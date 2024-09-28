Presidents Cup: Check out pairings, odds for Round 4 Foursomes
2 Min Read
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
The U.S. Team will head back out Saturday afternoon at The Royal Montreal Golf Club as betting favorites to extend a slim advantage at the Presidents Cup.
The Americans won three of four Four-ball matches Saturday morning, including Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns holding on in the anchor match to secure the final point of the morning and give Jim Furyk's squad an 8-6 lead through three sessions. The lone International point came from Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim, who easily beat the team of Keegan Bradley and Wyndham Clark by a 4-and-3 margin.
Furyk and International Captain Mike Weir set the afternoon pairings while morning play was still wrapping up. It'll be a familiar arrangement for International fans on the ground in Montreal, as Weir is sending the same four pairings out for both Saturday sessions. Furyk opted to shake things up a bit, reuniting Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley after the two played together both Thursday and Friday, and getting Brian Harman and Max Homa back into the Foursomes rotation.
Oddsmakers are siding with the Americans in the afternoon, as the U.S. pairs are favored in three of the four matches. The only match where oddsmakers give the Internationals a slight edge is Match 15, where Taylor Pendrith and Adam Scott will face the duo of Harman and Homa.
Weir's lineup decisions mean that four International players will sit both sessions on Saturday: Jason Day, Min Woo Lee, Byeong Hun An and Christiaan Bezuidenhout. It's the first time in Presidents Cup history that a captain used the same pairings for both Saturday sessions. The only American sitting both sessions is Sahith Theegala.
Here's a look at the Foursomes pairings along with individual match odds for Saturday afternoon:
Round 4: Foursomes match pairings (all times ET)
(Tee times subject to change)
Match 15
2:20 p.m.: Brian Harman/Max Homa (U.S.) vs. Taylor Pendrith/Adam Scott (International)
Odds: Harman/Homa -105 vs. Scott/Pendrith -115
Match 16
2:58 p.m.: Collin Morikawa/Sam Burns (U.S.) vs. Corey Conners/Mackenzie Hughes (International)
Odds: Morikawa/Burns -148 vs. Conners/Hughes +124
Match 17
3:12 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele (U.S.) vs. Si Woo Kim/Tom Kim (International)
Odds: Cantlay/Schauffele -155 vs. Kim/Kim +130
Match 18
3:26 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler/Russell Henley (U.S.) vs. Hideki Matsuyama/Sungjae Im (International)
Odds: Scheffler/Henley -148 vs. Matsuyama/Im +124