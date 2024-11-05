DraftKings preview: World Wide Technology Championship
Written by Landon Silinsky
After a one-week break, the PGA TOUR returns and heads to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship. El Cardonal at Diamante will be the host course, and measures as a 7,452-yard par 72 with Paspalum greens.
We have a bunch of former winners teeing it up this week, as Harry Hall, Keith Mitchell, Jhonattan Vegas and J.J. Spaun will all be making the trip to Mexico.
Below, I have outlined three of my favorite DraftKings plays for the week.
Cameron Young ($10,200)
Anytime we get to a resort-style course where you can simply bomb-and-gouge your way around, Young has to be mentioned as a target. Young will be making his first start since the FedExCup Playoffs, where he underperformed relative to his skill set. However, the Wake Forest product had some success at the tail end of the 2024 season, posting top-nine finishes at both the Travelers Championship and Rocket Mortgage Classic, along with a T22 at the Wyndham Championship.
All three of those events were birdie fests, where Young's length off-the-tee was an advantage. While his results seem a bit poor of late, Young still posted five top-10 finishes last year and is not that far removed from ranking as the 13th-best player in the world in the Official World Golf Ranking.
I believe in long-term talent, and while both the iron play and short game can come and go for Young, his driver remains a big-time weapon. Hopefully, he spent most of the offseason thus far working on the rest of his game, and he comes out ready to rock this week in Mexico.
Even at this high price tag, I believe the floor/ceiling combination is higher than most in this field, and that it's only a matter of time before Young finds the winner's circle.
Matti Schmid ($9,600)
Schmid is on an absolute tear right now, having finished T16 or better in each of his past three starts, including top-five finishes at both the Black Desert Championship and Shriners Children's Open. Schmid played this event last year and posted a modest T38 finish, but feels like a much more refined golfer right now.
He ranked 20th on the PGA TOUR in Birdies or Better Percentage last season, including 11th in this field. He also sits No. 1 in Total Strokes Gained and fourth in both Strokes Gained: Ball-Striking and SG: Putting over his past 12 rounds as well. The German should improve greatly on last year's finish here and is still a good value at this $9,600 price tag.
Nick Hardy ($7,300)
Prior to a missed cut at the Shriners Children's Open, Hardy had been playing pretty well, posting finishes of T28 and T8 at the Sanderson Farms and Black Desert Championships. In addition, he made the trip to Mexico last year for this event and finished a very respectable T23, where he closed with three straight rounds in the 60s.
Hardy rates out as one of the best ball-strikers in this field, ranking fourth in that department over his past 50 rounds. This will be his fifth start already this fall, and he had made the cut in each of his first three appearances prior to his last start, where he only failed to miss the weekend due to a poor putting performance.
DraftKings usually keeps Hardy's price tag in check, and they did so again this week, as he's just $7,300 in this weaker field. A bounce-back performance with the flat stick should be in order this week for the 28-year-old, and with that should come a top-30 finish, which is more than serviceable for his salary.
