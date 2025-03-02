PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Points and payouts: Joe Highsmith earns $1.65M, 500 FedExCup points at Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

3 Min Read

Golfbet News

    Written by Rob Bolton

    The week after a career-defining performance by a breakthrough champion in his second season with a PGA TOUR card, it happened again, this time courtesy of Joe Highsmith at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. In posting 19-under 265 on PGA National’s Champion Course, Highsmith prevailed by two strokes and established the tournament course record in the aggregate and in relation to par. (PGA National converted to a par 71 from a par 70 in 2024.)

    Brian Campbell emerged in a playoff at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld last Sunday. He’s back in the big leagues after a seven-season hiatus since his rookie campaign of 2016-17. The right-hander is 31 years of age. Highsmith is just 24, stands on the other side of the ball and had a successful membership debut in 2024 en route to retaining his card. But they now share titles as PGA TOUR winners.

    Like Campbell, Highsmith adds starts in all of the remaining Signature Events beginning with this week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. He’s also punched tickets into the Masters and the PGA Championship, as well as the 2026 edition of The Sentry.

    Although Highsmith stumbled out of the gates in 2025, he was consistently strong to post T17 in Mexico, so that’s probably why he was “only” +12000 to take the title in the opener of the Florida Swing. By comparison, Campbell was +25000 with his pre-tournament odds at FanDuel last week.

    While fortunate investors are counting their coin, Highsmith’s hauls include 500 FedExCup points and $1,656,000. And because it always matters how one navigates "The Bear Trap," Highsmith’s aggregate score of 2-under on Nos. 15, 16 and 17 aligns with the expectation for the champion. But his arc on the way to victory is better framed by the fact that he survived the 36-hole cut on the number and then signed for a pair of 7-under 64s on the weekend, good for the low round on both days.

    Jacob Bridgeman (+11000) also closed with 64 to finish in a two-way T2 with J.J. Spaun (+4500).

    Jake Knapp got the party started with a 12-under 59 on Thursday. While he paid off bettors on board with him as the first-round leader, he also gave tickets showing him at +9000 to win the tournament some juice. He kept the rally rolling with outright leads after the second and third rounds, but a clumsy 72 on Sunday bumped him into a three-way T6.


    Jake Knapp cards costly triple bogey from the water at Cognizant Classic

    Jake Knapp cards costly triple bogey from the water at Cognizant Classic


    Elsewhere ...

    Tournament favorite Shane Lowry (+2000) checked up at T11.

    Florida State University junior Luke Clanton made the cut to secure his PGA TOUR card via PGA TOUR University Accelerated after the college season concludes. At +5500, he already has respect and the achievement didn’t distract him as he held it together for a T18.

    In his tournament debut, Jordan Spieth (+4500) finished T9. Campbell (+9000) was T48. And in his first title defense on the PGA TOUR, Austin Eckroat (+5000) missed the cut by four strokes.

    NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at FanDuel for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Joe Highsmith (+12000)265 / -19500.000$1,656,000.00
    T2Jacob Bridgeman (+11000)267 / -17245.000$818,800.00
    T2J.J. Spaun (+4500)267 / -17245.000$818,800.00
    T4Max McGreevy (+15000)268 / -16122.500$414,000.00
    T4Ben Griffin (+4500)268 / -16122.500$414,000.00
    T6Russell Henley (+2200)269 / -1591.667$310,500.00
    T6Jake Knapp (+9000)269 / -1591.667$310,500.00
    T6Michael Kim (+5000)269 / -1591.667$310,500.00
    T9Erik van Rooyen (+11000)270 / -1477.500$259,900.00
    T9Jordan Spieth (+4500)270 / -1477.500$259,900.00
    T11Max Greyserman (+5000)271 / -1358.714$184,985.71
    T11Shane Lowry (+2000)271 / -1358.714$184,985.71
    T11Min Woo Lee (+3300)271 / -1358.714$184,985.71
    T11Andrew Putnam (+17000)271 / -1358.714$184,985.71
    T11Brice Garnett (+30000)271 / -1358.714$184,985.71
    T11Sepp Straka (+2800)271 / -1358.714$184,985.71
    T11Doug Ghim (+10000)271 / -1358.714$184,985.71
    T18Matti Schmid (+20000)272 / -1243.000$117,606.67
    T18Luke Clanton - a (+5500)272 / -12n/a (non-member)n/a (amateur)
    T18Alex Smalley (+5000)272 / -1243.000$117,606.67
    T18Nicolai Højgaard (+5500)272 / -1243.000$117,606.67
    T18Victor Perez (+15000)272 / -1243.000$117,606.67
    T18Patrick Rodgers (+5500)272 / -1243.000$117,606.67
    T18Rickie Fowler (+5500)272 / -1243.000$117,606.67
    T25Niklas Norgaard (+7000)273 / -1131.000$73,271.43
    T25Charley Hoffman (+17000)273 / -1131.000$73,271.43
    T25Rico Hoey (+17000)273 / -1131.000$73,271.43
    T25Billy Horschel (+5500)273 / -1131.000$73,271.43
    T25Ryan Gerard (+8000)273 / -1131.000$73,271.43
    T25Daniel Berger (+2800)273 / -1131.000$73,271.43
    T25Taylor Montgomery (+50000)273 / -1131.000$73,271.43
    T32Beau Hossler (+7000)274 / -1021.214$52,637.14
    T32Quade Cummins (+17000)274 / -1021.214$52,637.14
    T32Jesper Svensson (+12000)274 / -1021.214$52,637.14
    T32Chan Kim (+11000)274 / -1021.214$52,637.14
    T32Vince Whaley (+20000)274 / -1021.214$52,637.14
    T32Brian Harman (+6500)274 / -1021.214$52,637.14
    T32Joel Dahmen (+12000)274 / -1021.214$52,637.14
    T39Michael Thorbjornsen (+11000)275 / -916.000$41,860.00
    T39Isaiah Salinda (+11000)275 / -916.000$41,860.00
    T39Karl Vilips (+27000)275 / -916.000$41,860.00
    T42Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+7000)276 / -811.750$33,580.00
    T42Taylor Moore (+5500)276 / -811.750$33,580.00
    T42Keith Mitchell (+4000)276 / -811.750$33,580.00
    T42Jackson Suber (+17000)276 / -811.750$33,580.00
    T42Zach Johnson (+27000)276 / -811.750$33,580.00
    T42Matthieu Pavon (+27000)276 / -811.750$33,580.00
    T48Davis Riley (+50000)277 / -77.750$23,805.00
    T48Sami Välimäki (+50000)277 / -77.750$23,805.00
    T48Denny McCarthy (+4000)277 / -77.750$23,805.00
    T48Sam Ryder (+12000)277 / -77.750$23,805.00
    T48Matt McCarty (+20000)277 / -77.750$23,805.00
    T48Patrick Fishburn (+15000)277 / -77.750$23,805.00
    T48Brian Campbell (+9000)277 / -77.750$23,805.00
    T48Rikuya Hoshino (+35000)277 / -77.750$23,805.00
    T56Chris Kirk (+7500)278 / -65.400$21,252.00
    T56Bud Cauley (+7500)278 / -65.400$21,252.00
    T56Matt Kuchar (+12000)278 / -65.400$21,252.00
    T56Ricky Castillo (+20000)278 / -65.400$21,252.00
    T56Kris Ventura (+15000)278 / -65.400$21,252.00
    61Jhonattan Vegas (+6000)280 / -44.800$20,700.00
    T62Ben Polland (+100000)281 / -3n/a (non-member)$20,424.00
    T62Antoine Rozner (+12000)281 / -34.500$20,424.00
    64Greyson Sigg (+10000)282 / -24.200$20,148.00
    T65Francesco Molinari (+40000)283 / -13.900$19,872.00
    T65Matthew Riedel (+100000)283 / -13.900$19,872.00
    67Tom Hoge (+15000)284 / E3.600$19,596.00
    68Alejandro Tosti (+17000)286 / 23.400$19,412.00

    For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.


