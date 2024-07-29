2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition Preview: Betting Odds & Stats
1 Min Read
TROON, SCOTLAND - JULY 19: Byeong Hun An of South Korea putts on the 18th green during day two of The 152nd Open championship at Royal Troon on July 19, 2024 in Troon, Scotland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
The PGA TOUR heads to Paris, FRA, this week for the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition. Find the odds and betting previews for every player in the field below.
- Date: July 31 - Aug. 3, 2024
- Location: Paris, FRA
- Course: Le Golf National
- Par: 71
Betting profiles for the 2024 Olympic Men's Golf Competition
- Ludvig Åberg Click here for player betting preview.
- Byeong Hun An Click here for player betting preview.
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout Click here for player betting preview.
- Rafael Campos Click here for player betting preview.
- Wyndham Clark Click here for player betting preview.
- Corey Conners Click here for player betting preview.
- Jason Day Click here for player betting preview.
- Thomas Detry Click here for player betting preview.
- Zecheng Dou Click here for player betting preview.
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart Click here for player betting preview.
- Nico Echavarria Click here for player betting preview.
- Matt Fitzpatrick Click here for player betting preview.
- Tommy Fleetwood Click here for player betting preview.
- Ryan Fox Click here for player betting preview.
- Emiliano Grillo Click here for player betting preview.
- Daniel Hillier Click here for player betting preview.
- Nicolai Hojgaard Click here for player betting preview.
- Viktor Hovland Click here for player betting preview.
- Stephan Jaeger Click here for player betting preview.
- Tom Kim Click here for player betting preview.
- Min Woo Lee Click here for player betting preview.
- Shane Lowry Click here for player betting preview.
- Hideki Matsuyama Click here for player betting preview.
- Rory McIlroy Click here for player betting preview.
- Adrian Meronk Click here for player betting preview.
- Guido Migliozzi Click here for player betting preview.
- Collin Morikawa Click here for player betting preview.
- Keita Nakajima Click here for player betting preview.
- Joaquin Niemann Click here for player betting preview.
- Alex Noren Click here for player betting preview.
- Thorbjørn Olesen Click here for player betting preview.
- C.T. Pan Click here for player betting preview.
- Matthieu Pavon Click here for player betting preview.
- Victor Perez Click here for player betting preview.
- David Puig Click here for player betting preview.
- Jon Rahm Click here for player betting preview.
- Xander Schauffele Click here for player betting preview.
- Scottie Scheffler Click here for player betting preview.
- Matti Schmid Click here for player betting preview.
- Shubhankar Sharma Click here for player betting preview.
- Sepp Straka Click here for player betting preview.
- Nick Taylor Click here for player betting preview.
- Alejandro Tosti Click here for player betting preview.
- Sami Valimaki Click here for player betting preview.
- Erik van Rooyen Click here for player betting preview.
- Camilo Villegas Click here for player betting preview.
- Kevin Yu Click here for player betting preview.
- Carl Yuan Click here for player betting preview.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.