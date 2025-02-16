Points and payouts: Ludvig Åberg earns $4M, 700 FedExCup points at The Genesis Invitational
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
To be the best, you have to beat the best.
No, that’s not a reference to Ludvig Åberg defeating Scottie Scheffler at The Genesis Invitational – although it certainly qualifies – instead, it’s all about the test that the 25-year-old Swede aced.
The South Course of Torrey Pines pinch-hit for The Riviera Country Club as Pacific Palisades and the surrounding area in Southern California recover from the fires in January. The long par 72 down the coast in La Jolla annually is among the toughest tracks on the PGA TOUR when it hosts the Farmers Insurance Open, if not at the top of the courses played to the same par. Åberg finished at the head of his class in the third Signature Event of the 2025 season, posting 12-under 276 to prevail by one. (The South Course averaged 72.214 across the four rounds.) And speaking of aces, he recorded one on the par-3, 140-yard third hole in the third round.
Ludvig Åberg spins in hole-in-one at The Genesis
Of the 72 golfers in the field, 29 also competed in the Farmers three weeks ago. Åberg was one of them. He opened with a field-low 63 on the North Course and co-led at the midpoint, before falling well down the board due to an illness. In that field of 156, he was +900 to win pre-tournament at FanDuel. In his return for The Genesis, he was +2200. That tied for fifth-shortest in the field with defending champion Hideki Matsuyama, who finished T13 (after a T32 in the Farmers).
With 700 FedExCup points added to his season total, Åberg has risen into the No. 1 position in the FedExCup. His bank account also is $4 million higher as a result of his second title on the PGA TOUR. And while he was a shoo-in to qualify for the PGA Championship, he wasn’t officially in until this win. The victory also yields a three-year membership exemption through 2028.
Now, without Åberg’s birdie conversion from just inside 7 feet on the par-5 18th hole on Sunday, it’s very possible that this week’s recap would’ve been all about Maverick McNealy (+5500). The California native closed with a field-best, 8-under 64 with nine birdies, only to settle for second place. He started the finale in the fifth-to-last pairing and five strokes off Patrick Rodgers’ overnight lead. Rodgers (+20000) dropped into a tie for third with Scheffler, who was the tournament favorite as usual at +400.
Just as he was when he emerged with the victory at the Farmers, Harris English was +9000 to win The Genesis, only this time he checked up at T24.
NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at FanDuel for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit FanDuel.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Ludvig Åberg (+2200)
|276/ -12
|700.000
|$4,000,000.00
|2
|Maverick McNealy (+5500)
|277/ -11
|400.000
|$2,200,000.00
|T3
|Patrick Rodgers (+20000)
|279/ -9
|337.500
|$1,200,000.00
|T3
|Scottie Scheffler (+400)
|279/ -9
|337.500
|$1,200,000.00
|T5
|Patrick Cantlay (+3500)
|280/ -8
|250.000
|$736,500.00
|T5
|Tony Finau (+5000)
|280/ -8
|250.000
|$736,500.00
|T5
|Tommy Fleetwood (+4000)
|280/ -8
|250.000
|$736,500.00
|T5
|Denny McCarthy (+11000)
|280/ -8
|250.000
|$736,500.00
|T9
|Akshay Bhatia (+8000)
|282/ -6
|151.667
|$556,666.67
|T9
|Nick Taylor (+17000)
|282/ -6
|151.667
|$556,666.67
|T9
|Justin Thomas (+1800)
|282/ -6
|151.667
|$556,666.67
|12
|Daniel Berger (+10000)
|283/ -5
|120.000
|$472,000.00
|T13
|Michael Kim (+15000)
|284/ -4
|95.000
|$384,250.00
|T13
|Hideki Matsuyama (+2200)
|284/ -4
|95.000
|$384,250.00
|T13
|Andrew Novak (+12000)
|284/ -4
|95.000
|$384,250.00
|T13
|Davis Thompson (+10000)
|284/ -4
|95.000
|$384,250.00
|T17
|Nick Dunlap (+25000)
|285/ -3
|56.286
|$270,714.29
|T17
|Brian Harman (+17000)
|285/ -3
|56.286
|$270,714.29
|T17
|Jake Knapp (+27000)
|285/ -3
|56.286
|$270,714.29
|T17
|Rory McIlroy (+650)
|285/ -3
|56.286
|$270,714.29
|T17
|Collin Morikawa (+1400)
|285/ -3
|56.286
|$270,714.29
|T17
|Sahith Theegala (+8000)
|285/ -3
|56.286
|$270,714.29
|T17
|Kevin Yu (+15000)
|285/ -3
|56.286
|$270,714.29
|T24
|Sam Burns (+5000)
|286/ -2
|38.071
|$164,857.14
|T24
|Corey Conners (+9000)
|286/ -2
|38.071
|$164,857.14
|T24
|Harris English (+9000)
|286/ -2
|38.071
|$164,857.14
|T24
|Max Greyserman (+10000)
|286/ -2
|38.071
|$164,857.14
|T24
|Si Woo Kim (+9000)
|286/ -2
|38.071
|$164,857.14
|T24
|Seamus Power (+17000)
|286/ -2
|38.071
|$164,857.14
|T24
|Will Zalatoris (+5000)
|286/ -2
|38.071
|$164,857.14
|T31
|Wyndham Clark (+7000)
|287/ -1
|29.500
|$126,000.00
|T31
|Lucas Glover (+12000)
|287/ -1
|29.500
|$126,000.00
|T31
|Sam Stevens (+9000)
|287/ -1
|29.500
|$126,000.00
|T34
|Keegan Bradley (+6000)
|288/ E
|25.167
|$109,000.00
|T34
|Nico Echavarria (+35000)
|288/ E
|25.167
|$109,000.00
|T34
|J.J. Spaun (+11000)
|288/ E
|25.167
|$109,000.00
|T37
|Aaron Rai (+12000)
|289/ 1
|22.500
|$96,500.00
|T37
|Adam Scott (+9000)
|289/ 1
|22.500
|$96,500.00
|T39
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+12000)
|290/ 2
|19.500
|$82,000.00
|T39
|Rickie Fowler (+15000)
|290/ 2
|19.500
|$82,000.00
|T39
|Russell Henley (+5000)
|290/ 2
|19.500
|$82,000.00
|T39
|Shane Lowry (+4500)
|290/ 2
|19.500
|$82,000.00
|T39
|J.T. Poston (+8000)
|290/ 2
|19.500
|$82,000.00
|T44
|Ben Griffin (+15000)
|291/ 3
|16.125
|$64,000.00
|T44
|Stephan Jaeger (+15000)
|291/ 3
|16.125
|$64,000.00
|T44
|Tom Kim (+4000)
|291/ 3
|16.125
|$64,000.00
|T44
|Matthieu Pavon (+35000)
|291/ 3
|16.125
|$64,000.00
|48
|Min Woo Lee (+7000)
|292/ 4
|14.250
|$56,000.00
|49
|Matt Fitzpatrick (+11000)
|293/ 5
|13.500
|$54,000.00
|T50
|Jason Day (+4500)
|294/ 6
|12.750
|$51,500.00
|T50
|Taylor Pendrith (+4500)
|294/ 6
|12.750
|$51,500.00
|52
|Mackenzie Hughes (+15000)
|296/ 8
|12.000
|$50,000.00
|53
|Thomas Detry (+6000)
|297/ 9
|11.500
|$49,000.00
|54
|Tom Hoge (+27000)
|300/ 12
|11.000
|$48,000.00
