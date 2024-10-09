Bolton: Lean on best ball-strikers at unfamiliar Black Desert venue

Matt McCarty (+400 = Top 10) … Now that he’s broken the seal on his PGA TOUR membership, the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour points leader can return to normal feels on a track that figures to reward him. He opened the Sanderson Farms Championship with a 6-under 66 but retreated all the way into a T63 at the finish line. In line with the inflated value of this week’s objective, he ranked highly in hitting fairways and greens, but he just didn’t pay off the chances. This endorsement is bold, but look out now because he was his circuit’s best putter. If you’re not interested, he’s +200 for a Top 20.