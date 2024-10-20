Golfbet recap: J.T. Poston goes low for third career PGA TOUR victory at Shriners Children's Open

Ghim pulled back to within three shots with a birdie at No. 7. Kitayama, a local UNLV product, birdied the ninth hole to get it to 17-under and was now +600 to win on his home turf. Michael Kim was way out in front of the leaders but was on a heater. He birdied Nos. 15 and 16 to get to 18-under, just one off the lead but he was running out of holes. Kim would eventually finish at 18-under and was the leader in the clubhouse. He was still a massive +25000 long shot however, to have it hold up. Kim’s 9-under 62 tied the lowest round of his career.