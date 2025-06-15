PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Points and payouts: J.J. Spaun wins $4.3M, 750 FedExCup points at U.S. Open

3 Min Read

Golfbet News

J.J. Spaun drives 71st hole to set up birdie for lead at U.S. Open

J.J. Spaun drives 71st hole to set up birdie for lead at U.S. Open

Earns 10-year exemption into U.S. Open with win

    Written by Rob Bolton

    Now that’s how you win the U.S. Open!

    With a conversion from 64 feet, 5 inches at the 72nd hole, J.J. Spaun birdied the par 4 to post 1-under 279, good for a two-stroke victory over Robert MacIntyre.

    Prior to Spaun’s instant upgrade from the intended lag putt, it was Oakmont Country Club that seemed destined to prevail in the 125th edition of the major, what with a 36-hole cut of low 60 and ties at 7-over 147 and too many crushed egos to count among the participants. Spaun himself had to overcome opening the finale with five bogeys in six holes to go out in 5-over 40, only to reel in a 3-under 32 coming home. Mother Nature even played a supporting role with a 96-minute weather delay on Sunday afternoon, but all it did was postpone the drama for Spaun’s breakthrough performance.

    The 34-year-old Spaun is the dad of two young daughters, a notable nugget given that the U.S. Open concluded on Father’s Day per tradition. He’s the first golfer to win his first major since Xander Schauffele at the 2024 PGA Championship and the first since Wyndham Clark in 2023 to connect for the achievement at the U.S. Open.

    The broad strokes of the final round and Spaun’s wild ride serve as the most memorable moments, but so, too, would cashing a ticket with Spaun as your outright at +12000. Those were his odds at FanDuel within a couple of hours before balls were in the air on Thursday morning, north of Pittsburgh.


    J.J. Spaun drains 64-foot birdie putt to win U.S. Open

    J.J. Spaun drains 64-foot birdie putt to win U.S. Open


    Spaun collects 750 FedExCup points, so he’s now sixth in the season-long race after the third major. He also banks $4.3 million. The win in the U.S. Open grants an exemption into every edition of the tournament through 2035 and the next five editions of the other three majors. His PGA TOUR membership is extended as a U.S. Open champion through 2030.

    MacIntyre closed with 2-under 68 to hang his target of 1-over 281 as the clubhouse lead from the fifth-to-last pairing, three tee times ahead of Spaun. The Scot was +10000 to win. Instead, his consolation is a career-best finish in a major and the latest of all left-handers to come up just short of becoming the first in tournament history to emerge with the victory.

    Spaun’s playing partner, Viktor Hovland (+5500), finished alone in third, another stroke back. It’s the native of Norway’s third podium in the majors to go with a pair at the PGA Championship (2023, 2024).

    Elsewhere ...

    Tournament favorite Scottie Scheffler (+280) checked up for a three-way share of seventh place, five swings back of the champ. It’s his fourth straight top 10 in all majors and eighth in his last 10.

    Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau was second-shortest to win at +700. He missed the cut by three shots at 10-over 150.

    Dustin Johnson was the last winner at Oakmont in 2016, but he was a whopping +15000 to win before settling beside DeChambeau.

    In perhaps the turn of the corner that Rory McIlroy needs after completing the career Grand Slam at the Masters, he fashioned a 3-under 67 with six birdies on Sunday. The field-best-tying round of the day lifted him to a T19. He was tied for third-shortest at +1200. Jon Rahm also was +1200 and also carded a 67 in the finale to match Scheffler on the leaderboard.

    The third golfer at T7 was Sam Burns (+7500), who was fresh off his Sunday 62 playoff loss at the RBC Canadian Open. Burns stood alone atop the leaderboard after the second and third rounds at Oakmont, and then blew up for an 8-over 78 to complete his week. He was leading at the start of the weather delay but scored 6-over after play resumed.

    Ryan Fox (+12000), who defeated Burns in the playoff at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, placed T19.

    NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at FanDuel for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit FanDuel.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP PLAYOFFS AND ELIGIBILITY POINTS EARNEDEARNINGS
    1J.J. Spaun (+12000)279 / -1750.000$4,300,000.00
    2Robert MacIntyre (+10000)281 / 1500.000$2,322,000.00
    3Viktor Hovland (+5500)282 / 2350.000$1,462,525.00
    T4Cameron Young (+12000)283 / 3300.000$878,815.00
    T4Tyrrell Hatton (+5500)283 / 3not eligible$878,815.00
    T4Carlos Ortiz (+15000)283 / 3not eligible$878,815.00
    T7Jon Rahm (+1200)284 / 4not eligible$615,786.00
    T7Scottie Scheffler (+280)284 / 4225.000$615,786.00
    T7Sam Burns (+7500)284 / 4225.000$615,786.00
    T10Ben Griffin (+7500)285 / 5165.000$486,031.00
    T10Russell Henley (+6500)285 / 5165.000$486,031.00
    T12Xander Schauffele (+2200)286 / 697.143$349,741.00
    T12Brooks Koepka (+5500)286 / 6not eligible$349,741.00
    T12Chris Kirk (+40000)286 / 697.143$349,741.00
    T12Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+30000)286 / 697.143$349,741.00
    T12Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (+22000)286 / 6n/a (non-member)$349,741.00
    T12Thriston Lawrence (+100000)286 / 697.143$349,741.00
    T12Adam Scott (+17000)286 / 697.143$349,741.00
    T19Rory McIlroy (+1200)287 / 758.250$243,070.00
    T19Ryan Fox (+12000)287 / 758.250$243,070.00
    T19Victor Perez (+40000)287 / 758.250$243,070.00
    T19Emiliano Grillo (+30000)287 / 758.250$243,070.00
    T23Collin Morikawa (+2500)288 / 842.000$161,489.00
    T23Patrick Reed (+11000)288 / 8not eligible$161,489.00
    T23Jordan Spieth (+6000)288 / 842.000$161,489.00
    T23Thomas Detry (+25000)288 / 842.000$161,489.00
    T23Jason Day (+12000)288 / 842.000$161,489.00
    T23Sam Stevens (+30000)288 / 842.000$161,489.00
    T23Matt Wallace (+22000)288 / 842.000$161,489.00
    T23Max Greyserman (+25000)288 / 842.000$161,489.00
    T23Nick Taylor (+17000)288 / 842.000$161,489.00
    T23Chris Gotterup (+35000)288 / 842.000$161,489.00
    T33Tom Kim (+25000)289 / 928.250$113,755.00
    T33Aaron Rai (+11000)289 / 928.250$113,755.00
    T33J.T. Poston (+17000)289 / 928.250$113,755.00
    T33Keegan Bradley (+8000)289 / 928.250$113,755.00
    37Maverick McNealy (+10000)290 / 1025.000$101,604.00
    T38Taylor Pendrith (+11000)291 / 1122.500$90,608.00
    T38Tony Finau (+11000)291 / 1122.500$90,608.00
    T38Matt Fitzpatrick (+10000)291 / 1122.500$90,608.00
    T38Marc Leishman (+25000)291 / 11not eligible$90,608.00
    T42Hideki Matsuyama (+7000)292 / 1219.125$73,014.00
    T42Andrew Novak (+15000)292 / 1219.125$73,014.00
    T42Si Woo Kim (+10000)292 / 1219.125$73,014.00
    T42Trevor Cone (+100000)292 / 1219.125$73,014.00
    T46Niklas Nørgaard (+40000)293 / 1316.125$57,070.00
    T46Daniel Berger (+9000)293 / 1316.125$57,070.00
    T46Rasmus Højgaard (+22000)293 / 1316.125$57,070.00
    T46Jhonattan Vegas (+40000)293 / 1316.125$57,070.00
    T50Ryan McCormick (+100000)294 / 14n/a (non-member)$48,207.00
    T50Michael Kim (+22000)294 / 1413.050$48,207.00
    T50Adam Schenk (+100000)294 / 1413.050$48,207.00
    T50Mackenzie Hughes (+22000)294 / 1413.050$48,207.00
    T50Ryan Gerard (+20000)294 / 1413.050$48,207.00
    T55Justin Hastings - a (n/a)295 / 15n/a (non-member)n/a (amateur)
    T55Laurie Canter (+50000)295 / 15n/a (non-member)$46,183.00
    T57Sungjae Im (+12000)296 / 1610.250$45,524.00
    T57Denny McCarthy (+12000)296 / 1610.250$45,524.00
    T59Harris English (+9000)298 / 189.250$44,644.00
    T59Brian Harman (+22000)298 / 189.250$44,644.00
    T61Jordan Smith (+30000)299 / 19n/a (non-member)$43,544.00
    T61Johnny Keefer (+35000)299 / 19n/a (non-member)$43,544.00
    T61James Nicholas (+100000)299 / 19n/a (non-member)$43,544.00
    T64Cam Davis (+40000)302 / 227.625$42,445.00
    T64Matthieu Pavon (+60000)302 / 227.625$42,445.00
    66Philip Barbaree Jr. (+100000)304 / 24n/a (non-member)$41,785.00
    67Charley Hoffman (+22000)279 / -13.600$20,874.00
    68Justin Lower (+17000)281 / 13.400$20,678.00

    For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.

