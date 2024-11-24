See who qualified for AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, The Genesis Invitational via Aon Next 10

Yu finished T11 at The RSM Classic to move from No. 61 to No. 58 on the FedExCup Fall, the only player to move inside the Aon Next 10 at the season finale. The Chinese Taipei native earned his first TOUR title at last month’s Sanderson Farms Championship, and he added a T16 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP before another strong showing at Sea Island Golf Club. Yu entered the FedExCup Fall at No. 90 on the season-long race, marking the second-greatest leap of the 10 players to comprise the Aon Next 10.