DFS Dish: Keep Mackenzie Hughes, Denny McCarthy (and his putter) on rosters for The RSM Classic

Ludvig Åberg ($11,200): The ninth first-time winner in 14 events, the Swede mowed down the field and rewrote the record book on debut in 2023. Attempting to become the first player to win the event in back-to-back seasons, the highest-ranked player in the Official World Golf Rankings (No. 5) is teeing it up for the first time since knee surgery in September. Each player gets one round on each of the resort courses before the 36-hole cut, which should provide a soft landing in his return to competition. Based on his 29-under-par winning total – a record last year – and immense talent, he should be a popular selection at the top of the board.