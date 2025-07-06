Points and payouts: Brian Campbell wins $1.5M, 500 FedExCup points at John Deere Classic

Herman, who is 47, has three wins on the PGA TOUR but only eight other top 10s in 273 career starts. For example, when he won once each during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons, they were his only top-25 finishes of a combined 14 paydays in 42 starts. Compare that to Campbell, whose only top-30 finishes contributing to an 8-for-16 slate this season are wins. When Herman picked off his out-of-nowhere titles, he was in the vicinity of +250000. FanDuel doesn’t extend beyond +100000, but it’s still saying something that Campbell was +40000 in the outright market pre-tournament in the Quad Cities.