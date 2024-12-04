Brought to you by
Action Report: Scottie Scheffler popular pick ahead of Hero World Challenge
2 Min Read
Written by Ryan Hannable @BetMGM
Twenty of the best golfers in the world are in the Bahamas at Albany GC this week for the Hero World Challenge hosted by Tiger Woods.
And it’s no surprise that Scottie Scheffler is the favorite when it comes to golf betting at the BetMGM online sportsbook.
Not only does Scheffler have the shortest odds to win at +220, he’s taking in the most bets (16.3%) on the most money (37.8%).
Scheffler has performed extremely well in his three appearances at this event. He’s the defending champion and finished runner-up in 2021 and 2022.
Another popular pick this week is Ludvig Åberg (+1000).
Åberg is drawing the second-most money (11.4%) on the third-most tickets (9.7%). This will be his tournament debut, but he finished T17 at The RSM Classic last month in what was his first event since knee surgery.
Woods is not in the field. He said earlier in the wee k he isn’t “tournament sharp yet” following September back surgery.
Scheffler, Akshay Bhatia (+2500) and Åberg are BetMGM’s biggest liabilities this week.
Current handle and tickets
Handle
1. Scottie Scheffler – 37.8%
2. Ludvig Åberg –11.4%
3. Sam Burns – 7.1%
4. Nick Dunlap – 6.1%
5. Justin Thomas – 5.1%
Tickets
1. Scottie Scheffler – 16.3%
2. Justin Thomas – 10%
3. Ludvig Åberg – 9.7%
4. Akshay Bhatia – 5.9%
5. Patrick Cantlay – 5.8%
Thomas (+900) has had some success of late here, finishing in the top five the last four years.
