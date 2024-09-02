Ludvig Åberg will have knee surgery this week, quick recovery expected

The rising Swedish star contended for 2023 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year, falling to Eric Cole, despite playing essentially a half-season after completing his college career at Texas Tech University and finishing No. 1 on the PGA TOUR University Ranking to earn automatic PGA TOUR membership. Åberg contended on TOUR early and often, represented the European Team at the Ryder Cup and captured his first TOUR title at The RSM Classic in November. He hasn’t won in 2024 but contended at the Masters in his major championship debut, finishing solo second at Augusta National, and has ascended into the world’s top five – behind only Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa.