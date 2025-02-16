Points and payouts: Ludvig Åberg earns $4M, 700 FedExCup points at The Genesis Invitational

The South Course of Torrey Pines pinch-hit for The Riviera Country Club as Pacific Palisades and the surrounding area in Southern California recover from the fires in January. The long par 72 down the coast in La Jolla annually is among the toughest tracks on the PGA TOUR when it hosts the Farmers Insurance Open, if not at the top of the courses played to the same par. Åberg finished at the head of his class in the third Signature Event of the 2025 season, posting 12-under 276 to prevail by one. (The South Course averaged 72.214 across the four rounds.) And speaking of aces, he recorded one on the par-3, 140-yard third hole in the third round.