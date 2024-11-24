PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Points and payouts: Maverick McNealy wins $1.36M, 500 FedExCup points at The RSM Classic

2 Min Read

Golfbet News

Loading...
    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    The best horserace you’ve ever witnessed didn’t have anything on the suspense at the finish line of the 2024 PGA TOUR season.

    In poking his nose out with a birdie on the last hole of the season, Maverick McNealy broke the tape for a one-stroke victory at The RSM Classic.

    When McNealy’s try from 5 feet, 5 inches disappeared, he became a winner on the PGA TOUR for the first time in 142 career starts. This one moonlighted as his 100th career cut made, the first five of which were as an amateur while amassing a decorated career at Stanford University.

    The 500 FedExCup points that McNealy banks lift him to 51st in the FedExCup Points List, so he leads the Aon Next 10 for exemptions into the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational, the second and third Signature Events of 2025. With the win, McNealy is the last of 64 qualifiers into The Sentry, the first Signature Event at Kapalua Resort which launches the new season.

    McNealy also secures exemptions into THE PLAYERS Championship, the Masters and the PGA Championship. He’ll be making his debut at Augusta National and fifth start in both of the other premier tournaments. He also earns $1,368,000 with the win.

    A week after all 11 of the golfers inside the top 10 at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship arrived on the island without a PGA TOUR victory, five of the 10 top 10s at Sea Island Golf Club were non-winners when they set up shop in the Golden Isles. At +3300, McNealy was the shortest among them to prevail pre-tournament at BetMGM.

    Florida State University junior Luke Clanton was second-shortest of the non-winners inside the top 10 at +4500. He settled for a three-way share of second place with the recent winner of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Nico Echavarria, and Daniel Berger, both of whom were +6600. While Clanton isn’t eligible for the prize money equivalent of $676,400, he added two points to his value in PGA TOUR University Accelerated where he now has 17.

    The other three non-winners represented the trio at T8. Patrick Fishburn was third-shortest among this subset at +5500, while Vince Whaley and 2024 PGA TOUR University valedictorian Michael Thorbjornsen each were +8000.

    Tournament favorite and defending champion Ludvig Åberg (+1000) was among the octet at T17.

    Because golfers who finished inside the top 50 of the FedExCup are not playing for FedExCup points in the FedExCup Fall, those who make the cut are noted as “n/a (Top 50)” in the column illustrating FedExCup points in the table below.

    NOTE: Points and Payouts cite pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Maverick McNealy (+3300)266/ -16500.000$1,368,000.00
    T2Daniel Berger (+6600)267/ -15208.333$676,400.00
    T2Nico Echavarria (+6600)267/ -15208.333$676,400.00
    T2Luke Clanton - a (+4500)267/ -15n/a (non-member)n/a (amateur)
    T5Lee Hodges (+10000)268/ -14100.000$319,833.33
    T5Mackenzie Hughes (+3500)268/ -14100.000$319,833.33
    T5J.T. Poston (+3300)268/ -14n/a (Top 50)$319,833.33
    T8Patrick Fishburn (+5500)269/ -1380.000$238,766.67
    T8Michael Thorbjornsen (+8000)269/ -1380.000$238,766.67
    T8Vince Whaley (+8000)269/ -1380.000$238,766.67
    T11Joe Highsmith (+8000)270/ -1263.000$184,300.00
    T11Michael Kim (+6600)270/ -1263.000$184,300.00
    T11Chandler Phillips (+6600)270/ -1263.000$184,300.00
    T11Kevin Yu (+10000)270/ -1263.000$184,300.00
    T15Eric Cole (+3300)271/ -11n/a (Top 50)$142,500.00
    T15Ben Griffin (+3000)271/ -1154.000$142,500.00
    T17Ludvig Åberg (+1000)272/ -10n/a (Top 50)$104,690.00
    T17Stewart Cink (+25000)272/ -1044.000$104,690.00
    T17Austin Eckroat (+3300)272/ -10n/a (Top 50)$104,690.00
    T17Ryo Hisatsune (+12500)272/ -1044.000$104,690.00
    T17Martin Laird (+25000)272/ -1044.000$104,690.00
    T17Henrik Norlander (+10000)272/ -1044.000$104,690.00
    T17Patrick Rodgers (+4500)272/ -1044.000$104,690.00
    T17Robby Shelton (+20000)272/ -1044.000$104,690.00
    T25Bud Cauley (+10000)273/ -932.500$63,460.00
    T25Adrien Dumont de Chassart (+22500)273/ -932.500$63,460.00
    T25Brian Harman (+3000)273/ -9n/a (Top 50)$63,460.00
    T25Denny McCarthy (+3300)273/ -9n/a (Top 50)$63,460.00
    T25Paul Peterson (+50000)273/ -9n/a (non-member)$63,460.00
    T30Lucas Glover (+4500)274/ -825.000$49,780.00
    T30Will Gordon (+25000)274/ -825.000$49,780.00
    T30Kelly Kraft (+35000)274/ -825.000$49,780.00
    T30S.Y. Noh (+20000)274/ -825.000$49,780.00
    T30Hayden Springer (+15000)274/ -825.000$49,780.00
    T35Joseph Bramlett (+15000)275/ -718.000$37,945.71
    T35Joel Dahmen (+17500)275/ -718.000$37,945.71
    T35Mark Hubbard (+5500)275/ -718.000$37,945.71
    T35Blake McShea (+100000)275/ -7n/a (non-member)$37,945.71
    T35Taylor Moore (+6000)275/ -718.000$37,945.71
    T35Andrew Novak (+3300)275/ -718.000$37,945.71
    T35Carson Young (+9000)275/ -718.000$37,945.71
    T42Jonathan Byrd (+100000)276/ -611.429$26,980.00
    T42Doug Ghim (+4000)276/ -611.429$26,980.00
    T42S.H. Kim (+25000)276/ -611.429$26,980.00
    T42Taylor Montgomery (+30000)276/ -611.429$26,980.00
    T42Austin Smotherman (+25000)276/ -611.429$26,980.00
    T42Sam Stevens (+5500)276/ -611.429$26,980.00
    T42Kevin Tway (+25000)276/ -611.429$26,980.00
    T49Steven Fisk (+25000)277/ -5n/a (non-member)$20,292.00
    T49Callum Tarren (+50000)277/ -58.500$20,292.00
    T49Brandon Wu (+25000)277/ -58.500$20,292.00
    52Martin Trainer (+100000)278/ -47.500$19,076.00
    T53Marcus Byrd (+100000)279/ -3n/a (non-member)$17,925.14
    T53Kevin Chappell (+20000)279/ -35.929$17,925.14
    T53Adam Hadwin (+9000)279/ -3n/a (Top 50)$17,925.14
    T53Garrick Higgo (+10000)279/ -35.929$17,925.14
    T53Adam Schenk (+25000)279/ -35.929$17,925.14
    T53Adam Svensson (+5000)279/ -35.929$17,925.14
    T53Matt Wallace (+3300)279/ -35.929$17,925.14
    T60Harris English (+3300)280/ -24.700$17,024.00
    T60Russell Knox (+40000)280/ -24.700$17,024.00
    T60William McGirt (+50000)280/ -24.700$17,024.00
    T60Davis Thompson (+1800)280/ -2n/a (Top 50)$17,024.00
    64Christo Lamprecht (+30000)281/ -1n/a (non-member)$16,644.00
    65Philip Knowles (+75000)282/ E4.000$16,492.00
    T66Tyson Alexander (+75000)283/ 13.700$16,264.00
    T66Patton Kizzire (+10000)283/ 13.700$16,264.00
    T68Lanto Griffin (+12500)285/ 33.300$15,960.00
    T68Jake Knapp (+20000)285/ 33.300$15,960.00

    For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.