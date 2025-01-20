Benny and the Bets: From birdie barrage to bogey avoidance at Torrey Pines

And the winners over the last six occasions here, have found a way to survive the hardest five holes of the week, while others faltered. Playing those holes three times in the week, a total of the 15 toughest holes on the South Course during their assault, was done in 1 over or better. Last year Matthieu Pavon did so in 1-under. Luke List proved a killer by getting through them in 4-under. When the going got tough, the tough got going.