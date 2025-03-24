DFS Dish: Digging past the stars to find Lone Star roster options in Houston

In terms of options to round out your roster, Emiliano Grillo ($6,700) squared only five bogeys last week at the Copperhead Course to lead the field and pick up his best check of the season (T22). Pars will not hurt again this week on a course that ranks in the top 15 annually. Alejandro Tosti ($6,700) missed the cut in his last three events but was one of five players to share second here last year. He was one of four to post four rounds in the 60s. The last time he had a weekend tee time in 2025, he collected a check for T10 at VidantaWorld. Dots connected.