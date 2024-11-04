Odds Outlook: Cameron Young, Max Greyserman favored to snag maiden TOUR win in Mexico

Beau Hossler (+2200) has not missed a start in the previous five FedExCup Fall events and will add another opportunity to secure his first win south of the border at the Tiger Woods design this week. After missing the cut in wine country at the Procore Championship, he played from the final group at the Sanderson Farms Championship but lost in a playoff to Kevin Yu. Paydays of T11 and T23 followed in the deserts of Utah and Nevada, respectively, before drifting to T56 in a field of 78 in Japan two weeks ago. The generous fairways and even more generous greens, some of the largest used on TOUR, will give him ample opportunities to get his excellent putter dialed in and a chance to improve on his T15 from last season.