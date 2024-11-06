Brought to you by
Action Report: Matti Schmid popular pick ahead of World Wide Technology Championship
2 Min Read
Written by Ryan Hannable @BetMGM
After a week off, the PGA TOUR will return with the World Wide Technology Championship from El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico.
Tiger Woods designed the course which is the first course to host a PGA TOUR event. This is the second year the course has hosted the event.
Regarding golf betting at the BetMGM online sportsbook, bettors favor Matti Schmid following Cameron Young’s withdrawal on Wednesday.
As of Wednesday, Schmid, who has a tie for the third-shortest odds at +2500, is pulling in the most money (15%) on the second-most tickets (4.6%). Young was drawing the most money on the most tickets prior to his withdrawal.
Schmid comes in playing some great golf, with T16, fifth and T3 finishes in his last three starts.
Another popular player this week is Harris English, who is +2800.
English has finished T6 and T9 in his last two starts, so he comes in playing solid golf. He also has a winning history in Mexico, winning at Mayakoba in 2013.
Schmid and English are BetMGM’s biggest liabilities for the week.
Current handle and tickets
Handle
1. Matti Schmid – 15%
2. Harris English – 5.4%
3. Michael Kim – 4.7%
4. Daniel Berger – 4%
5. Maverick McNealy – 3.8%
Tickets
1. Harris English – 5%
2. Matti Schmid – 4.6%
3. Max Greyserman – 3.4%
4. Doug Ghim – 3.3%
5. Matt Kuchar – 3.1%
Max Greyserman has the shortest odds to win this week at +1400.
Erik van Rooyen is the defending champion. At +3300, he’s drawing 2% of the bets and 1.1% of the money.
