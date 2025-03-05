Horses for Courses: Scottie Scheffler looking for more dominance at Bay Hill

Adam Scott (+8000) is the only player since 1985 to post a 62 (2014) and is one of four players to share the course record.

Tiger Woods (not entered) has won this event eight times, the most in history. Scheffler is the only multiple-time champion in the field.

The fairways are 30 yards wide, 2 yards wider on average than last week at PGA National, and overseeded.

TifEagle Bermudagrass greens average 7,500 square feet and will run 13 feet and up on the Stimpmeter.

Eighty-four (84) bunkers, 4 inches of rough and nine holes with water penalty areas. The beach-like bunker fronting the par-3 17 th hole has notably been removed and replaced by a bank of thick rough.

None of the par-5 holes play longer than 590 yards.

Since 2016, only Scheffler in 2024 ranked OUTSIDE the top six in par-3 scoring . All four par-3 holes extend to 199 yards or longer.

The last six winners have ranked in the top 10 in greens in regulation .