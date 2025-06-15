Points and payouts: J.J. Spaun wins $4.3M, 750 FedExCup points at U.S. Open

Prior to Spaun’s instant upgrade from the intended lag putt, it was Oakmont Country Club that seemed destined to prevail in the 125th edition of the major, what with a 36-hole cut of low 60 and ties at 7-over 147 and too many crushed egos to count among the participants. Spaun himself had to overcome opening the finale with five bogeys in six holes to go out in 5-over 40, only to reel in a 3-under 32 coming home. Mother Nature even played a supporting role with a 96-minute weather delay on Sunday afternoon, but all it did was postpone the drama for Spaun’s breakthrough performance.