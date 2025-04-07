Odds Outlook: Scottie Scheffler begins quest for third green jacket as betting favorite

The winner of The Open Championship and PGA Championship, Collin Morikawa (+1400) is no stranger to lurking on leaderboards in the historical events. Making 20 previous starts in the majors, he earned a top 10 in 45 percent of his chances. The Masters is the only major championship where he has collected three consecutive top-10 paydays, a streak that's still alive this week. After cashing solo fifth in 2022, he returned for T10 in 2023 before playing with Scheffler in the final pairing on Sunday in 2024 (T3). The runner-up this season at The Sentry and Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Morikawa is the leader on TOUR in SG: Approach the Green and has collected T17 or better money in all five starts on the calendar. Only McIlroy has gained more total shots against the field this season.