Bolton: Apply desert clues from Black Desert as keys for TPC Summerlin

Ryan Moore (+200 = Top 40) … Connections to Vegas – Las, that is, not Jhonny – are sprinkled across my other preview material, but there’s so much of it to consider this week that I’d be remiss to overlook the UNLV product who prevailed here in 2012. Objectively, he’s struggled for most of 2024 but he’s hung up a top-40 finish at TPC Summerlin in four of the last five editions, and his scoring average in his last eight rounds here is 67.375. Last year’s T13 ended a stretch of five starts during which he cashed only once for a T45. This year he arrives once again with one payday in his last five starts – a T45. Still one of the most efficient from tee to green despite the lull in the long term.