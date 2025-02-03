Odds Outlook: Scottie Scheffler clear betting favorite, chases third WM Phoenix Open title

One of Scheffler’s closest friends on TOUR, Sam Burns (+2800), is working his way to catching the world No. 1 at TPC Scottsdale. After missing the cut in three of his first four starts, the five-time winner on TOUR posted an aggregate of 29-under par over his last two events and cashed T6 in 2023 and T3 in 2024. The new father has posted rounds of 64 in the last two seasons and is starting to figure it out in the desert. Making his third start this year, he collected T8 at The Sentry and T22 last week at Pebble Beach.