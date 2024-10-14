Odds Outlook: Tom Kim aiming for three-peat in Las Vegas
4 Min Read
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
In the land of lady luck and neon dreams, Tom Kim (+1400) returns to Las Vegas searching for his third consecutive title at the Shriners Children’s Open. The Korean star hit the jackpot the last two years at TPC Summerlin and will look to join PGA TOUR history by winning an event for the third consecutive season. The Presidents Cup star shares the tournament scoring record (24-under) and has posted 44-under in his last eight rounds at an average of 65.5. The Korean, at 25th in the Official World Golf Rankings, is the clear favorite.
Kim’s teammate from the International squad at the Presidents Cup, Taylor Pendrith (+2200), sits as the second choice at the 7,255-yard par 71. The Canadian has missed the cut only once since the PGA Championship in May. Cashing eight of his last 10 paychecks at T23 or better, the 33-year-old has posted in the top 15 in four of his last five starts on TOUR. One of the best putters on TOUR, he finished tied for third last year on 18-under and triumphed at TPC Craig Ranch on 23-under last May.
Davis Thompson (+2400) returns to Sin City looking for his second shoot-out victory of 2024. The winner at the John Deere Classic in July, the 25-year-old set the tournament scoring record on 28-under after posting 17-under the previous week in Detroit. Ranking in the top 20 of Strokes Gained: Total and Scoring, he posted seven of eight previous rounds at TPC Summerlin in the 60s for a 27-under aggregate.
The 36-hole leader at the Black Desert Championship last week, Stephan Jaeger (+2800), posted 68-68 on the weekend to finish second, his fourth podium of 2024. After posting 16-under at the Sanderson Farms Championship and 20-under at the Black Desert Championship, the German will not be searching for form or birdies in Las Vegas. One of the top drivers on TOUR, the Texas Children’s Houston Open champion will look to win the Shriners Children’s Open double this week.
Defeated in a playoff two weeks ago at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Beau Hossler (+2800) is 38-under over his last eight rounds. Still looking for his first win on TOUR, the former Texas Longhorn ranks inside the top 15 in both Par-4 and Par-5 Scoring Average in 2024 and posted a 60 in August at the Wyndham Championship. A perfect six-of-six at TPC Summerlin, he matched his career-best finish last October with T7.
Another familiar name at the top of the BetMGM board in the FedExCup Fall is Seamus Power (+2800). Playing his third consecutive week, the Irishman signed for T11 in Mississippi and played his final 54 holes in 16-under for a T11 last week in the Utah desert. Looking to run his streak of cuts made to nine consecutive events in 2024, the two-time winner on TOUR will be looking for his first paycheck in six starts inside the top 20 at TPC Summerlin.
The 2023 runner-up Adam Hadwin (+3300) missed forcing a playoff last year by one stroke. The Canadian has hit the top 10 in four of his last five starts at TPC Summerlin and enjoys desert golf. His lowest aggregate of the season was 25-under at The American Express last January, and he once shot 59 at La Quinta Country Club.
Another from the 2023 podium, Eric Cole (+3300) shared third and is no stranger to circling a ton of birdies. Leading the field in Proximity at The Country Club of Jackson, another week of sharp iron play will not hurt. Cam Davis (+3300), like Hadwin, was snubbed as a captain’s pick for the 2024 Presidents Cup. The Australian won the Rocket Mortgage Classic on 18-under at the end of June and will need a similar number or lower to contend this week. Posting 17-under in Las Vegas in 2023 was good enough for a tie for seventh, his best finish, and fifth-consecutive payday at TPC Summerlin.
Matt McCarty (+4000), winner in just his third event on the PGA TOUR last week at the Black Desert Championship, is one of three winners from the FedExCup Fall playing this week. The 26-year-old Scottsdale resident joins Procore Championship winner Patton Kizzire (+6600) and Sanderson Farms Championship victor Kevin Yu (+5000) in the field of 132 players.
Matt McCarty's winning highlights from the Black Desert | 2024
Here's a look at other notable odds via BetMGM:
Notes: The list of locals this week includes Kurt Kitayama (+3300), Harry Hall (+4500), Maverick McNealy (+4500), Doug Ghim (+6000) and others. Former champions Martin Laird (+15000), Webb Simpson (+9000) and Ryan Moore (+17500) are playing this week.
- +3300: Keith Mitchell, Kurt Kitayama, Tom Hoge
- +4000: Ben Griffin, Harris English, J.T. Poston
- +4500: Harry Hall, J.J. Spaun, Maverick McNealy
- +5000: Adam Svensson, Andrew Putnam, Chan Kim, Jhonattan Vegas, Kevin Yu, Matti Schmid
- +5500: Ben Silverman, Emiliano Grillo, Patrick Fishburn, Ryan Fox
- +6000: Austin Eckroat, Doug Ghim, Gary Woodland, Michael Thorbjornsen
- +6600: Alex Smalley, Andrew Novak, Brendon Todd, Daniel Berger, Erik van Rooyen, Matt Kuchar, Nick Hardy, Patton Kizzire, Rickie Fowler, Sam Stevens, Greyson Sigg, Henrik Norlander, Justin Lower, Nick Taylor
- +8000: Chandler Phillips, Charley Hoffman, Jacob Bridgeman, Lee Hodges, Rico Hoey, Taylor Moore
- +9000: Joe Highsmith, Webb Simpson
-Odds courtesy of BETMGM-
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.