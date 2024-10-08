DFS Dish: Time to roster Beau Hossler at Black Desert after playoff loss?

Seamus Power ($10,200): Ticking along nicely over his last two starts, the two-time winner on TOUR will attempt to take the next step and force his way into contention on Sunday. Cashing T10 and T11 in his last two tournaments, his best two results of 2024, the Irishman has posted 11 of his last 12 rounds at 70 or better.With large fairways and greens on offer, another hot week with the putter will be necessary to make the leap.