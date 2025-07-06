Points and payouts: Brian Campbell wins $1.5M, 500 FedExCup points at John Deere Classic
Written by Rob Bolton
Brian Campbell is only 32 years old, but he’s suddenly emitting the vibe – at least in the betting universe – that he’s the next iteration of Jim Herman. It’s not a stretch after Campbell captured his second PGA TOUR victory of the year, this time at the John Deere Classic.
Herman, who is 47, has three wins on the PGA TOUR but only eight other top 10s in 273 career starts. For example, when he won once each during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons, they were his only top-25 finishes of a combined 14 paydays in 42 starts. Compare that to Campbell, whose only top-30 finishes contributing to an 8-for-16 slate this season are wins. When Herman picked off his out-of-nowhere titles, he was in the vicinity of +250000. FanDuel doesn’t extend beyond +100000, but it’s still saying something that Campbell was +40000 in the outright market pre-tournament in the Quad Cities.
Like his first win of the season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Campbell also prevailed in a playoff at the John Deere, although he needed only one extra hole at TPC Deere Run to dispose of Emiliano Grillo with a par 4 on the 18th hole (instead of two to defeat Aldrich Potgieter in Mexico). The duo completed regulation in 18-under 266. Grillo was +7500 to win.
David Lipsky was poised to join the playoff if not win outright; that is, until he yanked his drive at the last hole and settled for bogey and a share of third place. He gave his investors in at +75000 a thrill when he poured in an eagle putt on the penultimate hole to generate the action.
Red-hot Kevin Roy (+6500) also finished joint third. It’s a career-best result for the 35-year-old. It chases a T18 at the RBC Canadian Open and a T8 at the Rocket Classic.
Campbell’s win yields another 500 FedExCup points to his season total. With the deposit, he jumps 31 spots to 28th in the season-long standings, not to mention securing a spot in the upcoming FedExCup Playoffs. He also banks $1,512,000.
Campbell’s first win of the season shored up an exemption into the 2026 edition of The Sentry, but his second adds spots in THE PLAYERS Championship, the Masters and the PGA Championship next year. His PGA TOUR membership exemption in the winners category also extends another season through 2028.
Elsewhere ...
In his first title defense on the PGA TOUR, Davis Thompson was tied for seventh-shortest at +3500. He was in position to pay it off as the 54-hole leader, but scuffled throughout his final round before signing for a 1-over 72 that landed him in a three-way tie for 18th.
Tournament favorite Ben Griffin was +1600 to win but missed the cut by two. He had cashed in seven straight upon arrival.
Max Homa was a yawning +10000 to win but put four rounds together for a six-way T6. It’s his first top 10 in almost 14 months.
Denny McCarthy was tied for third-shortest at +2500 to win. With top 10s in the last three editions of the tournament, he was the only golfer in the field of 156 who strung multiple together. Alas, he checked up one shot outside another at T11.
Doug Ghim (+10000) staked the opening lead with a 9-under 62, and then held it outright at the midpoint by one stroke over five others at 12-under 130, but he backpedaled with 74 in third round before eventually coming to rest at T31.
Fresh off his breakthrough victory at the Rocket Classic where he was +10000 to win, Potgieter was all the way down to +3500 to go back-to-back at the John Deere. After opening 67-66 to sit three off Ghim’s lead, the South African shot 76 in the third round and then withdrew.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|P1
|Brian Campbell (+40000)
|266 / -18
|500.000
|$1,512,000.00
|P2
|Emiliano Grillo (+7500)
|266 / -18
|300.000
|$915,600.00
|T3
|Kevin Roy (+6500)
|267 / -17
|162.500
|$495,600.00
|T3
|David Lipsky (+75000)
|267 / -17
|162.500
|$495,600.00
|T5
|Carson Young (+17000)
|268 / -16
|90.000
|$278,250.00
|T5
|Lucas Glover (+4000)
|268 / -16
|90.000
|$278,250.00
|T5
|Jacob Bridgeman (+7000)
|268 / -16
|90.000
|$278,250.00
|T5
|Matt Kuchar (+12000)
|268 / -16
|90.000
|$278,250.00
|T5
|Kurt Kitayama (+5000)
|268 / -16
|90.000
|$278,250.00
|T5
|Max Homa (+10000)
|268 / -16
|90.000
|$278,250.00
|T11
|Beau Hossler (+12000)
|269 / -15
|58.714
|$174,300.00
|T11
|Nick Dunlap (+75000)
|269 / -15
|58.714
|$174,300.00
|T11
|Si Woo Kim (+3300)
|269 / -15
|58.714
|$174,300.00
|T11
|Denny McCarthy (+2500)
|269 / -15
|58.714
|$174,300.00
|T11
|Rico Hoey (+8000)
|269 / -15
|58.714
|$174,300.00
|T11
|Jackson Koivun – a (n/a)
|269 / -15
|n/a (non-member)
|n/a (amateur)
|T11
|Austin Eckroat (+11000)
|269 / -15
|58.714
|$174,300.00
|T18
|Rickie Fowler (+5500)
|270 / -14
|47.000
|$128,100.00
|T18
|Patrick Fishburn (+11000)
|270 / -14
|47.000
|$128,100.00
|T18
|Davis Thompson (+3500)
|270 / -14
|47.000
|$128,100.00
|T21
|Michael Thorbjornsen (+2500)
|271 / -13
|38.250
|$91,980.00
|T21
|Jake Knapp (+3500)
|271 / -13
|38.250
|$91,980.00
|T21
|Kevin Yu (+3500)
|271 / -13
|38.250
|$91,980.00
|T21
|Sam Stevens (+4500)
|271 / -13
|38.250
|$91,980.00
|T21
|Lee Hodges (+6500)
|271 / -13
|38.250
|$91,980.00
|T21
|Chris Gotterup (+3500)
|271 / -13
|38.250
|$91,980.00
|T27
|Garrick Higgo (+15000)
|272 / -12
|30.250
|$63,840.00
|T27
|Kris Ventura (+17000)
|272 / -12
|30.250
|$63,840.00
|T27
|Nate Lashley (+30000)
|272 / -12
|30.250
|$63,840.00
|T27
|Cameron Champ (+8000)
|272 / -12
|30.250
|$63,840.00
|T31
|Doug Ghim (+10000)
|273 / -11
|25.750
|$56,280.00
|T31
|Taylor Montgomery (+27000)
|273 / -11
|25.750
|$56,280.00
|T33
|Brandt Snedeker (+35000)
|274 / -10
|19.563
|$44,940.00
|T33
|Bud Cauley (+4000)
|274 / -10
|19.563
|$44,940.00
|T33
|Taylor Moore (+7500)
|274 / -10
|19.563
|$44,940.00
|T33
|Mark Hubbard (+5000)
|274 / -10
|19.563
|$44,940.00
|T33
|Jeremy Paul (+27000)
|274 / -10
|19.563
|$44,940.00
|T33
|Vince Whaley (+7000)
|274 / -10
|19.563
|$44,940.00
|T33
|Zac Blair (+60000)
|274 / -10
|19.563
|$44,940.00
|T33
|Camilo Villegas (+75000)
|274 / -10
|19.563
|$44,940.00
|T41
|Rikuya Hoshino (+27000)
|275 / -9
|14.000
|$34,860.00
|T41
|Brendan Valdes (+40000)
|275 / -9
|n/a (non-member)
|$34,860.00
|T41
|Philip Knowles (+100000)
|275 / -9
|14.000
|$34,860.00
|T44
|Zach Johnson (+17000)
|276 / -8
|9.300
|$24,964.80
|T44
|Keith Mitchell (+5000)
|276 / -8
|9.300
|$24,964.80
|T44
|Jesper Svensson (+8000)
|276 / -8
|9.300
|$24,964.80
|T44
|Hayden Springer (+17000)
|276 / -8
|9.300
|$24,964.80
|T44
|Adam Svensson (+20000)
|276 / -8
|9.300
|$24,964.80
|T44
|Thriston Lawrence (+9000)
|276 / -8
|9.300
|$24,964.80
|T44
|Bronson Burgoon (+100000)
|276 / -8
|9.300
|$24,964.80
|T44
|Ben Kohles (+25000)
|276 / -8
|9.300
|$24,964.80
|T44
|Justin Lower (+30000)
|276 / -8
|9.300
|$24,964.80
|T44
|Seamus Power (+11000)
|276 / -8
|9.300
|$24,964.80
|T54
|Patton Kizzire (+40000)
|277 / -7
|6.100
|$19,964.00
|T54
|Cristobal Del Solar (+100000)
|277 / -7
|6.100
|$19,964.00
|T54
|Dylan Wu (+35000)
|277 / -7
|6.100
|$19,964.00
|T57
|Henrik Norlander (+12000)
|279 / -5
|5.400
|$19,404.00
|T57
|Quade Cummins (+12000)
|279 / -5
|5.400
|$19,404.00
|T57
|Joel Dahmen (+17000)
|279 / -5
|5.400
|$19,404.00
|T60
|Ryo Hisatsune (+8000)
|280 / -4
|4.900
|$18,984.00
|T60
|Eric Cole (+9000)
|280 / -4
|4.900
|$18,984.00
|62
|Gordon Sargent (+40000)
|282 / -2
|4.600
|$18,732.00
|63
|James Hahn (+10000)
|283 / -1
|4.400
|$18,564.00
|64
|Chris Kirk (+3500)
|286 / 2
|4.200
|$18,396.00
