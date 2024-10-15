Expert Picks: Shriners Children's Open

Winner: Adam Hadwin (+3300) – Much like Mackenzie Hughes did after missing the 2022 Presidents Cup, I expect Adam Hadwin to rebound from disappointment from being left out for Royal Montreal with a statement performance. He was runner-up last year and has four top 10s here from his last five starts.

Top 10: Harry Hall (+375) – I had high hopes for Hall last week in the Utah desert before he faded Sunday to a T35. I am going to call that round an anomaly and look for him to rebound into contention again. Three starts inside the top 26 here for the UNLV product.

Longshot: Matt NeSmith (+10000) – Current form (three missed cuts in last four starts) stinks but considering that only two-time winners Tom Kim and Hadwin have gained more strokes than NeSmith at TPC Summerlin over the last five starts there, the 100 to 1 odds become serviceable. Four top 20s at TPC Summerlin in his last five starts.