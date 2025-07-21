3M Open prop bets: Trend is your friend for potential playoff at 3M Open

On debut in 2024, Max Greyserman (+650) did not need many loops to crack the code outside the Twin Cities. An opening round of 70 allowed him to settle into the event, and his play progressively improved with rounds of 68, 67, and a round of 63 on Sunday, matching the lowest round of the week. He earned second place for his best payday on TOUR. Returning for the 2025 edition, he now owns four runner-up paydays, including falling short in a three-man playoff last month in Detroit. Over 49 events, he owns six paydays in the top five. An excellent putter, he will make plenty of birdies to keep up in a shoot-out.