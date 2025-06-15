Points and payouts: J.J. Spaun wins $4.3M, 750 FedExCup points at U.S. Open
3 Min Read
J.J. Spaun drives 71st hole to set up birdie for lead at U.S. Open
Earns 10-year exemption into U.S. Open with win
Written by Rob Bolton
Now that’s how you win the U.S. Open!
With a conversion from 64 feet, 5 inches at the 72nd hole, J.J. Spaun birdied the par 4 to post 1-under 279, good for a two-stroke victory over Robert MacIntyre.
Prior to Spaun’s instant upgrade from the intended lag putt, it was Oakmont Country Club that seemed destined to prevail in the 125th edition of the major, what with a 36-hole cut of low 60 and ties at 7-over 147 and too many crushed egos to count among the participants. Spaun himself had to overcome opening the finale with five bogeys in six holes to go out in 5-over 40, only to reel in a 3-under 32 coming home. Mother Nature even played a supporting role with a 96-minute weather delay on Sunday afternoon, but all it did was postpone the drama for Spaun’s breakthrough performance.
The 34-year-old Spaun is the dad of two young daughters, a notable nugget given that the U.S. Open concluded on Father’s Day per tradition. He’s the first golfer to win his first major since Xander Schauffele at the 2024 PGA Championship and the first since Wyndham Clark in 2023 to connect for the achievement at the U.S. Open.
The broad strokes of the final round and Spaun’s wild ride serve as the most memorable moments, but so, too, would cashing a ticket with Spaun as your outright at +12000. Those were his odds at FanDuel within a couple of hours before balls were in the air on Thursday morning, north of Pittsburgh.
J.J. Spaun drains 64-foot birdie putt to win U.S. Open
Spaun collects 750 FedExCup points, so he’s now sixth in the season-long race after the third major. He also banks $4.3 million. The win in the U.S. Open grants an exemption into every edition of the tournament through 2035 and the next five editions of the other three majors. His PGA TOUR membership is extended as a U.S. Open champion through 2030.
MacIntyre closed with 2-under 68 to hang his target of 1-over 281 as the clubhouse lead from the fifth-to-last pairing, three tee times ahead of Spaun. The Scot was +10000 to win. Instead, his consolation is a career-best finish in a major and the latest of all left-handers to come up just short of becoming the first in tournament history to emerge with the victory.
Spaun’s playing partner, Viktor Hovland (+5500), finished alone in third, another stroke back. It’s the native of Norway’s third podium in the majors to go with a pair at the PGA Championship (2023, 2024).
Elsewhere ...
Tournament favorite Scottie Scheffler (+280) checked up for a three-way share of seventh place, five swings back of the champ. It’s his fourth straight top 10 in all majors and eighth in his last 10.
Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau was second-shortest to win at +700. He missed the cut by three shots at 10-over 150.
Dustin Johnson was the last winner at Oakmont in 2016, but he was a whopping +15000 to win before settling beside DeChambeau.
In perhaps the turn of the corner that Rory McIlroy needs after completing the career Grand Slam at the Masters, he fashioned a 3-under 67 with six birdies on Sunday. The field-best-tying round of the day lifted him to a T19. He was tied for third-shortest at +1200. Jon Rahm also was +1200 and also carded a 67 in the finale to match Scheffler on the leaderboard.
The third golfer at T7 was Sam Burns (+7500), who was fresh off his Sunday 62 playoff loss at the RBC Canadian Open. Burns stood alone atop the leaderboard after the second and third rounds at Oakmont, and then blew up for an 8-over 78 to complete his week. He was leading at the start of the weather delay but scored 6-over after play resumed.
Ryan Fox (+12000), who defeated Burns in the playoff at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, placed T19.
NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at FanDuel for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit FanDuel.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP PLAYOFFS AND ELIGIBILITY POINTS EARNED
|EARNINGS
|1
|J.J. Spaun (+12000)
|279 / -1
|750.000
|$4,300,000.00
|2
|Robert MacIntyre (+10000)
|281 / 1
|500.000
|$2,322,000.00
|3
|Viktor Hovland (+5500)
|282 / 2
|350.000
|$1,462,525.00
|T4
|Cameron Young (+12000)
|283 / 3
|300.000
|$878,815.00
|T4
|Tyrrell Hatton (+5500)
|283 / 3
|not eligible
|$878,815.00
|T4
|Carlos Ortiz (+15000)
|283 / 3
|not eligible
|$878,815.00
|T7
|Jon Rahm (+1200)
|284 / 4
|not eligible
|$615,786.00
|T7
|Scottie Scheffler (+280)
|284 / 4
|225.000
|$615,786.00
|T7
|Sam Burns (+7500)
|284 / 4
|225.000
|$615,786.00
|T10
|Ben Griffin (+7500)
|285 / 5
|165.000
|$486,031.00
|T10
|Russell Henley (+6500)
|285 / 5
|165.000
|$486,031.00
|T12
|Xander Schauffele (+2200)
|286 / 6
|97.143
|$349,741.00
|T12
|Brooks Koepka (+5500)
|286 / 6
|not eligible
|$349,741.00
|T12
|Chris Kirk (+40000)
|286 / 6
|97.143
|$349,741.00
|T12
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+30000)
|286 / 6
|97.143
|$349,741.00
|T12
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (+22000)
|286 / 6
|n/a (non-member)
|$349,741.00
|T12
|Thriston Lawrence (+100000)
|286 / 6
|97.143
|$349,741.00
|T12
|Adam Scott (+17000)
|286 / 6
|97.143
|$349,741.00
|T19
|Rory McIlroy (+1200)
|287 / 7
|58.250
|$243,070.00
|T19
|Ryan Fox (+12000)
|287 / 7
|58.250
|$243,070.00
|T19
|Victor Perez (+40000)
|287 / 7
|58.250
|$243,070.00
|T19
|Emiliano Grillo (+30000)
|287 / 7
|58.250
|$243,070.00
|T23
|Collin Morikawa (+2500)
|288 / 8
|42.000
|$161,489.00
|T23
|Patrick Reed (+11000)
|288 / 8
|not eligible
|$161,489.00
|T23
|Jordan Spieth (+6000)
|288 / 8
|42.000
|$161,489.00
|T23
|Thomas Detry (+25000)
|288 / 8
|42.000
|$161,489.00
|T23
|Jason Day (+12000)
|288 / 8
|42.000
|$161,489.00
|T23
|Sam Stevens (+30000)
|288 / 8
|42.000
|$161,489.00
|T23
|Matt Wallace (+22000)
|288 / 8
|42.000
|$161,489.00
|T23
|Max Greyserman (+25000)
|288 / 8
|42.000
|$161,489.00
|T23
|Nick Taylor (+17000)
|288 / 8
|42.000
|$161,489.00
|T23
|Chris Gotterup (+35000)
|288 / 8
|42.000
|$161,489.00
|T33
|Tom Kim (+25000)
|289 / 9
|28.250
|$113,755.00
|T33
|Aaron Rai (+11000)
|289 / 9
|28.250
|$113,755.00
|T33
|J.T. Poston (+17000)
|289 / 9
|28.250
|$113,755.00
|T33
|Keegan Bradley (+8000)
|289 / 9
|28.250
|$113,755.00
|37
|Maverick McNealy (+10000)
|290 / 10
|25.000
|$101,604.00
|T38
|Taylor Pendrith (+11000)
|291 / 11
|22.500
|$90,608.00
|T38
|Tony Finau (+11000)
|291 / 11
|22.500
|$90,608.00
|T38
|Matt Fitzpatrick (+10000)
|291 / 11
|22.500
|$90,608.00
|T38
|Marc Leishman (+25000)
|291 / 11
|not eligible
|$90,608.00
|T42
|Hideki Matsuyama (+7000)
|292 / 12
|19.125
|$73,014.00
|T42
|Andrew Novak (+15000)
|292 / 12
|19.125
|$73,014.00
|T42
|Si Woo Kim (+10000)
|292 / 12
|19.125
|$73,014.00
|T42
|Trevor Cone (+100000)
|292 / 12
|19.125
|$73,014.00
|T46
|Niklas Nørgaard (+40000)
|293 / 13
|16.125
|$57,070.00
|T46
|Daniel Berger (+9000)
|293 / 13
|16.125
|$57,070.00
|T46
|Rasmus Højgaard (+22000)
|293 / 13
|16.125
|$57,070.00
|T46
|Jhonattan Vegas (+40000)
|293 / 13
|16.125
|$57,070.00
|T50
|Ryan McCormick (+100000)
|294 / 14
|n/a (non-member)
|$48,207.00
|T50
|Michael Kim (+22000)
|294 / 14
|13.050
|$48,207.00
|T50
|Adam Schenk (+100000)
|294 / 14
|13.050
|$48,207.00
|T50
|Mackenzie Hughes (+22000)
|294 / 14
|13.050
|$48,207.00
|T50
|Ryan Gerard (+20000)
|294 / 14
|13.050
|$48,207.00
|T55
|Justin Hastings - a (n/a)
|295 / 15
|n/a (non-member)
|n/a (amateur)
|T55
|Laurie Canter (+50000)
|295 / 15
|n/a (non-member)
|$46,183.00
|T57
|Sungjae Im (+12000)
|296 / 16
|10.250
|$45,524.00
|T57
|Denny McCarthy (+12000)
|296 / 16
|10.250
|$45,524.00
|T59
|Harris English (+9000)
|298 / 18
|9.250
|$44,644.00
|T59
|Brian Harman (+22000)
|298 / 18
|9.250
|$44,644.00
|T61
|Jordan Smith (+30000)
|299 / 19
|n/a (non-member)
|$43,544.00
|T61
|Johnny Keefer (+35000)
|299 / 19
|n/a (non-member)
|$43,544.00
|T61
|James Nicholas (+100000)
|299 / 19
|n/a (non-member)
|$43,544.00
|T64
|Cam Davis (+40000)
|302 / 22
|7.625
|$42,445.00
|T64
|Matthieu Pavon (+60000)
|302 / 22
|7.625
|$42,445.00
|66
|Philip Barbaree Jr. (+100000)
|304 / 24
|n/a (non-member)
|$41,785.00
|67
|Charley Hoffman (+22000)
|279 / -1
|3.600
|$20,874.00
|68
|Justin Lower (+17000)
|281 / 1
|3.400
|$20,678.00
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.