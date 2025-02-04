Bolton: How to find value in star-studded field at WM Phoenix Open

Of course, this includes the WM Phoenix Open, which is known in part for the entirely surrounded par-3 16th hole dubbed "The Coliseum." The din extends through the par-4 17th and 18th holes, but those two present more like white noise against the brilliant green of the Bermudagrass and often cloudless, azure sky. The bottom line is, it’s a three-hole stretch unlike any other all season. No, it’s not for everybody, but the field of 132 is robust year after year, so those who are here have chosen to be. If you’re concerned about any of it as a distraction, remember that they are not when they commit.