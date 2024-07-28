Points and payouts: Jhonattan Vegas earns 500 FedExCup points, $1.46m at 3M Open
2 Min Read
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
Vegas, baby!
In his 299th career start on the PGA TOUR, Jhonattan Vegas prevailed at the 3M Open. He posted 17-under 267 at TPC Twin Cities to win by one.
Sunday wasn’t the best of days for the 39-year-old Venezuelan who debuted as an amateur in 2003 at what today is known as the Texas Children’s Houston Open, but he paid off not only a one-shot lead entering the final round but also early investors who were locked in at +6000. That was his pre-tournament line to win at BetMGM.
It’s Vegas’ fourth TOUR victory and first since he successfully defended his title at the RBC Canadian Open in 2017. With this one, he banks 500 FedExCup points and $1,458,000. He’s also now exempt into the 2025 editions of The Sentry, THE PLAYERS Championship, the Masters and the PGA Championship.
Vegas started the season on a Major Medical Extension after time missed due to injuries to his right elbow and shoulder, and he still would have 10 starts remaining if he had fallen short in Minnesota, but that’s all washed away with fully exempt status in the winner's category through 2026.
It certainly didn’t hurt that none of Vegas’ seven nearest pursuers at the conclusion of three rounds scored better than his 70 in the finale. That opened the door for Max Greyserman to zoom by with a field-low, bogey-free 8-under 63 for solo second. Until Vegas birdied the last to cement the win, the PGA TOUR rookie was poised to take a page out of Nick Dunlap’s playbook en route to what was his second win of the season at last week’s Barracuda Championship. Dunlap emerged from the seventh-to-last pairing at Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood Course, while Greyserman was in the sixth-to-last threesome at TPC Twin Cities. Thanks, no doubt to strong play of late, Greyserman was a respectful +6600 to piggyback Dunlap.
Maverick McNealy (+5000) and Matt Kuchar (+20000) settled for joint third in Minnesota.
Tournament favorite and 2022 3M Open champion Tony Finau (+1100) finished in a seven-way share of 12th place. And in his first title defense on the PGA TOUR, Lee Hodges (+6000) missed the cut by nine strokes.
NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Jhonattan Vegas (+6000)
|267/ -17
|500.000
|$1,458,000.00
|2
|Max Greyserman (+6600)
|268/ -16
|300.000
|$882,900.00
|T3
|Matt Kuchar (+20000)
|269/ -15
|162.500
|$477,900.00
|T3
|Maverick McNealy (+5000)
|269/ -15
|162.500
|$477,900.00
|5
|Taylor Pendrith (+3500)
|270/ -14
|110.000
|$332,100.00
|T6
|Kurt Kitayama (+4000)
|271/ -13
|91.667
|$273,375.00
|T6
|Patrick Fishburn (+8000)
|271/ -13
|91.667
|$273,375.00
|T6
|Sahith Theegala (+2200)
|271/ -13
|91.667
|$273,375.00
|T9
|J.J. Spaun (+8000)
|272/ -12
|75.000
|$220,725.00
|T9
|K.H. Lee (+20000)
|272/ -12
|75.000
|$220,725.00
|T9
|Matt NeSmith (+15000)
|272/ -12
|75.000
|$220,725.00
|T12
|Cameron Champ (+12500)
|273/ -11
|55.714
|$151,296.43
|T12
|Henrik Norlander (+20000)
|273/ -11
|55.714
|$151,296.43
|T12
|Tony Finau (+1100)
|273/ -11
|55.714
|$151,296.43
|T12
|Taylor Moore (+8000)
|273/ -11
|55.714
|$151,296.43
|T12
|Matti Schmid (+10000)
|273/ -11
|55.714
|$151,296.43
|T12
|Sam Burns (+1800)
|273/ -11
|55.714
|$151,296.43
|T12
|Alex Smalley (+12500)
|273/ -11
|55.714
|$151,296.43
|T19
|Andrew Putnam (+10000)
|274/ -10
|43.000
|$99,549.00
|T19
|Mackenzie Hughes (+5000)
|274/ -10
|43.000
|$99,549.00
|T19
|Jacob Bridgeman (+20000)
|274/ -10
|43.000
|$99,549.00
|T19
|Justin Suh (+12500)
|274/ -10
|43.000
|$99,549.00
|T19
|Cam Davis (+3000)
|274/ -10
|43.000
|$99,549.00
|T24
|David Skinns (+20000)
|275/ -9
|31.000
|$61,695.00
|T24
|Harry Hall (+6600)
|275/ -9
|31.000
|$61,695.00
|T24
|Trace Crowe (+30000)
|275/ -9
|31.000
|$61,695.00
|T24
|Doug Ghim (+6000)
|275/ -9
|31.000
|$61,695.00
|T24
|Andrew Novak (+8000)
|275/ -9
|31.000
|$61,695.00
|T24
|Emiliano Grillo (+5000)
|275/ -9
|31.000
|$61,695.00
|T24
|Chad Ramey (+20000)
|275/ -9
|31.000
|$61,695.00
|T24
|Ben Kohles (+12500)
|275/ -9
|31.000
|$61,695.00
|T24
|Matt Wallace (+6600)
|275/ -9
|31.000
|$61,695.00
|T33
|Justin Lower (+12500)
|276/ -8
|21.625
|$45,157.50
|T33
|Kevin Kisner (+100000)
|276/ -8
|21.625
|$45,157.50
|T33
|Kelly Kraft (+40000)
|276/ -8
|21.625
|$45,157.50
|T33
|Brice Garnett (+25000)
|276/ -8
|21.625
|$45,157.50
|T37
|Scott Piercy (+30000)
|277/ -7
|16.000
|$35,235.00
|T37
|Gary Woodland (+15000)
|277/ -7
|16.000
|$35,235.00
|T37
|Joseph Bramlett (+20000)
|277/ -7
|16.000
|$35,235.00
|T37
|Neal Shipley (+8000)
|277/ -7
|n/a (non-member)
|$35,235.00
|T37
|Patrick Rodgers (+5000)
|277/ -7
|16.000
|$35,235.00
|T37
|Seamus Power (+8000)
|277/ -7
|16.000
|$35,235.00
|T37
|Adam Svensson (+6600)
|277/ -7
|16.000
|$35,235.00
|T44
|Lanto Griffin (+15000)
|278/ -6
|11.500
|$27,945.00
|T44
|Joe Highsmith (+30000)
|278/ -6
|11.500
|$27,945.00
|T46
|Davis Riley (+20000)
|279/ -5
|9.000
|$22,066.71
|T46
|Keith Mitchell (+3000)
|279/ -5
|9.000
|$22,066.71
|T46
|Nick Hardy (+15000)
|279/ -5
|9.000
|$22,066.71
|T46
|Robert Streb (+40000)
|279/ -5
|9.000
|$22,066.71
|T46
|MJ Daffue (+25000)
|279/ -5
|9.000
|$22,066.71
|T46
|Keegan Bradley (+3500)
|279/ -5
|9.000
|$22,066.71
|T46
|Stewart Cink (+30000)
|279/ -5
|9.000
|$22,066.71
|T53
|Dylan Wu (+10000)
|280/ -4
|6.050
|$18,981.00
|T53
|Austin Smotherman (+30000)
|280/ -4
|6.050
|$18,981.00
|T53
|Zach Johnson (+25000)
|280/ -4
|6.050
|$18,981.00
|T53
|Ben Silverman (+8000)
|280/ -4
|6.050
|$18,981.00
|T53
|Tyler Duncan (+30000)
|280/ -4
|6.050
|$18,981.00
|T53
|Aaron Baddeley (+30000)
|280/ -4
|6.050
|$18,981.00
|T59
|Charley Hoffman (+12500)
|281/ -3
|4.800
|$18,063.00
|T59
|Hayden Springer (+12500)
|281/ -3
|4.800
|$18,063.00
|T59
|Adam Schenk (+12500)
|281/ -3
|4.800
|$18,063.00
|T59
|Chris Gotterup (+15000)
|281/ -3
|4.800
|$18,063.00
|T59
|Mac Meissner (+5500)
|281/ -3
|4.800
|$18,063.00
|T64
|Kevin Streelman (+20000)
|282/ -2
|4.000
|$17,415.00
|T64
|Sam Stevens (+5500)
|282/ -2
|4.000
|$17,415.00
|T64
|Akshay Bhatia (+2000)
|282/ -2
|4.000
|$17,415.00
|T67
|Wesley Bryan (+50000)
|283/ -1
|3.300
|$16,848.00
|T67
|Robby Shelton (+25000)
|283/ -1
|3.300
|$16,848.00
|T67
|Rico Hoey (+6000)
|283/ -1
|3.300
|$16,848.00
|T67
|Kevin Chappell (+30000)
|283/ -1
|3.300
|$16,848.00
|71
|Carson Young (+15000)
|285/ 1
|2.900
|$16,443.00
|72
|Pierceson Coody (+10000)
|286/ 2
|2.800
|$16,281.00
|T73
|Cody Gribble (+40000)
|288/ 4
|2.650
|$16,038.00
|T73
|Kevin Yu (+6600)
|288/ 4
|2.650
|$16,038.00
