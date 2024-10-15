Expert Picks: Shriners Children's Open
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Editor’s Note: The 2024 season for PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf concluded with the TOUR Championship. Stay tuned for further details on the 2025 Fantasy season, which will begin with The Sentry in January.
The FedExCup Fall continues an evolution for PGA TOUR Expert Picks. For the eight fall events, fans of PGA TOUR betting can now see tips and picks for specific markets from Golfbet contributors. Each week, our experts will make picks for an outright tournament winner, a longshot winner (priced above +5000 at BetMGM Sportsbook), a top-10 option and a head-to-head matchup.
Fantasy golf players can also gain insight into this week’s tournament from Golfbet Insider Rob Bolton, who breaks down the field in this week’s edition of Power Rankings.
Betting picks
Odds were sourced on Tuesday, Oct. 15. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
WILL GRAY (Lead, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Ben Griffin (+4000) – Barely missed out on a fifth top-10 finish this season, but T11 in Utah was still a solid showing. This is a place where his issues off the tee won’t be punished much, and his gains with irons and putter will give him a chance at win No. 1.
- Top 10: Matti Schmid (+400) – The Austrian comes in off a final-round 62 at the Black Desert Championship and finished T26 here last year. Four of his last six starts have gone for T26 or better dating back to the 3M Open.
- Longshot: Jacob Bridgeman (+8000) – At No. 118 in FedExCup points, he’s not lacking for motivation this week. Had a T11 finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship and will need the putter (eighth this season in SG: Putting) to deliver in what should be a birdie-fest.
- H2H (Head-to-head): Beau Hossler (-105) over Kurt Kitayama – Hossler nearly won two weeks ago and has a great history at TPC Summerlin, having never missed the cut in six starts with two top-10s. Kitayama has UNLV ties but has yet to see the weekend in three Shriners Children's Open starts.
BEN EVERILL (Senior writer, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Adam Hadwin (+3300) – Much like Mackenzie Hughes did after missing the 2022 Presidents Cup, I expect Adam Hadwin to rebound from disappointment from being left out for Royal Montreal with a statement performance. He was runner-up last year and has four top 10s here from his last five starts.
- Top 10: Harry Hall (+375) – I had high hopes for Hall last week in the Utah desert before he faded Sunday to a T35. I am going to call that round an anomaly and look for him to rebound into contention again. Three starts inside the top 26 here for the UNLV product.
- Longshot: Matt NeSmith (+10000) – Current form (three missed cuts in last four starts) stinks but considering that only two-time winners Tom Kim and Hadwin have gained more strokes than NeSmith at TPC Summerlin over the last five starts there, the 100 to 1 odds become serviceable. Four top 20s at TPC Summerlin in his last five starts.
- H2H (Head-to-head): Cam Davis (-105) over Matt McCarty – All credit to McCarty for taking out the victory in just his third PGA TOUR start last week after a three-win season on the Korn Ferry Tour. They say beware of fading the hot hand, but I feel the high of becoming a TOUR winner might just see the foot come up off the gas a little in a city of indulgence. Helps that Cam Davis plays well at TPC Summerlin as well.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior content manager, Golfbet)
- Winner: J.J. Spaun (+4000) – No one in this field has gained more strokes in their last five events than Spaun (averaging 2.28 per round). I also like that he had two top 10s to end the summer. The worries from the WD at Sanderson Farms have eased by a top-25 finish last week in Utah.
- Top 10: Tom Hoge (+320) – It’s an iron player’s golf course this week. Cue the guy who’s third in S.G. Approach this season. Hoge’s also coming off a T7 in his last start at the Procore Championship.
- Longshot: Henrik Norlander (+6600) – The Swede seems to have found a spark in the last few months with three top 12s in his last six events. TPC Summerlin is also a scrambler’s golf course. Norlander is third in Scrambling this year.
- H2H (Head-to-head): Davis Thompson (-120) over Seamus Power – Power has played a lot of golf the last few weeks. Fatigue must set in at some point.
MATT DELVECCHIO (Social content manager, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Cam Davis (+3300) – I’ve been waiting for Davis to make his way back on TOUR and it comes at a place he loves. T7-T37-T27 in the last three years. Davis is a winner and gets a win this week in Vegas.
- Top 10: Patton Kizzire (+550) – Red hot in the FedExCup Fall with a win at the Procore Championship. His game just doesn’t seem to be slowing down with a T11 at Sanderson Farms and then a made cut T43 last week. He's too juicy of a number here not to take it.
- Longshot: Doug Ghim (+6000) – Relatively solid FedExCup Fall campaign going for Ghim. It’s his stats that I like the most this week (sixth in SG: Approach, ninth in Proximity to the Hole, 13th in Par-4 Scoring).
- H2H (Head-to-head): Stephan Jaeger (-120) vs Tom Hoge – I wouldn’t suggest betting against Jaeger lately.
MIKE GLASSCOTT (Editorial contributor, Golfbet)
- Winner: Harry Hall (+4500) – The former UNLV man loves TPC Summerlin and has already proven he can handle the heat of a shootout. Winning earlier this year at the ISCO Championship in a five-man playoff, he produced 22-under.
- Top 10: Adam Hadwin (+320) – Staying on-brand, I will ride the horse for the course not named Kim. The Canadian has cashed inside the top 10 in his last three visits and four of the last five.
- Longshot: Nick Hardy (+6600) – hit 65 of 72 GIR and 53 of 56 Fairways last week to share eighth at Black Desert. Keep hitting it like that and take the next step!
- H2H (Head-to-head): Stephan Jaeger (-120) over Tom Hoge – After almost running down McCarty last week, the German will not have to tinker much with swing thoughts or or executions. Hoge has not teed it up since T7 at the Procore Championship and cannot afford a warm-up round in this shootout.
2024 PGA TOUR Fantasy Expert results
|Name
|Season rank
|Season points
|@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton)
|96
|14,431
|@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott)
|435
|14,068
|TPCCSkaret (Christian Skaret)
|475
|14,034
|PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin)
|786
|13,765
|Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit)
|1,404
|12,985
|Brett_Jungles (Brett Jungles)*
|2,027
|11,354
