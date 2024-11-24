See who qualified for AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, The Genesis Invitational via Aon Next 10
3 Min Read
Written by Kevin Prise @PGATOURKevin
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – The FedExCup Fall concluded Sunday at The RSM Classic, where Maverick McNealy earned his first PGA TOUR title and the top 125 on the year-long standings earned fully exempt status for 2025.
Additionally, Nos. 51-60 on the final FedExCup Fall standings qualified for two early-season Signature Events, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational, via the Aon Next 10. The top 50 on the FedExCup standings (finalized after the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August) earned spots in all 2025 Signature Events, with the standings for Nos. 51 and beyond extending through the FedExCup Fall.
McNealy finished No. 51 on the FedExCup Fall standings to cement these two starts, both in his home state of California. He’s joined in the Aon Next 10, at Nos. 52-60 respectively, by Mackenzie Hughes, Patrick Rodgers, Nico Echavarria, Harris English, Seamus Power, Ben Griffin, Kevin Yu, Tom Kim and Nick Taylor.
Yu finished T11 at The RSM Classic to move from No. 61 to No. 58 on the FedExCup Fall, the only player to move inside the Aon Next 10 at the season finale. The Chinese Taipei native earned his first TOUR title at last month’s Sanderson Farms Championship, and he added a T16 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP before another strong showing at Sea Island Golf Club. Yu entered the FedExCup Fall at No. 90 on the season-long race, marking the second-greatest leap of the 10 players to comprise the Aon Next 10.
“Going to be fun,” Yu said Sunday at The RSM Classic. “Obviously now for sure I know my schedule now. It will be good just for schedule-wise, I can know where should I go, should I maybe miss. So just knowing that is going to be great. I love those two tournaments.”
Yu bumped out Justin Rose, who didn’t compete at The RSM Classic and fell from No. 60 to No. 62 on the FedExCup Fall standings. Taylor secured the final spot at No. 60, less than three points ahead of Lucas Glover.
Kevin Yu bends in birdie putt at The RSM Classic
Glover carded a final-round 65 at The RSM Classic for a T30 finish – with one more birdie, he would have surpassed Taylor for the final spot in the Aon Next 10.
The biggest mover into the Aon Next 10 through the FedExCup Fall was Echavarria, who won the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP and added a runner-up finish at The RSM Classic, making bogey on the 72nd hole to fall one short of McNealy. Echavarria entered the FedExCup Fall at No. 110 on the season-long standings and jumped to No. 54 on the final ranking.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will be contested Jan. 30-Feb. 2 at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course on California’s Monterey Peninsula. Two weeks later, The Genesis Invitational will be played at Los Angeles’ famed Riviera Country Club, Feb. 13-16.
“Excited to be a part of that,” added Griffin, who finished inside the Aon Next 10 for the second consecutive FedExCup Fall; he ranked No. 53 a year ago. “Next year's going to be very important to rack up as many points as possible (with just the top 100 retaining exempt status). Being in those first two Signature Events will be an added bonus to help me throughout the year.”
Kevin Prise is an associate editor for the PGA TOUR. He is on a lifelong quest to break 80 on a course that exceeds 6,000 yards and to see the Buffalo Bills win a Super Bowl. Follow Kevin Prise on Twitter.