Points and payouts: Thomas Detry dominates at WM Phoenix Open, earns $1.67M and 500 FedExCup points
3 Min Read
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
Thomas Detry will be just fine being Thomas Detry, thank you, but if he ever aspired to do as Scottie Scheffler does – which isn’t a terrible option, either – then he will feel a special confidence in checking the same box as the three-time PGA TOUR Player of the Year.
Just as Scheffler broke through for his first victory on the PGA TOUR at the WM Phoenix Open in 2022 – the last to do so in the tournament entering last week – Detry did the same on Sunday on the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale.
But there’s a unique accomplishment that Detry forever will own that Scheffler never could have: Detry is the first Belgian to win on the PGA TOUR.
With a 6-under 65 in the finale, Detry posted 24-under 260 to establish the tournament low since Tom Weiskopf renovated the course prior to the 2015 edition. After taking the lead by two strokes at the midpoint, Detry expanded his margin to five after three rounds and prevailed by seven.
Detry banks 500 FedExCup points and $1,656,000. He already was exempt into all Signature Events, THE PLAYERS Championship, the Masters and the PGA Championship – all perks that he’d have scooped otherwise – but his membership exemption now is extended through 2027 and in the winners category. His first PGA TOUR title comes in his 68th PGA TOUR start and 55th as a member. He’s the first first-time winner of a TOUR stop since Maverick McNealy at The RSM Classic that concluded the 2024 season.
At +9000 to win pre-tournament at FanDuel, Detry has made many investors quite pleased immediately ahead of Super Bowl LIX. It’s the kind of timely performance that’ll make all bad beats in square pools easier to swallow.
Thomas Detry birdies the last to win at WM Phoenix Open
Daniel Berger was +12000 to win the WM Phoenix Open and settled as “co-champion” of the B flight. It’s his eighth career runner-up (in support of four wins) and first since The RSM Classic that McNealy captured.
Michael Kim (+22000) is the other half of the T2, his first-ever runner-up finish in 228 PGA TOUR starts as a professional. His lone victory occurred at the John Deere Classic in 2018.
While he didn’t podium, Jordan Spieth checked up in a two-way T4 (with Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who was +20000 to win). So, good luck trying to find him at +9000 pre-tournament as he was for the WM Phoenix Open. In just two starts, Spieth is showing he is already all the way back from surgery on his left wrist.
Scheffler was the tournament favorite at +280. He was poised for another top 10 but three bogeys and a closing double bogey across his last seven holes bounced him all the way into a seven-way T25 that included defending champion Nick Taylor (+6500).
NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at FanDuel for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit FanDuel.
|Position
|Golfer (Odds to win)
|Score
|FedExCup points
|Earnings
|1
|Thomas Detry (+9000)
|260/ -24
|500.000
|$1,656,000.00
|T2
|Daniel Berger (+12000)
|267/ -17
|245.000
|$818,800.00
|T2
|Michael Kim (+22000)
|267/ -17
|245.000
|$818,800.00
|T4
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+20000)
|268/ -16
|122.500
|$414,000.00
|T4
|Jordan Spieth (+9000)
|268/ -16
|122.500
|$414,000.00
|T6
|Will Chandler (+100000)
|269/ -15
|91.667
|$310,500.00
|T6
|Robert MacIntyre (+5500)
|269/ -15
|91.667
|$310,500.00
|T6
|Justin Thomas (+1400)
|269/ -15
|91.667
|$310,500.00
|T9
|Adam Hadwin (+20000)
|270/ -14
|75.000
|$250,700.00
|T9
|Maverick McNealy (+6000)
|270/ -14
|75.000
|$250,700.00
|T9
|Taylor Moore (+11000)
|270/ -14
|75.000
|$250,700.00
|T12
|Rasmus Højgaard (+5000)
|271/ -13
|60.667
|$195,500.00
|T12
|Min Woo Lee (+7000)
|271/ -13
|60.667
|$195,500.00
|T12
|Cameron Young (+7500)
|271/ -13
|60.667
|$195,500.00
|15
|Sepp Straka (+4000)
|272/ -12
|55.000
|$167,900.00
|T16
|Wyndham Clark (+7500)
|273/ -11
|49.000
|$140,300.00
|T16
|Denny McCarthy (+9000)
|273/ -11
|49.000
|$140,300.00
|T16
|J.T. Poston (+6500)
|273/ -11
|49.000
|$140,300.00
|T16
|Ben Silverman (+50000)
|273/ -11
|49.000
|$140,300.00
|T16
|Kevin Yu (+20000)
|273/ -11
|49.000
|$140,300.00
|T21
|Bud Cauley (+25000)
|274/ -10
|40.000
|$100,280.00
|T21
|Si Woo Kim (+6000)
|274/ -10
|40.000
|$100,280.00
|T21
|Alex Smalley (+17000)
|274/ -10
|40.000
|$100,280.00
|T21
|Gary Woodland (+10000)
|274/ -10
|40.000
|$100,280.00
|T25
|Brian Harman (+11000)
|275/ -9
|31.000
|$69,197.14
|T25
|Hideki Matsuyama (+1600)
|275/ -9
|31.000
|$69,197.14
|T25
|Keith Mitchell (+9000)
|275/ -9
|31.000
|$69,197.14
|T25
|Andrew Putnam (+25000)
|275/ -9
|31.000
|$69,197.14
|T25
|Scottie Scheffler (+280)
|275/ -9
|31.000
|$69,197.14
|T25
|Adam Schenk (+35000)
|275/ -9
|31.000
|$69,197.14
|T25
|Nick Taylor (+6500)
|275/ -9
|31.000
|$69,197.14
|T32
|Akshay Bhatia (+7000)
|276/ -8
|22.875
|$53,705.00
|T32
|Beau Hossler (+9000)
|276/ -8
|22.875
|$53,705.00
|T32
|Trey Mullinax (+50000)
|276/ -8
|22.875
|$53,705.00
|T32
|Greyson Sigg (+35000)
|276/ -8
|22.875
|$53,705.00
|T36
|Ben Griffin (+10000)
|277/ -7
|16.500
|$40,997.50
|T36
|Nicolai Højgaard (+17000)
|277/ -7
|16.500
|$40,997.50
|T36
|Mackenzie Hughes (+20000)
|277/ -7
|16.500
|$40,997.50
|T36
|Luke List (+50000)
|277/ -7
|16.500
|$40,997.50
|T36
|Seamus Power (+12000)
|277/ -7
|16.500
|$40,997.50
|T36
|Sam Ryder (+25000)
|277/ -7
|16.500
|$40,997.50
|T36
|Adam Svensson (+27000)
|277/ -7
|16.500
|$40,997.50
|T36
|Davis Thompson (+7500)
|277/ -7
|16.500
|$40,997.50
|T44
|Tom Kim (+3000)
|278/ -6
|10.600
|$29,053.60
|T44
|Jake Knapp (+17000)
|278/ -6
|10.600
|$29,053.60
|T44
|Sam Stevens (+7500)
|278/ -6
|10.600
|$29,053.60
|T44
|Camilo Villegas (+100000)
|278/ -6
|10.600
|$29,053.60
|T44
|Matt Wallace (+17000)
|278/ -6
|10.600
|$29,053.60
|T49
|Sam Burns (+2500)
|279/ -5
|7.288
|$22,586.00
|T49
|Doug Ghim (+12000)
|279/ -5
|7.288
|$22,586.00
|T49
|Max Greyserman (+7500)
|279/ -5
|7.288
|$22,586.00
|T49
|Kurt Kitayama (+6500)
|279/ -5
|7.288
|$22,586.00
|T49
|Peter Malnati (+100000)
|279/ -5
|7.288
|$22,586.00
|T49
|Chandler Phillips (+40000)
|279/ -5
|7.288
|$22,586.00
|T49
|David Skinns (+100000)
|279/ -5
|7.288
|$22,586.00
|T49
|Kris Ventura (+30000)
|279/ -5
|7.288
|$22,586.00
|T57
|Nick Dunlap (+12000)
|280/ -4
|5.100
|$20,792.00
|T57
|Lee Hodges (+11000)
|280/ -4
|5.100
|$20,792.00
|T57
|Sungjae Im (+2500)
|280/ -4
|5.100
|$20,792.00
|T57
|C.T. Pan (+20000)
|280/ -4
|5.100
|$20,792.00
|T57
|Sahith Theegala (+4500)
|280/ -4
|5.100
|$20,792.00
|T57
|Carson Young (+30000)
|280/ -4
|5.100
|$20,792.00
|T63
|Ryan Fox (+17000)
|281/ -3
|4.200
|$19,964.00
|T63
|Matthieu Pavon (+50000)
|281/ -3
|4.200
|$19,964.00
|T63
|Jesper Svensson (+22000)
|281/ -3
|4.200
|$19,964.00
|66
|Brandt Snedeker (+100000)
|282/ -2
|3.800
|$19,596.00
|T67
|Brice Garnett (+60000)
|283/ -1
|3.500
|$19,320.00
|T67
|K.H. Lee (+27000)
|283/ -1
|3.500
|$19,320.00
|T69
|Will Gordon (+50000)
|284/ E
|3.100
|$18,952.00
|T69
|Taylor Montgomery (+75000)
|284/ E
|3.100
|$18,952.00
|T71
|Vincent Norrman (+35000)
|285/ 1
|2.850
|$18,584.00
|T71
|Kevin Streelman (+60000)
|285/ 1
|2.850
|$18,584.00
|73
|Byeong Hun An (+4500)
|286/ 2
|2.700
|$18,308.00
|T74
|Corey Conners (+4500)
|287/ 3
|2.550
|$18,032.00
|T74
|Michael Thorbjornsen (+12000)
|287/ 3
|2.550
|$18,032.00
|76
|Emiliano Grillo (+40000)
|288/ 4
|2.400
|$17,756.00
|77
|Ryan Palmer (+100000)
|294/ 10
|2.300
|$17,572.00
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.
Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.