Odds Outlook: Keith Mitchell favored to bounce back from Sanderson Farms miss at Black Desert Championship

The highest-ranked player in the Official World Golf Rankings this week is Chris Kirk (+2800) at No. 41. Winning The Sentry at the Plantation Course at Kapalua on 29-under to open the 2024 season, the six-time winner on TOUR makes his FedExCup Fall debut. Cashing in 17 of 21 starts, sharing ninth at the BMW Championship was his third of three top-10 paydays last season. Tying for 27th at the TOUR Championship, he will knock summer rust off on the Tom Weiskop-Phil Smith design that runs through a black lava field. If the wind blows through the towering cliffs and across the desert, the generous fairway landing areas and large Bentgrass greens will give the pros ample space to navigate and create scoring chances.