3H AGO

Points and payouts: Jhonattan Vegas earns 500 FedExCup points, $1.46m at 3M Open

2 Min Read

Golfbet News

Loading...
    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    Vegas, baby!

    In his 299th career start on the PGA TOUR, Jhonattan Vegas prevailed at the 3M Open. He posted 17-under 267 at TPC Twin Cities to win by one.

    Sunday wasn’t the best of days for the 39-year-old Venezuelan who debuted as an amateur in 2003 at what today is known as the Texas Children’s Houston Open, but he paid off not only a one-shot lead entering the final round but also early investors who were locked in at +6000. That was his pre-tournament line to win at BetMGM.

    It’s Vegas’ fourth TOUR victory and first since he successfully defended his title at the RBC Canadian Open in 2017. With this one, he banks 500 FedExCup points and $1,458,000. He’s also now exempt into the 2025 editions of The Sentry, THE PLAYERS Championship, the Masters and the PGA Championship.

    Vegas started the season on a Major Medical Extension after time missed due to injuries to his right elbow and shoulder, and he still would have 10 starts remaining if he had fallen short in Minnesota, but that’s all washed away with fully exempt status in the winner's category through 2026.

    It certainly didn’t hurt that none of Vegas’ seven nearest pursuers at the conclusion of three rounds scored better than his 70 in the finale. That opened the door for Max Greyserman to zoom by with a field-low, bogey-free 8-under 63 for solo second. Until Vegas birdied the last to cement the win, the PGA TOUR rookie was poised to take a page out of Nick Dunlap’s playbook en route to what was his second win of the season at last week’s Barracuda Championship. Dunlap emerged from the seventh-to-last pairing at Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood Course, while Greyserman was in the sixth-to-last threesome at TPC Twin Cities. Thanks, no doubt to strong play of late, Greyserman was a respectful +6600 to piggyback Dunlap.

    Maverick McNealy (+5000) and Matt Kuchar (+20000) settled for joint third in Minnesota.

    Tournament favorite and 2022 3M Open champion Tony Finau (+1100) finished in a seven-way share of 12th place. And in his first title defense on the PGA TOUR, Lee Hodges (+6000) missed the cut by nine strokes.

    NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Jhonattan Vegas (+6000)267/ -17500.000$1,458,000.00
    2Max Greyserman (+6600)268/ -16300.000$882,900.00
    T3Matt Kuchar (+20000)269/ -15162.500$477,900.00
    T3Maverick McNealy (+5000)269/ -15162.500$477,900.00
    5Taylor Pendrith (+3500)270/ -14110.000$332,100.00
    T6Kurt Kitayama (+4000)271/ -1391.667$273,375.00
    T6Patrick Fishburn (+8000)271/ -1391.667$273,375.00
    T6Sahith Theegala (+2200)271/ -1391.667$273,375.00
    T9J.J. Spaun (+8000)272/ -1275.000$220,725.00
    T9K.H. Lee (+20000)272/ -1275.000$220,725.00
    T9Matt NeSmith (+15000)272/ -1275.000$220,725.00
    T12Cameron Champ (+12500)273/ -1155.714$151,296.43
    T12Henrik Norlander (+20000)273/ -1155.714$151,296.43
    T12Tony Finau (+1100)273/ -1155.714$151,296.43
    T12Taylor Moore (+8000)273/ -1155.714$151,296.43
    T12Matti Schmid (+10000)273/ -1155.714$151,296.43
    T12Sam Burns (+1800)273/ -1155.714$151,296.43
    T12Alex Smalley (+12500)273/ -1155.714$151,296.43
    T19Andrew Putnam (+10000)274/ -1043.000$99,549.00
    T19Mackenzie Hughes (+5000)274/ -1043.000$99,549.00
    T19Jacob Bridgeman (+20000)274/ -1043.000$99,549.00
    T19Justin Suh (+12500)274/ -1043.000$99,549.00
    T19Cam Davis (+3000)274/ -1043.000$99,549.00
    T24David Skinns (+20000)275/ -931.000$61,695.00
    T24Harry Hall (+6600)275/ -931.000$61,695.00
    T24Trace Crowe (+30000)275/ -931.000$61,695.00
    T24Doug Ghim (+6000)275/ -931.000$61,695.00
    T24Andrew Novak (+8000)275/ -931.000$61,695.00
    T24Emiliano Grillo (+5000)275/ -931.000$61,695.00
    T24Chad Ramey (+20000)275/ -931.000$61,695.00
    T24Ben Kohles (+12500)275/ -931.000$61,695.00
    T24Matt Wallace (+6600)275/ -931.000$61,695.00
    T33Justin Lower (+12500)276/ -821.625$45,157.50
    T33Kevin Kisner (+100000)276/ -821.625$45,157.50
    T33Kelly Kraft (+40000)276/ -821.625$45,157.50
    T33Brice Garnett (+25000)276/ -821.625$45,157.50
    T37Scott Piercy (+30000)277/ -716.000$35,235.00
    T37Gary Woodland (+15000)277/ -716.000$35,235.00
    T37Joseph Bramlett (+20000)277/ -716.000$35,235.00
    T37Neal Shipley (+8000)277/ -7n/a (non-member)$35,235.00
    T37Patrick Rodgers (+5000)277/ -716.000$35,235.00
    T37Seamus Power (+8000)277/ -716.000$35,235.00
    T37Adam Svensson (+6600)277/ -716.000$35,235.00
    T44Lanto Griffin (+15000)278/ -611.500$27,945.00
    T44Joe Highsmith (+30000)278/ -611.500$27,945.00
    T46Davis Riley (+20000)279/ -59.000$22,066.71
    T46Keith Mitchell (+3000)279/ -59.000$22,066.71
    T46Nick Hardy (+15000)279/ -59.000$22,066.71
    T46Robert Streb (+40000)279/ -59.000$22,066.71
    T46MJ Daffue (+25000)279/ -59.000$22,066.71
    T46Keegan Bradley (+3500)279/ -59.000$22,066.71
    T46Stewart Cink (+30000)279/ -59.000$22,066.71
    T53Dylan Wu (+10000)280/ -46.050$18,981.00
    T53Austin Smotherman (+30000)280/ -46.050$18,981.00
    T53Zach Johnson (+25000)280/ -46.050$18,981.00
    T53Ben Silverman (+8000)280/ -46.050$18,981.00
    T53Tyler Duncan (+30000)280/ -46.050$18,981.00
    T53Aaron Baddeley (+30000)280/ -46.050$18,981.00
    T59Charley Hoffman (+12500)281/ -34.800$18,063.00
    T59Hayden Springer (+12500)281/ -34.800$18,063.00
    T59Adam Schenk (+12500)281/ -34.800$18,063.00
    T59Chris Gotterup (+15000)281/ -34.800$18,063.00
    T59Mac Meissner (+5500)281/ -34.800$18,063.00
    T64Kevin Streelman (+20000)282/ -24.000$17,415.00
    T64Sam Stevens (+5500)282/ -24.000$17,415.00
    T64Akshay Bhatia (+2000)282/ -24.000$17,415.00
    T67Wesley Bryan (+50000)283/ -13.300$16,848.00
    T67Robby Shelton (+25000)283/ -13.300$16,848.00
    T67Rico Hoey (+6000)283/ -13.300$16,848.00
    T67Kevin Chappell (+30000)283/ -13.300$16,848.00
    71Carson Young (+15000)285/ 12.900$16,443.00
    72Pierceson Coody (+10000)286/ 22.800$16,281.00
    T73Cody Gribble (+40000)288/ 42.650$16,038.00
    T73Kevin Yu (+6600)288/ 42.650$16,038.00

    For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.

