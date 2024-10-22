Brought to you by
DraftKings preview: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
4 Min Read
Written by Landon Silinsky
The PGA TOUR makes its annual stop in Japan this week for the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. ACCORDIA GOLF Narashino Country Club will be the host and measures as a short 7,079-yard par 70 with Bentgrass greens.
The field is always strong for this event, as plenty of the game's top players love the opportunity to play in Japan. That trend will continue this year, as Xander Schauffele, defending champ Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Japan native Hideki Matsuyama and Sahith Theegala will all be in attendance.
Below, I have outlined three of my favorite DraftKings plays for the week.
Beau Hossler ($8,900)
Hossler has been rolling during the FedExCup Fall, posting a runner-up finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, T11 at the Black Desert Championship, and then a T23 last week at the Shriners Children's Open. During this stretch, the visored one ranks No. 1 in this field in Strokes Gained: Total and fourth in SG: Tee-to-Green.
This hot streak couldn't have come at a better time for Hossler, as now he'll head back to Japan after posting finishes of T2 and T16 at each of the past two editions of the ZOZO. We have no Strokes Gained data for this event, but Hossler ranks second in this field in Bentgrass putting, so it's not entirely surprising to see the success he's had so far.
I don't think you need me to tell you to roster Xander Schauffele or Collin Morikawa this week, so instead we will start with Hossler, whose $8,900 salary is very reasonable in this spot for both his recent form and course history.
Harry Hall ($8,000)
Hall was great for us last week, posting a T9 finish at the Shriners Children's Open, where he would gain over four strokes on approach and another 5.6 on the greens. It marked his third top-18 finish across his past five starts, and sixth top-25 over his past nine. The Englishman is absolutely rolling right now, and believe it or not ranks third in this field in Total Strokes Gained over his past 24 rounds, trailing only Xander Schauffele and Hideki Matsuyama in that time frame.
Hall will be making his second career start at the ZOZO, with his first coming last year, where he'd finish a very respectable T21. Any time we have a course that features Bentgrass greens, Hall must be in consideration, as very few people in the world (and nobody in this field) putts better on the surface than the 2024 ISCO Championship winner.
With some of the higher-end talent teeing it up this week, Hall's price remains very affordable at just $8,000, which is actually a $400 discount from the past two weeks.
Rickie Fowler ($7,600)
Fowler has quietly been playing some really good golf so far this fall. He finished T16 at the Sanderson Farms before posting a T23 last week in Vegas, where he would tear the cover off the ball. The former PLAYERS champion gained 7.5 strokes ball-striking at TPC Summerlin, which was his best performance in quite some time.
He's also quite familiar with Narashino Country Club, as this will be his fourth career start at the ZOZO. His best finish here came two years ago, where he finished runner-up to Keegan Bradley. Despite the strong ball-striking we saw from Fowler last week, DraftKings kept his salary in check at just $7,600, making him a really nice value play.
I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and customer (my username is Lan1228) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.