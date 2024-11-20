Brought to you by
Action Report: Bettors like Ludvig Åberg to defend at The RSM Classic
2 Min Read
Written by Ryan Hannable @BetMGM
Following knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus in September, it has been a while since Ludvig Åberg teed it up at an official PGA TOUR event (He has not played since the TOUR Championship in August). That will change this week at The RSM Classic from Sea Island, Georgia, where the 25-year-old is the defending champion. While some may shy away from a player making a return from surgery, that is not the case this week with bettors at the BetMGM online sportsbook.
As of Wednesday, Åberg is pulling in the most bets (8.4%) and a tie for second-most money (7.2%). The 25-year-old has the best odds to win at +1000.
Åberg will have good vibes, as the Sea Island Golf Club is where he claimed his first PGA TOUR victory a year ago. He set a tournament record by finishing at 29-under.
Another player popular in the golf betting world this week is Davis Thompson (+1800).
Thompson is drawing the most money (8.6%) on the seventh-most tickets (2.9%). Although this is just his second season on the PGA TOUR, he’s played this event five previous times as he debuted as an amateur in 2019.
Davis Thompson on 2024 season recap, returning to The RSM Classic as a winner
The 25-year-old’s year was highlighted by winning the John Deere Classic, but he also has posted four other top-10 finishes.
Lucas Glover (+4500), Åberg and Eric Cole (+3300) are BetMGM’s biggest liabilities this week.
Current handle and tickets
Handle
1. Davis Thompson – 8.6%
2. Lucas Glover – 7.2%
3. Ludvig Åberg – 7.2%
4. Eric Cole – 6.2%
5. J.J. Spaun – 5.5%
Tickets
1. Ludvig Åberg – 8.4%
2. Brian Harman – 3.7%
3. Ben Griffin – 3.7%
4. Si Woo Kim – 3.4%
5. Denny McCarthy – 3.3%
Glover has cooled off this fall following back-to-back top-five finishes in October, but is looking to cap off the 2024 season with a solid week.
