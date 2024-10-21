Odds Outlook: Xander Schauffele favored over defending champ Collin Morikawa at ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

Collin Morikawa (+700) is looking to become the first champion to successfully defend and win for the second time at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. Opening with 64 and closing with 63 on the par-70 (7,079 yards), the Californian won the 2023 title on his fourth visit. Yet to lift a trophy in 2024, the reigning champion has posted four rounds of 65 or better from his 16 loops in Chiba, Japan, and owns two top-10 results. Like his schedule in 2023, Morikawa's last stroke play competition was at the TOUR Championship, where he cashed T4. Arriving in Japan this year with more momentum after his strong East Lake performance, he shines with fantastic play from tee to green. Hitting fairways and greens travels especially on a tight, old-school parkland layout.