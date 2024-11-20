Action Report: Bettors like Ludvig Åberg to defend at The RSM Classic

Following knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus in September, it has been a while since Ludvig Åberg teed it up at an official PGA TOUR event (He has not played since the TOUR Championship in August). That will change this week at The RSM Classic from Sea Island, Georgia, where the 25-year-old is the defending champion. While some may shy away from a player making a return from surgery, that is not the case this week with bettors at the BetMGM online sportsbook.