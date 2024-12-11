Tony Finau withdraws from Grant Thornton Invitational, cites knee surgery recovery
1 Min Read
Replaced by Daniel Berger, who will play with Nelly Korda
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Tony Finau has withdrawn from the Grant Thornton Invitational. He is replaced by Daniel Berger who will compete alongside Nelly Korda.
PGA TOUR Communications issued the following statement on behalf of Tony Finau:
"I am disappointed to have to withdraw from the Grant Thornton Invitational as I continue to recover from my knee injury. Playing with Nelly in 2023 was one of the highlights of my year. I look forward to cheering her on this week and am thankful for her support and understanding as I work on getting fully healthy. I'm grateful to my partner in Grant Thornton for their support and for diversifying our game by bringing the PGA TOUR and LPGA together in Naples. I look forward to returning to competition in the new year!"
Finau and Korda finished T4 last year at the inaugural Grant Thornton Invitational. Finau recently withdrew from the Hero World Challenge, also citing recovery from knee surgery. Berger finished runner-up in his most recent start at The RSM Classic, his best finish of 2024.