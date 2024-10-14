Brought to you by
DraftKings preview: Shriners Children's Open
4 Min Read
Written by Landon Silinsky
The PGA TOUR heads to Las Vegas, Nevada, for the Shriners Children's Open. TPC Summerlin will be the host and measures as a 7,255-yard par 71 with Bentgrass greens.
The field is strong, with the likes of Tom Kim, Cam Davis and Taylor Pendrith all set to tee it up in Sin City.
Below, I have outlined three of my favorite DraftKings plays for the week.
Eric Cole ($9,000)
While it certainly doesn't feel great to fade the two-time defending champ Kim in this spot, I like a few other names at the top of the board this week. Cole is coming off one of the best approach weeks of his career in his last start at the Sanderson Farms Championship, gaining a whopping 10.04 strokes with his irons at The Country Club of Jackson. He lost 4.2 strokes on the greens, which prevented him from truly contending, but he still finished a very respectable T16.
He'll now be back in Las Vegas a year after finishing T3 at this event in 2023. Cole's game is tailor-made for TPC Summerlin, as it's not particularly long while featuring wide fairways that will mitigate the weakest part of his game, his driving.
Cole has now finished T18 or better in five of his past nine starts overall, including a pair of top-seven finishes at both the John Deere Classic and Rocket Mortgage Classic. With the way he's hitting his irons right now, Cole is an extremely tough fade, especially considering the discount we are getting from the guys at the very top of the price range.
Harry Hall ($8,400)
Very quietly, Hall is turning into one of the more consistent golfers on the PGA TOUR. This shift happened back in July when the Englishman picked up his first career victory at the ISCO Championship. Since then, Hall's posted a T24 at the 3M Open, two top-18s on the DP World Tour and then a T35 last week at the Black Desert Championship.
Hall knows where his bread is buttered, and that's with his incredible short game. He ranks No. 1 in this field over his past 24 rounds in that department, while sitting 15th in Strokes Gained: Putting and fourth in Total Strokes Gained. Much like Cole, Hall struggles primarily off the tee, which should get masked this week at TPC Summerlin.
Burying the lede a bit here, but Hall has teed it up at the Shriners Children’s Open each of the past three years, while finishing T8, T15 and T26, respectively, in that time frame. DraftKings has caught up a bit to his recent success, pricing him at $8,400 last week, and now again this week. However, he's still very affordable, and will likely go a bit under-owned in this spot.
Chad Ramey ($6,800)
The winner of the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship is coming off a very strong T21 performance last week at the Black Desert Championship, where he caught fire with his putter.
Ramey gained 8.1 strokes on the greens in Utah, which somehow did not lead the field, as Kevin Streelman went scorched earth and gained 9.2 with the flat stick. Nonetheless, it was a nice bounce-back performance for Ramey, who withdrew from his previous start at the Sanderson Farms.
Ramey will be making his fourth career start at the Shriners this week, having made the cut in each of his previous three while posting a T14 in 2021. He's absolutely dirt cheap at $6,800 and will go almost completely unowned in this spot.
