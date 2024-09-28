Presidents Cup: Check out pairings, odds for Round 4 Foursomes

Furyk and International Captain Mike Weir set the afternoon pairings while morning play was still wrapping up. It'll be a familiar arrangement for International fans on the ground in Montreal, as Weir is sending the same four pairings out for both Saturday sessions. Furyk opted to shake things up a bit, reuniting Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley after the two played together both Thursday and Friday, and getting Brian Harman and Max Homa back into the Foursomes rotation.