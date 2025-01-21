DFS Dish: Grind time at Torrey Pines
Written by Ben Everill @BEverillGolfbet
Your daily fantasy fix comes early on the PGA TOUR this week with a Wednesday start to the Farmers Insurance Open, so hustle to get your lineups ready for an assault on Torrey Pines Golf Club.
When it comes to this iconic venue on the bluffs of La Jolla one must be prepared with an element of caution as you set your DraftKings DFS contest lineups. Torrey Pines South, where players who make the cut will visit three out of the four rounds, can be a brute, and bogeys lurk on every corner.
Not only do we need to find the players who can turn it on and score some points on Torrey Pines North, but we also have to find those who will limit the damage on the South and take the limited birdie or eagle chances when they are presented.
The 7,765 yards of the South combined with juicy rough and the small green targets housing bumpy poa annua can be daunting. With the recent little rain in Southern California, the course could be set up hard and fast should officials truly want to test the combatants. So, the difference between cashing in and checking out could be avoiding the bogeys.
The week four players top the five-figure mark in salary, led by young gun Ludvig Åberg ($10,800). The Swede was T9 at Torrey Pines on debut a season ago and has shown he can handle tough golf courses as well as find birdies in bunches when he needs them. Was also T5 at The Sentry in the season opener and ranked 14th on TOUR last year in Birdie to Bogey ratio.
The man who bested all in Maui is next on the board. Hideki Matsuyama ($10,700) went lights out with birdies a few weeks ago but now must bring back his grind game. His last two trips to Torrey Pines finished inside the top 13 and he also notched up a total of five eagles in those eight rounds.
Tony Finau ($10,200) is a serial contender at this TOUR stop. In 10 attempts he’s finished inside the top 25 nine times including six top 10s. For a long time it has been seen as a matter of when, not if, he might collect this trophy. Missed the cut last week, but with the early Torrey start this week it might be a blessing.
Sungjae Im ($10,000) is the last five-figure man this week. Another who missed the cut at the American Express as one of the pre-tournament favorites, Im could be a sneaky contender this week. Prior he was third at The Sentry with a truckload of birdies. Was top 10 at Torrey in 2022 and 2023 before missing the cut last season.
In the $9,000-$9,900 range you can pick up two-time champion Jason Day ($9,300) who is also coming off a T3 last week. The 2015 and 2018 Farmers Insurance Open champion has seven total top 10s on the layout.
Another target here might be the man pulling attention in the sportsbook, Will Zalatoris ($9,500). Opening at +2800 to win but quickly coming into +2200, Zalatoris has a lot of supporters this week. Led the field last year with just five bogeys and should have won the tournament in 2022 when he missed a short putt to win and then fell in a playoff. Inside the top 13 in three of four attempts.
In the mid-range we start to find some intriguing names.
- Taylor Pendrith ($8,800) – Was T9 here a year ago and has since won on TOUR. Has the firepower to take on Torrey South.
- Max Homa ($8,600) – The winner in 2023 and a perennial performer with four top 20s in last five starts here. But hasn’t had a TOUR top 20 since May last year.
- Aaron Rai ($8,300) – Leader on TOUR last year in finding fairways and seventh on TOUR last season in Bogey Avoidance. Slow and steady could win this race.
- Beau Hossler ($8,000) – A former junior world winner at Torrey Pines who was T6 here a year ago.
- Thomas Detry ($7,900) – A T5 at The Sentry to get his season started and a T20 at Torrey Pines a year ago have him on the radar.
- Stephan Jaeger ($7,800) – T3 at Torrey Pines a year ago with a truckload of birdies. Problem was, also had many bogeys. Can he rein in the mistakes?
- Doug Ghim ($7,700) – Fifth on TOUR last season in Birdie to Bogey ratio and T13 at Torrey Pines last year with two eagles.
Now if you’ve gone top-heavy you might need some sleepers on the back end.
- Rico Hoey ($7,200) – Another former junior world winner at Torrey Pines. Hoey has started hot at the Sony Open and The American Express before fading. Can he get through four rounds?
- Frankie Capan III ($7,100) – Highlighted him last week at $6,800 and he returned a solid T12 result. Had a win and two runner ups on the Korn Ferry Tour last year and made the cut at the U.S. Open after qualifying. This 25-year-old has plenty of talent.
- Henrik Norlander ($7,000) – Third on TOUR last season in Birdie to Bogey Ratio. Former runner-up at Torrey Pines.
- Sam Ryder ($6,800) – Two recent top 10s at Torrey Pines split by two missed cuts. Feast or famine option.
Here's a look at how I would build a lineup this week at Torrey Pines, staying below the $50,000 salary cap for DraftKings contests:
- Ludvig Åberg ($10,800)
- Jason Day ($9,300)
- Aaron Rai ($8,300)
- Doug Ghim ($7,700)
- Frankie Capan III ($7,100)
- Sam Ryder ($6,800)
Senior Writer, Golfbet Follow Ben Everill on Twitter.