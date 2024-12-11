Tony Finau withdraws from Grant Thornton Invitational, cites knee surgery recovery

"I am disappointed to have to withdraw from the Grant Thornton Invitational as I continue to recover from my knee injury. Playing with Nelly in 2023 was one of the highlights of my year. I look forward to cheering her on this week and am thankful for her support and understanding as I work on getting fully healthy. I'm grateful to my partner in Grant Thornton for their support and for diversifying our game by bringing the PGA TOUR and LPGA together in Naples. I look forward to returning to competition in the new year!"