Ludvig Åberg will have knee surgery this week, quick recovery expected
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
World No. 5 Ludvig Åberg will have surgery this week to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee, but it should be a short-term recovery.
Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis reported the news Sunday evening on X, shortly after Åberg completed his final round at the TOUR Championship.
“This week Ludvig Åberg will have arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee that has bothered him since Spring,” Lewis wrote on X. “Ludvig should be able to hit balls 3-4 weeks after the procedure. Likely to play again in 2024 on a limited schedule.”
Åberg’s knee issue came to light this spring; he wore a knee brace at the PGA Championship in May after withdrawing from the prior week’s Wells Fargo Championship for precautionary reasons. He didn’t allude to knee concerns in his pre-tournament press conference at the TOUR Championship, and he has played a full schedule this summer, including a runner-up finish at the BMW Championship at Castle Pines, the FedExCup Playoffs’ second leg.
Åberg, 24, didn’t have much trouble acclimating to the PGA TOUR in his first full season as a member, notching eight top-10s in 19 starts, including three runner-up showings. He finished No. 16 on the season-long FedExCup, finalized after the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club.
The rising Swedish star contended for 2023 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year, falling to Eric Cole, despite playing essentially a half-season after completing his college career at Texas Tech University and finishing No. 1 on the PGA TOUR University Ranking to earn automatic PGA TOUR membership. Åberg contended on TOUR early and often, represented the European Team at the Ryder Cup and captured his first TOUR title at The RSM Classic in November. He hasn’t won in 2024 but contended at the Masters in his major championship debut, finishing solo second at Augusta National, and has ascended into the world’s top five – behind only Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa.
Åberg’s return could come on the DP World Tour (he made three starts last fall in Europe) or during the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup Fall. He’s exempt into all 2025 Signature Events via his top-50 position on the FedExCup standings, after competing in 2024’s Signature Events via the Aon Next 10.