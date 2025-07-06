PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Points and payouts: Brian Campbell wins $1.5M, 500 FedExCup points at John Deere Classic

3 Min Read

Golfbet News

Brian Campbell taps in for par to win John Deere

    Written by Rob Bolton

    Brian Campbell is only 32 years old, but he’s suddenly emitting the vibe – at least in the betting universe – that he’s the next iteration of Jim Herman. It’s not a stretch after Campbell captured his second PGA TOUR victory of the year, this time at the John Deere Classic.

    Herman, who is 47, has three wins on the PGA TOUR but only eight other top 10s in 273 career starts. For example, when he won once each during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons, they were his only top-25 finishes of a combined 14 paydays in 42 starts. Compare that to Campbell, whose only top-30 finishes contributing to an 8-for-16 slate this season are wins. When Herman picked off his out-of-nowhere titles, he was in the vicinity of +250000. FanDuel doesn’t extend beyond +100000, but it’s still saying something that Campbell was +40000 in the outright market pre-tournament in the Quad Cities.

    Like his first win of the season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Campbell also prevailed in a playoff at the John Deere, although he needed only one extra hole at TPC Deere Run to dispose of Emiliano Grillo with a par 4 on the 18th hole (instead of two to defeat Aldrich Potgieter in Mexico). The duo completed regulation in 18-under 266. Grillo was +7500 to win.


    Brian Campbell makes birdie on No. 17 at John Deere


    David Lipsky was poised to join the playoff if not win outright; that is, until he yanked his drive at the last hole and settled for bogey and a share of third place. He gave his investors in at +75000 a thrill when he poured in an eagle putt on the penultimate hole to generate the action.

    Red-hot Kevin Roy (+6500) also finished joint third. It’s a career-best result for the 35-year-old. It chases a T18 at the RBC Canadian Open and a T8 at the Rocket Classic.

    Campbell’s win yields another 500 FedExCup points to his season total. With the deposit, he jumps 31 spots to 28th in the season-long standings, not to mention securing a spot in the upcoming FedExCup Playoffs. He also banks $1,512,000.

    Campbell’s first win of the season shored up an exemption into the 2026 edition of The Sentry, but his second adds spots in THE PLAYERS Championship, the Masters and the PGA Championship next year. His PGA TOUR membership exemption in the winners category also extends another season through 2028.

    Elsewhere ...

    In his first title defense on the PGA TOUR, Davis Thompson was tied for seventh-shortest at +3500. He was in position to pay it off as the 54-hole leader, but scuffled throughout his final round before signing for a 1-over 72 that landed him in a three-way tie for 18th.

    Tournament favorite Ben Griffin was +1600 to win but missed the cut by two. He had cashed in seven straight upon arrival.

    Max Homa was a yawning +10000 to win but put four rounds together for a six-way T6. It’s his first top 10 in almost 14 months.

    Denny McCarthy was tied for third-shortest at +2500 to win. With top 10s in the last three editions of the tournament, he was the only golfer in the field of 156 who strung multiple together. Alas, he checked up one shot outside another at T11.

    Doug Ghim (+10000) staked the opening lead with a 9-under 62, and then held it outright at the midpoint by one stroke over five others at 12-under 130, but he backpedaled with 74 in third round before eventually coming to rest at T31.

    Fresh off his breakthrough victory at the Rocket Classic where he was +10000 to win, Potgieter was all the way down to +3500 to go back-to-back at the John Deere. After opening 67-66 to sit three off Ghim’s lead, the South African shot 76 in the third round and then withdrew.

    NOTE: Points and payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at FanDuel for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, FanDuel.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    P1Brian Campbell (+40000)266 / -18500.000$1,512,000.00
    P2Emiliano Grillo (+7500)266 / -18300.000$915,600.00
    T3Kevin Roy (+6500)267 / -17162.500$495,600.00
    T3David Lipsky (+75000)267 / -17162.500$495,600.00
    T5Carson Young (+17000)268 / -1690.000$278,250.00
    T5Lucas Glover (+4000)268 / -1690.000$278,250.00
    T5Jacob Bridgeman (+7000)268 / -1690.000$278,250.00
    T5Matt Kuchar (+12000)268 / -1690.000$278,250.00
    T5Kurt Kitayama (+5000)268 / -1690.000$278,250.00
    T5Max Homa (+10000)268 / -1690.000$278,250.00
    T11Beau Hossler (+12000)269 / -1558.714$174,300.00
    T11Nick Dunlap (+75000)269 / -1558.714$174,300.00
    T11Si Woo Kim (+3300)269 / -1558.714$174,300.00
    T11Denny McCarthy (+2500)269 / -1558.714$174,300.00
    T11Rico Hoey (+8000)269 / -1558.714$174,300.00
    T11Jackson Koivun – a (n/a)269 / -15n/a (non-member)n/a (amateur)
    T11Austin Eckroat (+11000)269 / -1558.714$174,300.00
    T18Rickie Fowler (+5500)270 / -1447.000$128,100.00
    T18Patrick Fishburn (+11000)270 / -1447.000$128,100.00
    T18Davis Thompson (+3500)270 / -1447.000$128,100.00
    T21Michael Thorbjornsen (+2500)271 / -1338.250$91,980.00
    T21Jake Knapp (+3500)271 / -1338.250$91,980.00
    T21Kevin Yu (+3500)271 / -1338.250$91,980.00
    T21Sam Stevens (+4500)271 / -1338.250$91,980.00
    T21Lee Hodges (+6500)271 / -1338.250$91,980.00
    T21Chris Gotterup (+3500)271 / -1338.250$91,980.00
    T27Garrick Higgo (+15000)272 / -1230.250$63,840.00
    T27Kris Ventura (+17000)272 / -1230.250$63,840.00
    T27Nate Lashley (+30000)272 / -1230.250$63,840.00
    T27Cameron Champ (+8000)272 / -1230.250$63,840.00
    T31Doug Ghim (+10000)273 / -1125.750$56,280.00
    T31Taylor Montgomery (+27000)273 / -1125.750$56,280.00
    T33Brandt Snedeker (+35000)274 / -1019.563$44,940.00
    T33Bud Cauley (+4000)274 / -1019.563$44,940.00
    T33Taylor Moore (+7500)274 / -1019.563$44,940.00
    T33Mark Hubbard (+5000)274 / -1019.563$44,940.00
    T33Jeremy Paul (+27000)274 / -1019.563$44,940.00
    T33Vince Whaley (+7000)274 / -1019.563$44,940.00
    T33Zac Blair (+60000)274 / -1019.563$44,940.00
    T33Camilo Villegas (+75000)274 / -1019.563$44,940.00
    T41Rikuya Hoshino (+27000)275 / -914.000$34,860.00
    T41Brendan Valdes (+40000)275 / -9n/a (non-member)$34,860.00
    T41Philip Knowles (+100000)275 / -914.000$34,860.00
    T44Zach Johnson (+17000)276 / -89.300$24,964.80
    T44Keith Mitchell (+5000)276 / -89.300$24,964.80
    T44Jesper Svensson (+8000)276 / -89.300$24,964.80
    T44Hayden Springer (+17000)276 / -89.300$24,964.80
    T44Adam Svensson (+20000)276 / -89.300$24,964.80
    T44Thriston Lawrence (+9000)276 / -89.300$24,964.80
    T44Bronson Burgoon (+100000)276 / -89.300$24,964.80
    T44Ben Kohles (+25000)276 / -89.300$24,964.80
    T44Justin Lower (+30000)276 / -89.300$24,964.80
    T44Seamus Power (+11000)276 / -89.300$24,964.80
    T54Patton Kizzire (+40000)277 / -76.100$19,964.00
    T54Cristobal Del Solar (+100000)277 / -76.100$19,964.00
    T54Dylan Wu (+35000)277 / -76.100$19,964.00
    T57Henrik Norlander (+12000)279 / -55.400$19,404.00
    T57Quade Cummins (+12000)279 / -55.400$19,404.00
    T57Joel Dahmen (+17000)279 / -55.400$19,404.00
    T60Ryo Hisatsune (+8000)280 / -44.900$18,984.00
    T60Eric Cole (+9000)280 / -44.900$18,984.00
    62Gordon Sargent (+40000)282 / -24.600$18,732.00
    63James Hahn (+10000)283 / -14.400$18,564.00
    64Chris Kirk (+3500)286 / 24.200$18,396.00

    Image for article.
    Jul 6, 2025

    Despite ‘super disappointing’ finish, Homa shows flashes of form at John Deere

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 6, 2025

    Campbell wins John Deere Classic for second playoff victory this year

    Daily Wrap Up
    Image for article.
    Jul 6, 2025

    Winner's bag: See clubs Campbell used to capture John Deere title

    Winner's Bag
