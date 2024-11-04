Odds Outlook: Cameron Young, Max Greyserman favored to snag maiden TOUR win in Mexico
5 Min Read
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
The top three names on the odds board for the World Wide Technology Championship all have one thing in common: They’re still in search of their first PGA TOUR victory.
Three times a runner-up in his last five events, Max Greyserman (+1400) stands out as the first choice in Mexico as he looks to build on his runner-up finish two weeks ago at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. Since missing the cut the week before the U.S. Open, Greyserman has cashed T33 or better in 10 consecutive starts during his rookie campaign. Powerful off the tee, he’s also precise with the putter while ranking second in Strokes Gained: Putting this season.
Without a top-10 payday since the end of June, big-hitter Cameron Young (+2000) makes his first start on TOUR since being eliminated from the FedExCup Playoffs after the BMW Championship in late August. Seven times a runner-up on TOUR from 73 starts, the 27-year-old has hit the top 10 in 18 of those events. Last year at the inaugural edition at El Cardonal at Diamante, he opened with 65 and closed with 64, but two rounds of 72 and 74 on one of the simpler par-72 layouts on TOUR kept him from contending. Just one of three players in the field ranked in the Official World Golf Ranking top 50, his class stands out.
Beau Hossler (+2200) has not missed a start in the previous five FedExCup Fall events and will add another opportunity to secure his first win south of the border at the Tiger Woods design this week. After missing the cut in wine country at the Procore Championship, he played from the final group at the Sanderson Farms Championship but lost in a playoff to Kevin Yu. Paydays of T11 and T23 followed in the deserts of Utah and Nevada, respectively, before drifting to T56 in a field of 78 in Japan two weeks ago. The generous fairways and even more generous greens, some of the largest used on TOUR, will give him ample opportunities to get his excellent putter dialed in and a chance to improve on his T15 from last season.
There’s a large contingent priced at +2500 pre-tournament, including Ben Griffin who will look to maintain momentum in his 33rd start of 2024. Sitting at No. 60 in the FedExCup Fall, Griffin needs to stay inside the top 60 to secure a spot in the Aon Next 10 and earn invites to the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational.
Doug Ghim (+2500) was pipped at the post three weeks ago in Las Vegas, but he did secure his best finish on TOUR (solo second). Making his 143rd career start, the former Texas Longhorn played the weekend in his last seven events, including T27 at the ZOZO two weeks ago, and was T18 here last year.
The last two times Harris English (+2500) was on the leaderboard on the weekend, English returned home with top-10 paychecks. The four-time winner on TOUR has four top-10 finishes this season and sits at No. 53 in the FedExCup Fall standings. Only missing the cut five times in 24 starts, the 35-year-old sits 21st in Total Driving and 10th in SG: Putting, two stats to follow for the contenders this week.
Already a winner in a shootout this season, Harry Hall (+2500) will not have the stress of closing the deal for the first time if he’s in the fight on Sunday. The Englishman won in a playoff in Kentucky in July and added another top-10 payday to his bank account with a T9 result in Las Vegas three weeks ago. Cashing T13 in Japan two weeks ago ran his total to seven T35 or better paydays from his last eight events.
The switch for J.J. Spaun (+2500) in 2024 flipped to the "on" position after T10 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic at the end of June. Cashing in nine of his last 10 events, the Californian has racked up finishes of T29 or better in seven of the last nine, including three trips to the top 10.
Veteran Lucas Glover (+2500) has wandered to the fringes of the Aon Next 10 with a fantastic FedExCup Fall. After taking home T13 money from Napa Valley, he produced back-to-back podium finishes of T3 at the Sanderson Farms Championship and Black Desert Championship. His three-event aggregate is 50-under! Meanwhile, not many are hotter than 26-year-old Matti Schmid (+2500). The German added T16 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, solo fifth place at the Black Desert Championship, and he closed a three-week hot streak back in the U.S. with T3 in Las Vegas. He’s 54-under over his last three events, so he will not have to change his mindset for another shootout at El Cardonal.
Rounding out the group at +2500, Maverick McNealy ranks 16th in SG: Total in 2024, suggesting that his recent uneven results could change at any minute. After a WD at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP after 71 in the first round, the Las Vegas native has not finished three of the last four events he has started. Making his 140th start on TOUR, the 28-year-old is still looking to lift the trophy for the first time.
Defending champ Erik van Rooyen is listed at +3300 to win again after last year’s emotional triumph, while Nico Echavarria is listed at +6000 to add another trophy after his win two weeks ago in Japan. Here's a look at some of the other notable odds in Mexico, via BetMGM:
- +2800: Jhonattan Vegas, Keith Mitchell
- +3300: Sam Stevens
- +3500: Rico Hoey
- +4000: Patrick Fishburn, Patrick Rodgers, Taylor Moore, Tom Hoge
- +4500: Adam Svensson, Austin Eckroat
- +5000: Daniel Berger, Joe Highsmith, Michael Kim, Jacob Bridgeman, Nate Lashley, Neal Shipley
- +6600: Carson Young, Chad Ramey, Chandler Phillips, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, Luke List, Patton Kizzire, Bud Cauley, Charley Hoffman, Justin Suh, Nick Hardy, Vince Whaley
- +8000: Alejandro Tosti, Alex Smalley, Cameron Champ, Hayden Springer, Henrik Norlander, Joseph Bramlett
- +9000: Austin Smotherman, Lanto Griffin, Pierceson Coody
- +10000: Chesson Hadley, Joel Dahmen, Kevin Tway, Ryan Moore, Scott Piercy, S.Y. Noh, Wesley Bryan
