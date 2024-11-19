Brought to you by
DraftKings preview: The RSM Classic
3 Min Read
Written by Landon Silinsky
We have reached the eighth and final event of FedEx Cup Fall this week, as the PGA TOUR heads to St. Simons Island, Georgia, for The RSM Classic. Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) will be the host and measures as a 7,005-yard par 70 with Bermudagrass greens.
We have one of the stronger fields of the entire fall swing this week, as defending champ Ludvig Åberg will make his return to action following knee surgery. Joining him will be the likes of Si Woo Kim, Denny McCarthy and, of course, the Georgia boys, Brian Harman and Sepp Straka (among others).
Below, I have outlined three of my favorite DraftKings plays for the week.
Denny McCarthy ($10,000)
McCarthy circles this event on his calendar every year, as this will be the eighth straight time he's teed it up at Sea Island. His results here have been stellar, having posted three top-10 finishes across his past five trips, including a T5 last year.
It's no surprise to see McCarthy succeed at this course, as it's a shorter par-70 with Bermuda greens, both of which are right in his wheelhouse. We have not seen McCarthy since the BMW Championship back in August, but he closed out the 2024 season quite well with a ninth and T26 in the first two FedExCup Playoffs events.
With the fairways wide this week, McCarthy's poor driving won't hinder him much and will allow him to gain all of his strokes on and around the greens, which is where he excels. Over his past 48 rounds, the 31-year-old ranks third in Total Strokes gained, thanks entirely to his elite short game, where he sits third in SG: Putting and second in SG: Around-the-Green.
Even though we have not seen McCarthy yet this fall, his floor should be quite high in this spot and he's my preferred pay-up option this week.
Adam Svensson ($7,800)
Almost a polar opposite to McCarthy is Svensson, who is a pretty poor putter, but is an elite ball-striker. The 2022 RSM Classic champ has played a lot this fall, posting four made cuts and a pair of top-25 finishes in his six starts. His numbers look really good during this stretch, as he ranks 16th in this field in SG: Tee-to-Green and 20th in Total Strokes Gained.
After missing the cut here in each of his first three starts, the Canadian has since posted a win and then followed that up with a T5 last year. Despite that recent success, his price is affordable on DraftKings this week at $7,800, making him a really solid mid-range option in all formats.
Greyson Sigg ($7,300)
Sigg is just one of a myriad of golfers in the field this week who went to the University of Georgia. His ties to the area have served him well, as he's now finished T15 and T8 in his past two trips to Sea Island.
Sigg has been crushing it this fall, posting four top-23 finishes in five starts, including a T4 at the Procore Championship and then a T9 last week in Bermuda. The 29-year-old gained strokes in all four major categories throughout his two starts in October.
Despite this recent hot streak, Sigg is still very cheap at just $7,300, making him one of the premier value plays on the slate.
