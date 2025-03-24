Odds Outlook: Serious separation between Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, rest of Texas Children's Houston Open field

World No. 1 Scheffler (+330) is a clear betting favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook looking for his first victory of 2025 and his first victory at Memorial Park Golf Course. The road to recovery after hand surgery late in 2024 featured five T25 or better returns, featuring T9 at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and T3 at The Genesis Invitational. Never missing a start since the event moved to the municipal track located in downtown Houston, the Dallas resident cashed T2-T9-T2 over his last three visits after T32 at the return event in November of 2020. Sitting second in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and third SG: Total, the rust should be gone as he ramps up to defending his title in three weeks at Augusta National Golf Club.