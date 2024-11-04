DFS Dish: Max Greyserman worth hype for World Wide Technology Championship
4 Min Read
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
Don’t blink … the top price tag at the DraftKings Daily Fantasy board for the World Wide Technology Championship is attached to Max Greyserman ($10,400) and quite frankly, it’s deserved. Ranking fourth in average fantasy points, the former Duke Blue Devil has finished second in three of his last five starts on the PGA TOUR. Looking for his first win on TOUR, he ranks in the top 20 in Birdie Average and Par Breakers and will enjoy another week of having to go low to contend.
Cameron Young ($10,200) is also winless and has not teed it up since the BMW Championship at the end of August. The big hitter relies on power off the tee and accuracy with his irons but has struggled to keep up on weekends this year. The resort course at El Cardonal at Diamante provides the softest of landings. There’s no time for rust in a shootout, and making putts – one of his weaknesses – will go a long way in determining the winner this week.
Overvalued or undervalued
Doug Ghim ($9,600): Only four players have a higher value than the man who finished one shot out of a playoff in Las Vegas recently. Solo second at the Shriners Children’s Open was the best career result for the Chicago native but only his second top 10 of the season.
Harris English ($8,900): The four-time winner on TOUR is no stranger to producing results in Mexico or events requiring a shootout. The 35-year-old produced seven of eight rounds at 68 or better and cashed T6 in Utah, followed by T9 in Las Vegas recently. The 2012 winner at Mayakoba also won on massive greens and fairways at The Sentry in 2021. I’ll lean on the heat and experience and save a few dollars!
Makers or breakers
Lucas Glover ($9,500): After sharing the podium (T3) in his last two events, the six-time winner and former major champion will draw serious attention this week and should have plenty of ownership. Closing with 62 at the Black Desert Championship, he squared only two bogeys at the Sanderson Farms Championship the week prior.
Matti Schmid ($9,600): Glover is the only player hotter without a victory than the German. Cashing solo fifth and T3 in his last two outings, he's trending well. After closing with 62 in Utah, he opened 64-65 in Las Vegas. Putting all four rounds together is the next step.
Tom Hoge ($8,300): What a deal for the man who is fourth in Strokes Gained: Approach, 18th in Proximity and No. 2 in birdies circled for the season. The North Dakota native and Texas resident won’t mind the breezes blowing off the Pacific Ocean.
Matt Kuchar ($8,500): Last year, the veteran was ahead by six shots on Saturday before making a quadruple bogey. After finishing in a tie for second two shots back on 25-under, I bet he is looking forward to his chance at redemption. The winner in 2018 at Mayakoba is always in the mix on Paspalum south of the border.
Patrick Fishburn ($8,000): Packing a punch off the tee, the Utah native produced a red-hot summer that cooled as autumn began. A mauler off the tee, he ranks second on TOUR in Greens in Regulation.
Neal Shipley ($7,700): As my colleague Rob Bolton has highlighted recently, the low amateur at the U.S. Open is using his final sponsor exemption this week. The pressure is on, and when Bolton speaks, people listen!
Nico Echavarria ($7,500): The winner of the last FedExCup Fall event at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in Japan looks to continue the winning run.
Justin Suh ($7,200): Finishing solo fourth last year is still his best payday on TOUR. Racking up 31 birdies, the most by anyone in the field, will go a long way again this week. Flying well under the radar, he has cashed in six of his last seven on TOUR.
Harry Higgs ($6,700): Returning to the PGA TOUR in 2025 after two wins on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2024, there’s no pressure this week. Free roll.
The lineup
Here’s a look at how I would devise a six-team roster this week while staying below the $50,000 salary cap offered for DraftKings contests.
- Max Greyserman ($10,400)
- Harris English ($8,900)
- Tom Hoge ($8,300)
- Patrick Fishburn ($8,000)
- Nico Echavarria ($7,500)
- Harry Higgs ($6,700)
