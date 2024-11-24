Points and payouts: Maverick McNealy wins $1.36M, 500 FedExCup points at The RSM Classic

The 500 FedExCup points that McNealy banks lift him to 51st in the FedExCup Points List, so he leads the Aon Next 10 for exemptions into the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational, the second and third Signature Events of 2025. With the win, McNealy is the last of 64 qualifiers into The Sentry, the first Signature Event at Kapalua Resort which launches the new season.