Odds Outlook: Keith Mitchell favored to bounce back from Sanderson Farms miss at Black Desert Championship
3 Min Read
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
After a 72nd-hole disappointment on Sunday, Keith Mitchell will look to bounce back as the betting favorite at the inaugural Black Desert Championship.
Utah welcomes the PGA TOUR for the first time since 1963, as Black Desert Resort in Ivins serves as the host for this week’s event. Mitchell (+1600) opened as a favorite according to oddsmakers at BetMGM Sportsbook after a 4-foot miss on the final green cost him a spot in the playoff at the Sanderson Farms Championship. The ball-striking stud had a quiet week off the tee in Mississippi, but he ranked in the top six in feet of putts made – until the putter ran out of magic on the 72nd green.
Seamus Power (+2200) is the second choice among the 132-man field in Utah. The Irishman has played the weekend in his last seven events on TOUR and has posted 27 of 28 rounds at 71 or better. Cashing T11 and T10 in his previous two starts on TOUR, both on Bermudagrass, the two-time winner on TOUR is in his best form of 2024.
Still looking for his first victory on TOUR, Beau Hossler (+2800) was knocked out in a playoff last week at the Sanderson Farms Championship by Kevin Yu on the first extra hole. Opening 65-64, Hossler closed with 68-68 to post 265, his best four-round aggregate on TOUR. The 29-year-old, who picked up his fourth runner-up paycheck in his 200th-career start, will try to replicate his excellent ball-striking numbers on this wide-open resort design. Ranking 12th in Strokes Gained: Putting, the former Texas Longhorn will look to add to the 26 birdies he posted last week.
Beau Hossler makes clutch birdie on No. 17 at Sanderson Farms
The highest-ranked player in the Official World Golf Rankings this week is Chris Kirk (+2800) at No. 41. Winning The Sentry at the Plantation Course at Kapalua on 29-under to open the 2024 season, the six-time winner on TOUR makes his FedExCup Fall debut. Cashing in 17 of 21 starts, sharing ninth at the BMW Championship was his third of three top-10 paydays last season. Tying for 27th at the TOUR Championship, he will knock summer rust off on the Tom Weiskop-Phil Smith design that runs through a black lava field. If the wind blows through the towering cliffs and across the desert, the generous fairway landing areas and large Bentgrass greens will give the pros ample space to navigate and create scoring chances.
Las Vegas resident Kurt Kitayama (+2800) enjoys golf in the desert and Tom Weiskopf designs. Playing Weiskopf’s TPC Scottsdale for the first time in 2023, he cashed T23. Returning for the 2024 edition earlier this season in February, he posted four rounds in the 60s and took home a check for T8. Missing only two cuts in the 2024 season, he signed for his second top-10 payday in late July at the 3M Open (T6). The superb ball-striker will need a hot putter to keep up in a shootout but not many will hit more fairways and greens.
Here's a look at other notable odds this week via BetMGM, including last week’s winner…
Notes: Patton Kizzire (+4500) became the first winner of the FedExCup Fall at the Procore Championship in September and finished T11 last week. … Utah natives Patrick Fishburn (+3500) and Zac Blair (+6600) highlight the local contingent.
- +3300: Ben Griffin, Chan Kim, Emiliano Grillo, Lucas Glover, Michael Thorbjornsen, Ryan Fox, Stephan Jaeger
- +3500: Patrick Fishburn
- +4000: Adam Svensson, Alex Smalley, Andrew Novak, Erik van Rooyen, Harry Hall, Patrick Rodgers
- +4500: J.J. Spaun, Jusitn Lower, Patton Kizzire
- +5000: Harris English, Chandler Phillips, Daniel Berger, Jacob Bridgeman, Mac Meissner, Matti Schmid
- +5500: Bud Cauley, Doug Ghim, Matt McCarty
- +6600: Ben Kohles, Henrik Norlander, Rico Hoey, Vince Whaley, Hayden Springer, Mark Hubbard, Nick Hardy, Zac Blair
- +8000: C.T. Pan, Cameron Champ, David Skinns, Greyson Sigg, K.H. Lee, Lee Hodges, Max McGreevy, Michael Kim
- +9000: Chesson Hadley, Nick Taylor
