndham Championship the following week forced him into the FedExCup Playoffs. This summer, he missed out on his first win, finishing runner-up in a three-man playoff at the Detroit Golf Club, his best finish of the season, and third runner-up payday over the last year.
Taylor Pendrith (+2800), who opened 66-64 before sharing fifth place in 2024, returns to Minnesota hoping to ride his recent momentum. Posting 75-70, he missed the cut at Royal Portrush, ending a streak of seven consecutive events in the money. The big hitter from Canada, who collected T5 at the PGA Championship, also earned T12 at the Memorial and T13 at the Genesis Scottish Open. Hidden in his T25 result at the Travelers was a round of 62, his lowest of the season. Sitting No. 36 in the FedExCup rankings, he is fully aware that the top 30 qualify for The TOUR Championship at East Lake.
The only former champion in the top choices, 2022 winner Tony Finau (+3500), is the all-time leading money winner at the 3M Open. Making his seventh start, his top paydays include T3 in 2020, T7 in 2023, and T12 in 2024. His worst payday is T28. Although he has earned a paycheck in his last seven starts on TOUR, his best result is T15. He picked up his only top-10 result of the season, T5, on one of his other favorite tracks, Torrey Pines at The Genesis Invitational. Opening 70-68 at Royal Portrush to share 10th place, he faded with 72-75 on the weekend. The familiar TPC Twin Cities could be the accelerant to kick off his late summer resurgence. Joining Vegas and Finau in the field as a former winner is 2023 record-setting champ Lee Hodges (+6000).
Top finishers from the Barracuda Championship last weekend include second-place finisher and former Minnesota Golden Gopher player Erik van Rooyen (+9000) as well as Beau Hossler (+10000), who shared fourth, and has never missed a start in the previous six seasons at TPC Twin Cities.
