DraftKings preview: See who has value for men's Olympic golf competition

Golf heads to Paris, France, for the 2024 men’s Olympic golf competition. Le Golf National will be the host and measures as a 7,174-yard par 71 with a mix of Poa annua and bentgrass greens.
There will be a 60-man field this week and there will not be a cut. The field is stacked, as all of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and 2020 gold medal winner Xander Schauffele will be in attendance.
Below, I have outlined three of my favorite DraftKings plays for the week.
Xander Schauffele ($11,600)
While Scottie Scheffler is the best player in the world, Schauffele is my favorite this week. He’s done most of his damage over the course of his career at these no-cut, shorter-field type events, most notably at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, where he took home the gold medal.
If you run back this field’s past 50 rounds, Scheffler rates out as the No. 1 player in terms of Total Strokes Gained, but Schauffele sits second in that time frame and has just under a 31-stroke lead on Rory McIlroy, who ranks third. Schauffele is coming off his second major championship victory of the season at The Open Championship two weeks ago, and his game is absolutely pitch-perfect right now in all facets.
On the year, he’s posted 12 top-10 finishes in 17 starts, including the aforementioned two wins, and five additional top-fives. If he picks up another golf medal this week, Schauffele will be right there with Scheffler for PGA TOUR Player of the Year honors.
It’s splitting hairs, but Schauffele is $900 cheaper and has thrived in these situations in the past, giving him the nod for me this week on DraftKings.
Sepp Straka ($8,500)
Straka has quietly been on a strong run of golf dating back to THE PLAYERS Championship. He finished T22 or better in seven of his 13 starts since TPC Sawgrass, including a T16 at the Masters and T5 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
That T22 came in his last start at The Open, where he gained 3.74 strokes ball-striking and 6.39 from tee-to-green. The big Austrian has routinely played well on golf’s biggest stages in his career and even finished T10 back at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
I expect Straka to be in medal contention this week and believe he’s a very strong value at just $8,500 in this no-cut event.
Victor Perez ($7,100)
Being from France and representing his home country, you know Perez will want to put on a show this week. He’s having a really strong year in his first full season on the PGA TOUR, having posted five top-20s, including a pair of third-place finishes at the RBC Canadian Open and Puerto Rico Open.
Perez quietly ranks 12th in this field in Total Strokes Gained over the past 50 rounds, which is better than quite a few PGA TOUR stars, including Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick and Tom Kim.
Finally, and maybe most notably, Perez has quite a bit of experience at Le Golf National, having played the Open de France four times in his career. He has a pair of top-30 finishes, which includes his best finish of T16 in 2019.
At this $7,100 price, we don’t need a whole lot from the Frenchman to pay off his tag this week.
