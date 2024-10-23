Prop Farm: Will Zalatoris set to sneak up on many in Japan

I am personally on Hisatsune as a longshot to win it all this week, too. He’s played here in each of the last three editions of this championship with finishes over the past three editions of 52nd, 12th and T6 last year. The golf course at Narashino Country Club features Zoysiagrass fairways and Bentgrass greens. We have seen that combination a couple of times recently – at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch and also at Valhalla, where Schauffele won the PGA Championship back in May. Hisatsune finished 13th at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson and 18th at Valhalla. The Zoysiagrass-Bentgrass combination may be an edge in Hisatsune’s favor.