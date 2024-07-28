Points and payouts: Jhonattan Vegas earns 500 FedExCup points, $1.46m at 3M Open

It certainly didn’t hurt that none of Vegas’ seven nearest pursuers at the conclusion of three rounds scored better than his 70 in the finale. That opened the door for Max Greyserman to zoom by with a field-low, bogey-free 8-under 63 for solo second. Until Vegas birdied the last to cement the win, the PGA TOUR rookie was poised to take a page out of Nick Dunlap’s playbook en route to what was his second win of the season at last week’s Barracuda Championship. Dunlap emerged from the seventh-to-last pairing at Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood Course, while Greyserman was in the sixth-to-last threesome at TPC Twin Cities. Thanks, no doubt to strong play of late, Greyserman was a respectful +6600 to piggyback Dunlap.