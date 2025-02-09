PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Points and payouts: Thomas Detry dominates at WM Phoenix Open, earns $1.67M and 500 FedExCup points

3 Min Read

Golfbet News

    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    Thomas Detry will be just fine being Thomas Detry, thank you, but if he ever aspired to do as Scottie Scheffler does – which isn’t a terrible option, either – then he will feel a special confidence in checking the same box as the three-time PGA TOUR Player of the Year.

    Just as Scheffler broke through for his first victory on the PGA TOUR at the WM Phoenix Open in 2022 – the last to do so in the tournament entering last week – Detry did the same on Sunday on the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale.

    But there’s a unique accomplishment that Detry forever will own that Scheffler never could have: Detry is the first Belgian to win on the PGA TOUR.

    With a 6-under 65 in the finale, Detry posted 24-under 260 to establish the tournament low since Tom Weiskopf renovated the course prior to the 2015 edition. After taking the lead by two strokes at the midpoint, Detry expanded his margin to five after three rounds and prevailed by seven.

    Detry banks 500 FedExCup points and $1,656,000. He already was exempt into all Signature Events, THE PLAYERS Championship, the Masters and the PGA Championship – all perks that he’d have scooped otherwise – but his membership exemption now is extended through 2027 and in the winners category. His first PGA TOUR title comes in his 68th PGA TOUR start and 55th as a member. He’s the first first-time winner of a TOUR stop since Maverick McNealy at The RSM Classic that concluded the 2024 season.

    At +9000 to win pre-tournament at FanDuel, Detry has made many investors quite pleased immediately ahead of Super Bowl LIX. It’s the kind of timely performance that’ll make all bad beats in square pools easier to swallow.


    Thomas Detry birdies the last to win at WM Phoenix Open


    Daniel Berger was +12000 to win the WM Phoenix Open and settled as “co-champion” of the B flight. It’s his eighth career runner-up (in support of four wins) and first since The RSM Classic that McNealy captured.

    Michael Kim (+22000) is the other half of the T2, his first-ever runner-up finish in 228 PGA TOUR starts as a professional. His lone victory occurred at the John Deere Classic in 2018.

    While he didn’t podium, Jordan Spieth checked up in a two-way T4 (with Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who was +20000 to win). So, good luck trying to find him at +9000 pre-tournament as he was for the WM Phoenix Open. In just two starts, Spieth is showing he is already all the way back from surgery on his left wrist.

    Scheffler was the tournament favorite at +280. He was poised for another top 10 but three bogeys and a closing double bogey across his last seven holes bounced him all the way into a seven-way T25 that included defending champion Nick Taylor (+6500).

    NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at FanDuel for all golfers who made the cut.

    PositionGolfer (Odds to win)ScoreFedExCup pointsEarnings
    1Thomas Detry (+9000)260/ -24500.000$1,656,000.00
    T2Daniel Berger (+12000)267/ -17245.000$818,800.00
    T2Michael Kim (+22000)267/ -17245.000$818,800.00
    T4Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+20000)268/ -16122.500$414,000.00
    T4Jordan Spieth (+9000)268/ -16122.500$414,000.00
    T6Will Chandler (+100000)269/ -1591.667$310,500.00
    T6Robert MacIntyre (+5500)269/ -1591.667$310,500.00
    T6Justin Thomas (+1400)269/ -1591.667$310,500.00
    T9Adam Hadwin (+20000)270/ -1475.000$250,700.00
    T9Maverick McNealy (+6000)270/ -1475.000$250,700.00
    T9Taylor Moore (+11000)270/ -1475.000$250,700.00
    T12Rasmus Højgaard (+5000)271/ -1360.667$195,500.00
    T12Min Woo Lee (+7000)271/ -1360.667$195,500.00
    T12Cameron Young (+7500)271/ -1360.667$195,500.00
    15Sepp Straka (+4000)272/ -1255.000$167,900.00
    T16Wyndham Clark (+7500)273/ -1149.000$140,300.00
    T16Denny McCarthy (+9000)273/ -1149.000$140,300.00
    T16J.T. Poston (+6500)273/ -1149.000$140,300.00
    T16Ben Silverman (+50000)273/ -1149.000$140,300.00
    T16Kevin Yu (+20000)273/ -1149.000$140,300.00
    T21Bud Cauley (+25000)274/ -1040.000$100,280.00
    T21Si Woo Kim (+6000)274/ -1040.000$100,280.00
    T21Alex Smalley (+17000)274/ -1040.000$100,280.00
    T21Gary Woodland (+10000)274/ -1040.000$100,280.00
    T25Brian Harman (+11000)275/ -931.000$69,197.14
    T25Hideki Matsuyama (+1600)275/ -931.000$69,197.14
    T25Keith Mitchell (+9000)275/ -931.000$69,197.14
    T25Andrew Putnam (+25000)275/ -931.000$69,197.14
    T25Scottie Scheffler (+280)275/ -931.000$69,197.14
    T25Adam Schenk (+35000)275/ -931.000$69,197.14
    T25Nick Taylor (+6500)275/ -931.000$69,197.14
    T32Akshay Bhatia (+7000)276/ -822.875$53,705.00
    T32Beau Hossler (+9000)276/ -822.875$53,705.00
    T32Trey Mullinax (+50000)276/ -822.875$53,705.00
    T32Greyson Sigg (+35000)276/ -822.875$53,705.00
    T36Ben Griffin (+10000)277/ -716.500$40,997.50
    T36Nicolai Højgaard (+17000)277/ -716.500$40,997.50
    T36Mackenzie Hughes (+20000)277/ -716.500$40,997.50
    T36Luke List (+50000)277/ -716.500$40,997.50
    T36Seamus Power (+12000)277/ -716.500$40,997.50
    T36Sam Ryder (+25000)277/ -716.500$40,997.50
    T36Adam Svensson (+27000)277/ -716.500$40,997.50
    T36Davis Thompson (+7500)277/ -716.500$40,997.50
    T44Tom Kim (+3000)278/ -610.600$29,053.60
    T44Jake Knapp (+17000)278/ -610.600$29,053.60
    T44Sam Stevens (+7500)278/ -610.600$29,053.60
    T44Camilo Villegas (+100000)278/ -610.600$29,053.60
    T44Matt Wallace (+17000)278/ -610.600$29,053.60
    T49Sam Burns (+2500)279/ -57.288$22,586.00
    T49Doug Ghim (+12000)279/ -57.288$22,586.00
    T49Max Greyserman (+7500)279/ -57.288$22,586.00
    T49Kurt Kitayama (+6500)279/ -57.288$22,586.00
    T49Peter Malnati (+100000)279/ -57.288$22,586.00
    T49Chandler Phillips (+40000)279/ -57.288$22,586.00
    T49David Skinns (+100000)279/ -57.288$22,586.00
    T49Kris Ventura (+30000)279/ -57.288$22,586.00
    T57Nick Dunlap (+12000)280/ -45.100$20,792.00
    T57Lee Hodges (+11000)280/ -45.100$20,792.00
    T57Sungjae Im (+2500)280/ -45.100$20,792.00
    T57C.T. Pan (+20000)280/ -45.100$20,792.00
    T57Sahith Theegala (+4500)280/ -45.100$20,792.00
    T57Carson Young (+30000)280/ -45.100$20,792.00
    T63Ryan Fox (+17000)281/ -34.200$19,964.00
    T63Matthieu Pavon (+50000)281/ -34.200$19,964.00
    T63Jesper Svensson (+22000)281/ -34.200$19,964.00
    66Brandt Snedeker (+100000)282/ -23.800$19,596.00
    T67Brice Garnett (+60000)283/ -13.500$19,320.00
    T67K.H. Lee (+27000)283/ -13.500$19,320.00
    T69Will Gordon (+50000)284/ E3.100$18,952.00
    T69Taylor Montgomery (+75000)284/ E3.100$18,952.00
    T71Vincent Norrman (+35000)285/ 12.850$18,584.00
    T71Kevin Streelman (+60000)285/ 12.850$18,584.00
    73Byeong Hun An (+4500)286/ 22.700$18,308.00
    T74Corey Conners (+4500)287/ 32.550$18,032.00
    T74Michael Thorbjornsen (+12000)287/ 32.550$18,032.00
    76Emiliano Grillo (+40000)288/ 42.400$17,756.00
    77Ryan Palmer (+100000)294/ 102.300$17,572.00

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.