DFS Dish: Time to roster Beau Hossler at Black Desert after playoff loss?
4 Min Read
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
The inaugural Black Desert Championship in Ivins, Utah, welcomes a field of 132 players for the third event of the FedExCup Fall.
It’s a brand-new TOUR venue and a relatively wide-open field, with Keith Mitchell leading the betting markets after a near-miss at last week’s Sanderson Farms Championship. But should Mitchell anchor your DFS lineups as one of the highest salaries on the board? Let’s take a look at that and more as we delve into strategy for this week’s event with DFS roster decisions in mind:
DraftKings – Top of the board
Keith Mitchell ($10,400): Sitting at the top of the salary chart for the second time in two weeks, Mitchell did everything but win the Sanderson Farms Championship last Sunday. Always a menace tee to green, his putter finally cooperated – except when it did not on the 72nd hole, and he missed a playoff by a shot. The foundation of contending in a shootout is pummeling fairways and greens, two key strengths of the former Georgia Bulldog. Investors will have plenty of company this week.
Seamus Power ($10,200): Ticking along nicely over his last two starts, the two-time winner on TOUR will attempt to take the next step and force his way into contention on Sunday. Cashing T10 and T11 in his last two tournaments, his best two results of 2024, the Irishman has posted 11 of his last 12 rounds at 70 or better.With large fairways and greens on offer, another hot week with the putter will be necessary to make the leap.
Overvalued or undervalued?
J.J. Spaun ($8,500): After a red-hot finish to the regular season, the San Diego native closed 74-72 at the Procore Championship before posting 75 and withdrawing at the Sanderson Farms Championship after one round. Toss in the unknown of a new venue and I’m leaving him on the bench for the competition.
Patton Kizzire ($7,700): Sitting fourth on TOUR in birdie average, the Procore Championship winner added another big payday with T11 last week in Mississippi. His excellent iron play will create multiple chances to rack up birdies on the Black Desert Resort Golf Course.
Makers or breakers
Beau Hossler ($10,000): Oh, so close. In his 200th start on the PGA TOUR, he just missed out on his first victory. Losing in a playoff to Kevin Yu after playing in the final group Sunday, many will hop back on. The last two times he’s finished in the top 15, the California native missed the cut the following week. But I still see some upside for a bounce-back performance.
Lucas Glover ($9,000): Picking up his first top 10 of 2024 with T3 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, the South Carolina native backed up his T13 result at the Procore Championship. Playing the final six holes in 5-under, he missed the playoff by a shot.
Andrew Novak ($8,100): In his last seven starts, he’s played the weekend all seven times and cashed T25 or better five times. Ranking 20th in Strokes Gained: Total, the 29-year-old is flying from tee to green, a requirement in a shootout.
Zac Blair ($7,400): The 34-year-old resident of Orem, Utah, has already posted 22-under this season in a playoff loss in Kentucky. The “home” game for the native son should have his attention. Beginning the FedExCup Fall with T13 in wine country, he missed the cut last week but posted 69-71 (4-under). He will understand the climate and elevation adjustment.
Daniel Berger ($7,700): The four-time winner on TOUR opened 65-65 last week and eventually cashed solo seventh, his first top-10 result of the season. Hitting 42 of 56 fairways (T1) and 55 of 72 GIR (T15) at The Country Club of Jackson suggests he’s dialed in tee to green.
Peter Kuest ($6,400): The BYU graduate has turned heads before as a Monday qualifier and is playing as a sponsor exemption. The American Fork, Utah, resident cashed T10 at the Valero Texas Open in April and T9 at the Corales Puntacana Championship two weeks later. A quiet fall on the Korn Ferry Tour should not have him on the radar of many. Hey, everyone needs a local longshot!
The lineup
Here’s a look at how I would devise a six-person roster this week while staying below the $50,000 salary cap offered for DraftKings contests. After having Patton Kizzire in the lineup at the Procore Championship, let’s try to find another winner!
- Beau Hossler ($10,000)
- Lucas Glover ($9,000)
- Andrew Novak ($8,100)
- Daniel Berger ($7,700)
- Patton Kizzire ($7,700)
- Zac Blair ($7,400)
