Points and payouts: Thomas Detry dominates at WM Phoenix Open, earns $1.67M and 500 FedExCup points

Detry banks 500 FedExCup points and $1,656,000. He already was exempt into all Signature Events, THE PLAYERS Championship, the Masters and the PGA Championship – all perks that he’d have scooped otherwise – but his membership exemption now is extended through 2027 and in the winners category. His first PGA TOUR title comes in his 68th PGA TOUR start and 55th as a member. He’s the first first-time winner of a TOUR stop since Maverick McNealy at The RSM Classic that concluded the 2024 season.