Benny and the Bets: To Kim or not to Kim in Vegas three-peat bid

In 2022, Kim had no bogeys in the tournament, becoming the first player at the time to win bogey-free since J.T. Poston at the 2019 Wyndham Championship. He also hit 87.5% of greens in regulation, the highest percentage by a winner at the Shriners Children’s Open since 2008. He was 100% in Scrambling to lead the field and ranked third in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and SG: Putting and fifth in SG: Approach. He also led in 3-Putt Avoidance, was perfect putting inside 5 feet and fourth putting inside 10 feet – plus ranked first in Front Nine Scoring and Par-3 Scoring.