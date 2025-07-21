3M Open prop bets: Trend is your friend for potential playoff at 3M Open
Written by Mike Glasscott
The time is now at the 3M Open for players currently residing outside of the top 70 in the FedExCup standings. TPC Twin Cities, located in the Minneapolis suburb of Blaine, Minnesota, will provide the first of two final opportunities for players near the top-70 cutoff to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs. Opened in 2000, the par 71 will play 7,431 yards for the seventh consecutive season as host.
Here's a look at some of the prop bets via DraftKings Sportsbook that you should consider while building out your pre-tournament card for this week’s tournament. (For more expert betting picks, fantasy advice and event previews, visit DraftKings Network.)
Top 5
On debut in 2024, Max Greyserman (+650) did not need many loops to crack the code outside the Twin Cities. An opening round of 70 allowed him to settle into the event, and his play progressively improved with rounds of 68, 67, and a round of 63 on Sunday, matching the lowest round of the week. He earned second place for his best payday on TOUR. Returning for the 2025 edition, he now owns four runner-up paydays, including falling short in a three-man playoff last month in Detroit. Over 49 events, he owns six paydays in the top five. An excellent putter, he will make plenty of birdies to keep up in a shoot-out.
For those who prefer a longer shot, keep an eye on Kevin Roy (+1600). Shootouts in the upper Midwest suit the Syracuse, New York, native. Ranking in the top 40 in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and SG: Off-the-Tee for the season, he posted four rounds in the 60s at TPC Osprey Valley at the RBC Canadian Open and cashed T18. A 62 in the first round at the Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club set the tone for T8 (19 under), while the best of the bunch, his first podium payday, T3 (17 under), came the following week at the John Deere Classic.
Top 10
The 2022 winner, Tony Finau (+330), continues his streak of playing every edition at TPC Twin Cities. One of just a handful of players to tee it up in the previous six events, his three top-10 results are evidence he learned what it takes to keep it out of the 27 water penalty areas and produce a big payday late in the season. Emiliano Grillo (+400) is the other player in the field this week with three top-10 paydays in Minnesota.
Digging deeper, do not miss Andrew Putnam (+900) flying under the radar. Ranking in the top 40 in both SG: Approach (38th) and SG: Putting (15th), he produced T6 at the RBC Canadian Open and T8 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic last month. After withdrawing at the John Deere Classic, he posted two rounds of even-par golf and missed the cut in Scotland but rebounded for T11 last week at the Barracuda Championship. In his previous two visits to the Land of 10,000 Lakes, he cashed T19 in 2024 and T11 in 2022.
Top 20
Asking Cameron Champ (+250) to add another top-20 payday at TPC Twin Cities would be his fourth in his last four visits. After missing the weekend at the Barracuda Championship, he ended a streak of four straight T27 or better paydays, including three T19 or better. Doug Ghim (+330) has cashed in four of five starts at TPC Twin Cities, all T27 or better, including twice inside the top 20. Sitting top 20 in both SG: Tee-to-Green and SG: Approach, his last three paydays on TOUR are T19, T31, and T20. Brice Garnett (+500) is 6-for-6 here and owns five results of T33 or better.
Top U.K. & Ireland
While renowned players Matt Wallace (+125) and Seamus Power (+280) demand inspection, journeyman David Skinns (+330) is having the best summer of the bunch. The 42-year-old Englishman owns three top 10 paydays in his last five events, all contested in the United States. He cashed T9 at the RBC Canadian Open and added T4 and T8 at the opposite field events in Kentucky and Northern California. Without any jet lag to deal with, he arrives in Minnesota the hottest of the quartet. He signed for T24 in 2024. Danny Willett (+500), who earned T7 money in his only visit in 2022, has not played the weekend in four of his last five starts on TOUR.
Will there be a playoff?
Time to flip a coin with equally-priced options: Yes -120 or No -120?
Er, No (-120).
There has not been a playoff in the first six editions of this event, so I am riding the streak. Over the final seven holes, those chasing will need to navigate two par-5 chances, both pushing 600 yards, and two par-3 holes that stretch 228 and 202 yards. Toss in the pressure of winning, qualifying for the FedExCup Playoffs, and I would rather be in the lead than chasing it!
