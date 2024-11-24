Points and payouts: Maverick McNealy wins $1.36M, 500 FedExCup points at The RSM Classic
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
The best horserace you’ve ever witnessed didn’t have anything on the suspense at the finish line of the 2024 PGA TOUR season.
In poking his nose out with a birdie on the last hole of the season, Maverick McNealy broke the tape for a one-stroke victory at The RSM Classic.
When McNealy’s try from 5 feet, 5 inches disappeared, he became a winner on the PGA TOUR for the first time in 142 career starts. This one moonlighted as his 100th career cut made, the first five of which were as an amateur while amassing a decorated career at Stanford University.
The 500 FedExCup points that McNealy banks lift him to 51st in the FedExCup Points List, so he leads the Aon Next 10 for exemptions into the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational, the second and third Signature Events of 2025. With the win, McNealy is the last of 64 qualifiers into The Sentry, the first Signature Event at Kapalua Resort which launches the new season.
McNealy also secures exemptions into THE PLAYERS Championship, the Masters and the PGA Championship. He’ll be making his debut at Augusta National and fifth start in both of the other premier tournaments. He also earns $1,368,000 with the win.
A week after all 11 of the golfers inside the top 10 at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship arrived on the island without a PGA TOUR victory, five of the 10 top 10s at Sea Island Golf Club were non-winners when they set up shop in the Golden Isles. At +3300, McNealy was the shortest among them to prevail pre-tournament at BetMGM.
Florida State University junior Luke Clanton was second-shortest of the non-winners inside the top 10 at +4500. He settled for a three-way share of second place with the recent winner of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Nico Echavarria, and Daniel Berger, both of whom were +6600. While Clanton isn’t eligible for the prize money equivalent of $676,400, he added two points to his value in PGA TOUR University Accelerated where he now has 17.
The other three non-winners represented the trio at T8. Patrick Fishburn was third-shortest among this subset at +5500, while Vince Whaley and 2024 PGA TOUR University valedictorian Michael Thorbjornsen each were +8000.
Tournament favorite and defending champion Ludvig Åberg (+1000) was among the octet at T17.
Because golfers who finished inside the top 50 of the FedExCup are not playing for FedExCup points in the FedExCup Fall, those who make the cut are noted as “n/a (Top 50)” in the column illustrating FedExCup points in the table below.
NOTE: Points and Payouts cite pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Maverick McNealy (+3300)
|266/ -16
|500.000
|$1,368,000.00
|T2
|Daniel Berger (+6600)
|267/ -15
|208.333
|$676,400.00
|T2
|Nico Echavarria (+6600)
|267/ -15
|208.333
|$676,400.00
|T2
|Luke Clanton - a (+4500)
|267/ -15
|n/a (non-member)
|n/a (amateur)
|T5
|Lee Hodges (+10000)
|268/ -14
|100.000
|$319,833.33
|T5
|Mackenzie Hughes (+3500)
|268/ -14
|100.000
|$319,833.33
|T5
|J.T. Poston (+3300)
|268/ -14
|n/a (Top 50)
|$319,833.33
|T8
|Patrick Fishburn (+5500)
|269/ -13
|80.000
|$238,766.67
|T8
|Michael Thorbjornsen (+8000)
|269/ -13
|80.000
|$238,766.67
|T8
|Vince Whaley (+8000)
|269/ -13
|80.000
|$238,766.67
|T11
|Joe Highsmith (+8000)
|270/ -12
|63.000
|$184,300.00
|T11
|Michael Kim (+6600)
|270/ -12
|63.000
|$184,300.00
|T11
|Chandler Phillips (+6600)
|270/ -12
|63.000
|$184,300.00
|T11
|Kevin Yu (+10000)
|270/ -12
|63.000
|$184,300.00
|T15
|Eric Cole (+3300)
|271/ -11
|n/a (Top 50)
|$142,500.00
|T15
|Ben Griffin (+3000)
|271/ -11
|54.000
|$142,500.00
|T17
|Ludvig Åberg (+1000)
|272/ -10
|n/a (Top 50)
|$104,690.00
|T17
|Stewart Cink (+25000)
|272/ -10
|44.000
|$104,690.00
|T17
|Austin Eckroat (+3300)
|272/ -10
|n/a (Top 50)
|$104,690.00
|T17
|Ryo Hisatsune (+12500)
|272/ -10
|44.000
|$104,690.00
|T17
|Martin Laird (+25000)
|272/ -10
|44.000
|$104,690.00
|T17
|Henrik Norlander (+10000)
|272/ -10
|44.000
|$104,690.00
|T17
|Patrick Rodgers (+4500)
|272/ -10
|44.000
|$104,690.00
|T17
|Robby Shelton (+20000)
|272/ -10
|44.000
|$104,690.00
|T25
|Bud Cauley (+10000)
|273/ -9
|32.500
|$63,460.00
|T25
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart (+22500)
|273/ -9
|32.500
|$63,460.00
|T25
|Brian Harman (+3000)
|273/ -9
|n/a (Top 50)
|$63,460.00
|T25
|Denny McCarthy (+3300)
|273/ -9
|n/a (Top 50)
|$63,460.00
|T25
|Paul Peterson (+50000)
|273/ -9
|n/a (non-member)
|$63,460.00
|T30
|Lucas Glover (+4500)
|274/ -8
|25.000
|$49,780.00
|T30
|Will Gordon (+25000)
|274/ -8
|25.000
|$49,780.00
|T30
|Kelly Kraft (+35000)
|274/ -8
|25.000
|$49,780.00
|T30
|S.Y. Noh (+20000)
|274/ -8
|25.000
|$49,780.00
|T30
|Hayden Springer (+15000)
|274/ -8
|25.000
|$49,780.00
|T35
|Joseph Bramlett (+15000)
|275/ -7
|18.000
|$37,945.71
|T35
|Joel Dahmen (+17500)
|275/ -7
|18.000
|$37,945.71
|T35
|Mark Hubbard (+5500)
|275/ -7
|18.000
|$37,945.71
|T35
|Blake McShea (+100000)
|275/ -7
|n/a (non-member)
|$37,945.71
|T35
|Taylor Moore (+6000)
|275/ -7
|18.000
|$37,945.71
|T35
|Andrew Novak (+3300)
|275/ -7
|18.000
|$37,945.71
|T35
|Carson Young (+9000)
|275/ -7
|18.000
|$37,945.71
|T42
|Jonathan Byrd (+100000)
|276/ -6
|11.429
|$26,980.00
|T42
|Doug Ghim (+4000)
|276/ -6
|11.429
|$26,980.00
|T42
|S.H. Kim (+25000)
|276/ -6
|11.429
|$26,980.00
|T42
|Taylor Montgomery (+30000)
|276/ -6
|11.429
|$26,980.00
|T42
|Austin Smotherman (+25000)
|276/ -6
|11.429
|$26,980.00
|T42
|Sam Stevens (+5500)
|276/ -6
|11.429
|$26,980.00
|T42
|Kevin Tway (+25000)
|276/ -6
|11.429
|$26,980.00
|T49
|Steven Fisk (+25000)
|277/ -5
|n/a (non-member)
|$20,292.00
|T49
|Callum Tarren (+50000)
|277/ -5
|8.500
|$20,292.00
|T49
|Brandon Wu (+25000)
|277/ -5
|8.500
|$20,292.00
|52
|Martin Trainer (+100000)
|278/ -4
|7.500
|$19,076.00
|T53
|Marcus Byrd (+100000)
|279/ -3
|n/a (non-member)
|$17,925.14
|T53
|Kevin Chappell (+20000)
|279/ -3
|5.929
|$17,925.14
|T53
|Adam Hadwin (+9000)
|279/ -3
|n/a (Top 50)
|$17,925.14
|T53
|Garrick Higgo (+10000)
|279/ -3
|5.929
|$17,925.14
|T53
|Adam Schenk (+25000)
|279/ -3
|5.929
|$17,925.14
|T53
|Adam Svensson (+5000)
|279/ -3
|5.929
|$17,925.14
|T53
|Matt Wallace (+3300)
|279/ -3
|5.929
|$17,925.14
|T60
|Harris English (+3300)
|280/ -2
|4.700
|$17,024.00
|T60
|Russell Knox (+40000)
|280/ -2
|4.700
|$17,024.00
|T60
|William McGirt (+50000)
|280/ -2
|4.700
|$17,024.00
|T60
|Davis Thompson (+1800)
|280/ -2
|n/a (Top 50)
|$17,024.00
|64
|Christo Lamprecht (+30000)
|281/ -1
|n/a (non-member)
|$16,644.00
|65
|Philip Knowles (+75000)
|282/ E
|4.000
|$16,492.00
|T66
|Tyson Alexander (+75000)
|283/ 1
|3.700
|$16,264.00
|T66
|Patton Kizzire (+10000)
|283/ 1
|3.700
|$16,264.00
|T68
|Lanto Griffin (+12500)
|285/ 3
|3.300
|$15,960.00
|T68
|Jake Knapp (+20000)
|285/ 3
|3.300
|$15,960.00
