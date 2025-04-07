Odds Outlook: Scottie Scheffler begins quest for third green jacket as betting favorite
5 Min Read
Written by Mike Glasscott
The azaleas are blooming, the property is manicured perfectly, and two-time green jacket winner Scottie Scheffler (+450) is the man at the top of the Masters Tournament odds board. The best-of-the-best in 2022 and 2024 attempts to make it three wins in his first six starts and join only Jack Nicklaus, Sir Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods as the players to win in consecutive seasons.
Making his seventh start of the season, the Texan is searching for his first victory. Unable to chase down Min Woo Lee (+5500) at Memorial Park in Houston two weeks ago, Scheffler earned a share of second place in his final preparation before the examination at Augusta National Golf Club.
Scheffler is not shy about adding his name to the all-time greats in the game, which oddsmakers at FanDuel Sportsbook give him the inside track for this week. No player had ever won THE PLAYERS Championship in consecutive appearances until he did so in 2024. He joined Woods as the only player to win THE PLAYERS Championship and the Masters in the same season. History is at his fingertips again.
For Rory McIlroy (+650), history awaits again, as it has every drive down Magnolia Lane since 2015. As the winner of the other three major championships, his 29th career victory on TOUR would complete the career Grand Slam and make him the sixth player to join that exclusive club. Already victorious this year at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and THE PLAYERS, a win for McIlroy in his 17th appearance would be the second-most needed of any first-time winner in history. McIlroy enters in red-hot form, and Augusta National requires fantastic ball-striking to contend. The Ulsterman leads the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Total and SG: Off the Tee while ranking second in SG: Tee to Green.
The winner of The Open Championship and PGA Championship, Collin Morikawa (+1400) is no stranger to lurking on leaderboards in the historical events. Making 20 previous starts in the majors, he earned a top 10 in 45 percent of his chances. The Masters is the only major championship where he has collected three consecutive top-10 paydays, a streak that's still alive this week. After cashing solo fifth in 2022, he returned for T10 in 2023 before playing with Scheffler in the final pairing on Sunday in 2024 (T3). The runner-up this season at The Sentry and Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Morikawa is the leader on TOUR in SG: Approach the Green and has collected T17 or better money in all five starts on the calendar. Only McIlroy has gained more total shots against the field this season.
A winner here in 2023, Jon Rahm (+1400) produced five top-10 results from his first eight visits to the former Fruitland Nurseries property. The Spaniard, who owns two major championship trophies, has qualified for the weekend in 27 of the 32 majors he has entered and owns 13 top-10 paydays and 18 top-25 results. His only result worse than T27 at Augusta National was a T45 last year as defending champion. He will look to equal Scheffler with two wins from his last three starts in Georgia.
Playing in his first Masters in 2024, Ludvig Åberg (+1600) played his way into contention and finished runner-up to Scheffler. A force from tee to green, the Swede is making only his fifth start in a major. The winner at The Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines in February, he opened the season with a T5 result at The Sentry at The Plantation Course at Kapalua on Maui. A victory this week would join him with Danny Willett (2016), Jordan Spieth (2015) and Charl Schwartzel (2011) in the group of players to win on their second attempt.
No longer the best player without a major championship on the resume, a ninth career victory this week would leave Xander Schauffele (+1800) just a U.S. Open title away from the career Grand Slam. Like Scheffler, he used the last two months to work his way back from injury (rib) to regain the form that he used to secure half of the 2024 major championships. In the three events after injuring the rib, his best round of the 12 rehab loops was 66 to close at the Valspar Championship for T12. Making his eighth start at the Masters, the 2019 runner-up owns three top-10 results from his last four visits.
Picking up three top-10 results in 2024 majors, including his second U.S. Open title, Bryson DeChambeau (+2000) enters the first major of the 2025 season with five top-10 paychecks from his last nine major starts. Securing T6 at the 2024 Masters for his first top-10 payday in eight starts, DeChambeau earned his best finish since claiming the low amateur honors in 2016 (T-21). In his last 12 rounds at Augusta National, he produced 10 rounds of 73 or worse and missed the cut in the 2023 and 2022 editions.
Without a victory since lifting the Wanamaker Trophy at Southern Hills in 2022, Justin Thomas (+2200) arrives at Augusta National smoldering, minus a win. Sharing second at The American Express in January, he picked up back-to-back top-10 paydays in the middle two weeks of February. After a disappointing start to the Florida Swing (T36-T33), he rallied with 65-66 to close for solo second at the Valspar Championship, missing a playoff by a shot. After falling short of the weekend each of the last two years, the Kentuckian hopes the 10th start is the charm.
The 2023 Open Champion, Brian Harman (+11000) wiped out the dreams of those not yet qualified Sunday at the Valero Texas Open. His victory in blustery conditions set the field at 95 players for the 2025 Masters. Maverick McNealy (+15000) shared third, his fourth top-10 payday in 10 starts in 2025, and Tom Hoge (+35000), who shared fifth after tying for third in his last outing at THE PLAYERS, are the top finishers following Harman to the Masters.
Of the 95 players entered, five are amateurs, 21 are appearing for the first time and 15 have won a green jacket.
Here's a look at some of the odds for the rest of the field via FanDuel:
- +2800: Hideki Matsuyama
- +3000: Brooks Koepka
- +3300: Jordan Spieth
- +3500: Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay
- +4000: Tyrrell Hatton
- +5500: Robert MacIntyre, Russell Henley, Will Zalatoris
- +6000: Cameron Smith
- +6500: Akshay Bhatia
- +7500: Corey Conners, Tony Finau
- +8000: Jason Day, Sepp Straka, Wyndham Clark, Sergio Garcia
- +9000: Sahith Theegala, Patrick Reed
